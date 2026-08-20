63 Cringe And Hilarious Moments Of People Being Wrong With Full Confidence (New Pics)

We all get things wrong sometimes—it happens. Maybe you mix up the capital of a country, forget a historical fact, or confidently tell someone something before realizing you were completely mistaken. And that’s okay! Nobody knows everything, and there’s nothing wrong with admitting when you got something wrong. But there’s a special kind of cringe when someone says something completely incorrect with the confidence of a person who has absolutely no doubt they’re right.
Today, we dove into Reddit’s r/ConfidentlyIncorrect to find some truly memorable examples. From people confidently sharing bizarre “facts” to those who doubled down even after being corrected, these moments prove that being loud, certain, or extremely confident doesn’t necessarily make you right. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to see the hilariously awkward moments that might make you cringe, laugh, and wonder how they were ever so sure.
#1 I Cannot Fathom This Being Anything But Rage Bait
Image source: meatyskeletons
#2 Found This In The Wild, Thought It Would Fit Here
Image source: Elluoin
#3 Holy Cr*p, Two Livers!
Image source: Dark_Man_4
We humans are curious by nature, which means we spend our lives reading, watching, listening to, and learning all kinds of things. And our brains are pretty remarkable when it comes to storing information. The human brain contains an enormous network of neurons and synapses, with estimates suggesting that the cerebral cortex alone contains around 125 trillion synapses. One often-cited study has estimated that a single synapse may store roughly 4.7 bits of information, which gives us some idea of just how much information the brain could potentially handle. But, as impressive as our memory might be, there’s one small problem: just because we remember something doesn’t automatically mean that it’s true.
#4 Pretty Sure It’s Free Puppies With Drinks And Dessert For $10
Image source: MyFaceSaysItsSugar
#5 “You Don’t Need That”(Medical Bracelet).. Bc Ya Know, You Can Always Talk In An Emergency
Image source: honeyBknee
#6 When Comprehension Gets Too Hard
Image source: LazyBumTravels
In fact, many of the “facts” we hear throughout our lives turn out to be myths that have simply been repeated so often that nobody thinks to question them. Take the phrase, “Lightning never strikes the same place twice,” for example. It’s often used to reassure someone that an unlikely bad event probably won’t happen again. After all, what are the chances? But lightning can absolutely strike the same place more than once—sometimes repeatedly. Tall structures, such as skyscrapers and radio towers, are particularly likely to be struck multiple times because of their height and location. So, unfortunately, lightning has no rule against repeat visits.
#7 Swimming 631miles (1015km)
Image source: ShiningDenizen
#8 [whispers] No One Tell Them About Wild Boar
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#9 Saw This On Threads
Image source: 13-eggo
Then there’s the classic shark myth. If you’ve ever gone swimming in the ocean, you may have heard someone say that sharks can smell a single drop of blood from miles away and will immediately come racing toward it. Well, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. Sharks have an impressive sense of smell, but they can’t magically detect one tiny drop of blood across an entire ocean. Water currents have to carry the scent to them, and several other factors affect whether they detect it at all.
William McKeever’s book Emperors of the Deep: Sharks—The Ocean’s Most Mysterious, Misunderstood, and Important Guardians also helps challenge the image of sharks as mindless killers, highlighting their important role in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems by removing sick and weak animals.
#10 The Amount Of Incorrect Information Within This One Comment Is Wild
Image source: a-packet-of-noodles
#11 They Were Talking About 5% Times 5% 💔
Image source: MonotonyReddit
#12 “Nobody Ever Called Me Christophobic After Life Of Brian !”
Image source: Jack_Faller, x.com
And what about bulls and the color red? We’ve all seen the famous image of a matador waving a bright red cape and may have been warned that wearing red around a bull is a terrible idea. In reality, bulls aren’t specifically enraged by the color red. They respond primarily to the movement of the cape, which is why the matador’s dramatic waving gets their attention. The red cloth, known as a muleta, is largely used because of tradition and the visual drama it creates for human spectators. It can also help mask bloodstains during the final stages of a traditional bullfight. So, if you were planning to wear a red shirt, you can relax—the bull isn’t offended by your fashion choices.
#13 As A Recovering Addict, I Respectfully Disagree
Image source: Litface916
#14 Being 40% Body Fat Requires Being At A Minimum Of 600 Pounds
Image source: Certified_Cichlid
#15 They In Don’t Know A Thing About Gardening
Image source: Jesters_remorse
Food has inspired plenty of strange myths, too. One of the most famous is the idea that swallowed chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years. Thankfully, that’s not how our digestive system works. As Duke gastroenterologist Nancy McGreal, MD, explains, “The gum base is insoluble, just like the fiber base of raw vegetables, corn, popcorn kernels, and seeds.” She adds that our bodies do not have digestive enzymes specifically designed to break down gum base. But that doesn’t mean it sticks to your stomach or intestinal walls for years. In most cases, swallowed gum simply travels through the digestive tract along with other food and is eventually excreted in stool. So while it might cling stubbornly to the bottom of your shoe, your body isn’t keeping it around for a seven-year stay.
