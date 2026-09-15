118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go “Hmmm”

There’s an odd and bizarre side to the internet that you don’t often see scrolling through the handful of websites and social media networks you visit every day. But there’s so much confusing content out there that’s hidden just beneath the surface.
We have visited some of the weirder niches online to bring you the most chaotic, confusing, and random images where nobody’s quite sure what’s going on. Keep scrolling to see the Bored Panda team’s selection, and don’t forget to share your interpretation of the pics in the comments.
#1
Image source: seven_critical_blows
#2
Image source: imgur, [deleted]
#3
Image source: imgur
One reason why weird, chaotic, confusing, and random images go viral is that they offer something fresh and unexpected.
‘Ordinary’ memes eventually become stale. Daily humor gets boring. So you look for something slightly different to temporarily break the monotony of your predictable and boring social media feed.
Another reason why these odd and bizarre pics are so appealing is that they are mysterious and make you do a double-take.
There’s something dynamic and strange happening in the frame, and you’re left with a puzzle to figure out. You immediately have a strong emotional reaction, even if it’s confusion.
#4
Image source: imgur
#5
Image source: imgur
#6
Image source: imgur
The images are also quite often visually striking and unique, and draw you in.
There’s a social dimension at work here, too. Your interpretation of the events might not match other people’s guesses, which naturally sparks a back-and-forth conversation.
You’re (not so) quietly invited to join the discussion and share your thoughts on other internet people’s interpretations of what’s happening in the pics and why.
New research, however, is adding a new dimension to the conversation surrounding virality. And weirdly enough, it has little to do with emotional impact.
#7
Image source: [deleted]
#8
Image source: FosterRyans
#9
Image source: [deleted]
According to recent research, the memorability of content might have a greater impact on its virality than emotion does.
The Brain Bridge study, conducted by Wilma Bainbridge, an associate professor in the University of Chicago’s Department of Psychology, and her Brain Bridge Lab, looked at whether memorable images have different fates on social media than forgettable images.
#10
Image source: fickleturtle
#11
What my local coffee shop calls Matcha
Image source: HellaComics
#12
Saw this today in the back at a local sub shop
Image source: KayakingATLien
Based on Bainbridge and her colleagues’ findings, more memorable images tend to get more comments and provoke more discussion. However, they don’t necessarily get more upvotes.
Furthermore, the research found that the comments on memorable images tend to be more emotionally neutral. Meanwhile, forgettable images tend to have positive comments.
#13
Image source: TotalMayhem707
#14
Image source: vinximo
#15
Image source: sheep_herd1234
“Even if something elicits positive discussion, it doesn’t necessarily stick in your memory,” Bainbridge notes.
Discussions that happened around memorable images also tended to tackle more abstract topics and ideas. These conversations went beyond the image itself.
#16
Image source: unoiamaQT
#17
Image source: Forward_Campaign7290
#18
Image source: imgur
“For memorable images, we found there was more abstract language. They might talk about political views or thoughts that the image elicits — or humor, (they might) make a joke. They also talked about more things that were not directly in the image: Maybe this image would make them think about another event that happened to them or something else that they saw. So in a way, the memorable images elicited richer discussion,” Bainbridge said.
#19
Image source: imgur
#20
Image source: imgur
#21
Image source: imgur
On the flip side, the study showed that forgettable images resulted in internet users commenting nice things. However, there was very little discussion beyond that.
So, as a content creator or influencer, if you want to spark discussion, choose memorable images. Meanwhile, if you want positive reactions—say, as an advertiser—you should opt for beautiful but forgettable pics.
#22
Image source: imgur
#23
Image source: imgur
#24
Image source: imgur
“A lot of the work done on testing what makes something viral has purely focused on emotion. Here we actually find a totally different factor that impacts virality is memorability, and we even almost find an opposite effect of this emotion work: Some memorable images cause less emotional commenting.”
#25
Image source: imgur
#26
Image source: imgur
#27
Image source: imgur
Which of these internet images confused you the most? What is your best guess about what’s going on in them?
From your personal experience, what is the most bizarre and confusing picture or story that you’ve stumbled across recently that you couldn’t look away from? What’s the funniest?
Grab a snack and a drink and tell us what you think in the comments!
#28
Image source: imgur
#29
Image source: Panzertomate
#30
Image source: TheTrickmaster
#31
Image source: [deleted]
#32
Image source: [deleted]
#33
Image source: hypnozooid
#34
Image source: hypnozooid
#35
Image source: EmotionLotionSkylerJ
#36
Image source: bonesauce94
#37
Image source: acry4helpp
#38
Image source: Jane_Doe82
#39
I found a really cool Mona Lisa tapestry at the Goodwill bins & bought it before noticing she’s jacked
Image source: lindawg
#40
Image source: rebbford
#41
Image source: killmeslxwer
#42
Learned how to say hi in Mandarin
Image source: d_duhwit
#43
Image source: Interesting_Sugar120
#44
Image source: Icy_Ship1873
#45
Image source: Kauyon1306
#46
Image source: Feathered_Brick
#47
Image source: JesusIsReal1108
#48
Image source: HarimaKyun
#49
Image source: TrifleIll5847
#50
Image source: zhoriq
#51
Image source: Jackle1127
#52
Image source: reddit
#53
Image source: reddit
#54
Image source: reddit
#55
Image source: reddit
#56
Image source: reddit
#57
Image source: reddit
#58
Image source: reddit
#59
Image source: [deleted]
#60
Image source: itsyaboy_spidey
#61
Image source: WeebWallets
#62
Image source: [deleted]
#63
Image source: DenshaDev
#64
Image source: Small_Question1
#65
Image source: Holiday-Ad3427
#66
Caught a fish and the photo makes it look transparent
Image source: Siesta_time
#67
Image source: thunderdungeon
#68
Image source: imgur
#69
Image source: godofkratos3
#70
Image source: taydripper
#71
Image source: gmedley
#72
Image source: oniwastaken
#73
Image source: [deleted]
#74
Image source: userbelowisamonster
#75
Imagine hating me and I’m over here making empanadasauruses
Image source: __bee_kay__
#76
Image source: felopez
#77
Image source: ReyBoring_
#78
Image source: freitasmsouza
#79
Image source: Detterius
#80
Image source: Kaze_Senshi
#81
Image source: youspoilsarah
#82
Image source: reddit
#83
Image source: reddit
#84
Image source: reddit
#85
Image source: Srihari_stan
#86
Image source: awkwardrook
#87
Image source: Kelaita
#88
Image source: [deleted]
#89
Image source: MacDefoon
#90
Image source: CryptographerOk1172
#91
Image source: PastaManSan
#92
Image source: YextFE
#93
Image source: GGingas
#94
Image source: CamTheChest
#95
Image source: ItsMOLESTIO
#96
Image source: woowoodjango
#97
Image source: Srihari_stan
#98
Image source: –lily-rose–
#99
Image source: Katasashi
#100
Image source: hamstercross
#101
Image source: tittylover102
#102
Image source: Maelarion
#103
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#104
Image source: Yeeslander
#105
Image source: That_Lil_Virus
#106
Image source: DarkSourceUA
#107
Image source: manaluuu
#108
Image source: Hot_Independence6933
#109
Image source: SamMac62
#110
The actual Schrödinger’s Cat
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#111
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#112
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#113
Image source: Ashish_ank
#114
Image source: TheShadowDemon247
#115
Image source: thunderdungeon
#116
Image source: thunderdungeon
#117
Image source: imgur
#118
Image source: Alphaxfusion
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