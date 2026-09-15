118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go “Hmmm”

by

There’s an odd and bizarre side to the internet that you don’t often see scrolling through the handful of websites and social media networks you visit every day. But there’s so much confusing content out there that’s hidden just beneath the surface.

We have visited some of the weirder niches online to bring you the most chaotic, confusing, and random images where nobody’s quite sure what’s going on. Keep scrolling to see the Bored Panda team’s selection, and don’t forget to share your interpretation of the pics in the comments.

#1

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: seven_critical_blows

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go “Hmmm”

#2

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur, [deleted]

#3

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

One reason why weird, chaotic, confusing, and random images go viral is that they offer something fresh and unexpected.

‘Ordinary’ memes eventually become stale. Daily humor gets boring. So you look for something slightly different to temporarily break the monotony of your predictable and boring social media feed.

Another reason why these odd and bizarre pics are so appealing is that they are mysterious and make you do a double-take.

There’s something dynamic and strange happening in the frame, and you’re left with a puzzle to figure out. You immediately have a strong emotional reaction, even if it’s confusion.

#4

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#5

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#6

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

The images are also quite often visually striking and unique, and draw you in.

There’s a social dimension at work here, too. Your interpretation of the events might not match other people’s guesses, which naturally sparks a back-and-forth conversation.

You’re (not so) quietly invited to join the discussion and share your thoughts on other internet people’s interpretations of what’s happening in the pics and why.

New research, however, is adding a new dimension to the conversation surrounding virality. And weirdly enough, it has little to do with emotional impact.

#7

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#8

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: FosterRyans

#9

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

According to recent research, the memorability of content might have a greater impact on its virality than emotion does.

The Brain Bridge study, conducted by Wilma Bainbridge, an associate professor in the University of Chicago’s Department of Psychology, and her Brain Bridge Lab, looked at whether memorable images have different fates on social media than forgettable images.

#10

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: fickleturtle

#11

What my local coffee shop calls Matcha

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: HellaComics

#12

Saw this today in the back at a local sub shop

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: KayakingATLien

Based on Bainbridge and her colleagues’ findings, more memorable images tend to get more comments and provoke more discussion. However, they don’t necessarily get more upvotes.

Furthermore, the research found that the comments on memorable images tend to be more emotionally neutral. Meanwhile, forgettable images tend to have positive comments.

#13

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: TotalMayhem707

#14

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: vinximo

#15

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: sheep_herd1234

“Even if something elicits positive discussion, it doesn’t necessarily stick in your memory,” Bainbridge notes.

Discussions that happened around memorable images also tended to tackle more abstract topics and ideas. These conversations went beyond the image itself.

#16

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: unoiamaQT

#17

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Forward_Campaign7290

#18

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

“For memorable images, we found there was more abstract language. They might talk about political views or thoughts that the image elicits — or humor, (they might) make a joke. They also talked about more things that were not directly in the image: Maybe this image would make them think about another event that happened to them or something else that they saw. So in a way, the memorable images elicited richer discussion,” Bainbridge said.

#19

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#20

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#21

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

On the flip side, the study showed that forgettable images resulted in internet users commenting nice things. However, there was very little discussion beyond that.

So, as a content creator or influencer, if you want to spark discussion, choose memorable images. Meanwhile, if you want positive reactions—say, as an advertiser—you should opt for beautiful but forgettable pics.

#22

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#23

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#24

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

“A lot of the work done on testing what makes something viral has purely focused on emotion. Here we actually find a totally different factor that impacts virality is memorability, and we even almost find an opposite effect of this emotion work: Some memorable images cause less emotional commenting.”

#25

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#26

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#27

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

Which of these internet images confused you the most? What is your best guess about what’s going on in them?

From your personal experience, what is the most bizarre and confusing picture or story that you’ve stumbled across recently that you couldn’t look away from? What’s the funniest?

Grab a snack and a drink and tell us what you think in the comments!

#28

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#29

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Panzertomate

#30

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: TheTrickmaster

#31

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#32

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#33

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: hypnozooid

#34

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: hypnozooid

#35

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: EmotionLotionSkylerJ

#36

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: bonesauce94

#37

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: acry4helpp

#38

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Jane_Doe82

#39

I found a really cool Mona Lisa tapestry at the Goodwill bins & bought it before noticing she’s jacked

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: lindawg

#40

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: rebbford

#41

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: killmeslxwer

#42

Learned how to say hi in Mandarin

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: d_duhwit

#43

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Interesting_Sugar120

#44

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Icy_Ship1873

#45

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Kauyon1306

#46

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Feathered_Brick

#47

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: JesusIsReal1108

#48

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: HarimaKyun

#49

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: TrifleIll5847

#50

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: zhoriq

#51

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Jackle1127

#52

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#53

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#54

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#55

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#56

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#57

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#58

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#59

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#60

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: itsyaboy_spidey

#61

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: WeebWallets

#62

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#63

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: DenshaDev

#64

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Small_Question1

#65

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Holiday-Ad3427

#66

Caught a fish and the photo makes it look transparent

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Siesta_time

#67

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: thunderdungeon

#68

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#69

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: godofkratos3

#70

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: taydripper

#71

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: gmedley

#72

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: oniwastaken

#73

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#74

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: userbelowisamonster

#75

Imagine hating me and I’m over here making empanadasauruses

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: __bee_kay__

#76

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: felopez

#77

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: ReyBoring_

#78

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: freitasmsouza

#79

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Detterius

#80

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Kaze_Senshi

#81

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: youspoilsarah

#82

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#83

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#84

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: reddit

#85

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Srihari_stan

#86

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: awkwardrook

#87

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Kelaita

#88

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#89

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: MacDefoon

#90

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: CryptographerOk1172

#91

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: PastaManSan

#92

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: YextFE

#93

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: GGingas

#94

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: CamTheChest

#95

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: ItsMOLESTIO

#96

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: woowoodjango

#97

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Srihari_stan

#98

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: –lily-rose–

#99

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Katasashi

#100

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: hamstercross

#101

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: tittylover102

#102

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Maelarion

#103

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#104

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Yeeslander

#105

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: That_Lil_Virus

#106

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: DarkSourceUA

#107

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: manaluuu

#108

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Hot_Independence6933

#109

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: SamMac62

#110

The actual Schrödinger’s Cat

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#111

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#112

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#113

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Ashish_ank

#114

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: TheShadowDemon247

#115

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: thunderdungeon

#116

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: thunderdungeon

#117

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#118

118 Unhinged Images That Made People Go &#8220;Hmmm&#8221;

Image source: Alphaxfusion

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Sharing The Most Underrated Thoughtful Gestures (40 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
Guy Makes Sweaters Of Places And Then Photographs Himself In Those Places
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
55 Teachers Shared How Gen Alpha Is Doing At School And Paint A Grim Picture
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2026
58 Of The Funniest Animal Fails Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025