#16 Sooner Or Later, This Is Gonna Bite Them In The A*s
Image source: EvilPyro01
#17 How Alcohol Percentages Work
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#18 Human Breast Milk Is 100% Vegan
Image source: GeminiHasNoEggosAlt
The animal kingdom is also full of facts that people often get wrong. Goldfish, for example, can remember things for far longer than three seconds and are capable of learning and responding to their environment. Chameleons don’t simply change color to blend into every background they encounter; they also change color to communicate, respond to temperature, and interact with other chameleons. And earthworms may not have ears or traditional eyes like we do, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely unaware of their surroundings. They can detect vibrations and use light-sensitive cells in their skin to sense changes in their environment.
#19 Snyderbro Doesn’t Understand Film Promotions
Image source: PhysicalBuy2566
#20 On A Post About Someone Speeding In A 20mph Limit
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#21 They’re Just Kids!
Image source: TheAbomunist
#22 Always Isn’t All The Time
Image source: AbjectDiscussion2465
And then there’s one of the most famous myths of all: that humans use only 10% of their brains. Imagine having 90% of your brain sitting around unused! It sounds like a pretty incredible thought, which is probably why the myth has survived for so long. In reality, humans use nearly all parts of their brains, although different regions become active at different times depending on what we’re doing. Your brain is constantly working to control movement, process information, regulate your body, form memories, and perform countless other tasks—even when you’re simply sitting quietly and doing nothing.
#23 Bro Does Realise The Film Was Released Before AI Was Invented, Right?
Image source: Hot-Manager-2789
#24 I’ll Admit The Words Are Similar. But He Should Have Quit While He Was Behind
Image source: Gaza1121
#25 Apparently “Would Of” Is Now 100% Correct, And If You Disagree, You Must Be Racist And/Or Xenophobic
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#26 What School Did This Guy Go To?
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Clearly, there’s always something new to learn about ourselves, animals, and the world around us. And while it’s easy to repeat something we’ve heard for years, it never hurts to pause and check whether a “fact” is actually true before confidently sharing it with someone else. After all, posts like today’s are a funny reminder that even the most confident person in the room can sometimes be completely wrong. So, Pandas, which one of these posts made you laugh the most? Let us know in the comments below.
#27 45 Out Of 100 Indigenous People In Canada Are In Custody
Image source: CaptainBlueprint
#28 Redditor Confidently Debunks A Well Documented Injury
Image source: BigFloppyStallion
#29 The Dawn Of Idiocracy
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#30 There Is Only One Dictionary™
Image source: Legitimate-Car-7902
#31 Putting Your Chicken Eggs All Ine One Basket
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#32 Really Digging In Her Heels On This One
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#33 The Author Of The Princess Bride Book Did In Fact Write The Screenplay
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#34 Ah Yes, My Favourite Place Outside Of Europe: France, Basically Paris
Image source: Yulianaplazz
#35 Gotta Love Flat Earthers. (Reposted Because I Left Name On It Accidentally)
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#36 Font Of Youth
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#37 Streamers University Is 350x More Prestigious Than Harvard
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#38 Post About Someone Asking If Something Was Mold
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#39 Fermentation Isn’t Real
Image source: Top-Restaurant161
#40 In The Video She Starts Doing Cpr Which Is An Exaggeration But Green Is Correct While Red Is Condescending And Wrong. Explanation In Body
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#41 Kant The Known Destroyer Of The Modern Mind
Image source: TeresaKitsu
#42 Commenters Call Op Stupid, But They Don’t Know How To Convert Volume Ounces To Weight Ounces!
Image source: Express-Flamingo4521
#43 I Think I Just Found One
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#44 Bro Thinks UPS2976 Was Avoidable After Takeoff
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#45 On A Thread Discussing Apes
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#46 Im Not Sure They Know The Definition Of An Average
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#47 German Is Dutch
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#48 Found In A Red Dead Redeption Page On Facebook
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#49 It’s Very Real Actually
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#50 I Hope This Guy Doesn’t Do His Own Wiring
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#51 Obviously Only The USD Uses $, The Country Above And Below Uses A Completely Different Sign
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#52 European Foods Are Mandated Organic. Let’s Start There. (Pre-Packaged Food Sold As Organic Must Display The Official EU Organic Logo.)
Image source: JimDemintRecession
#53 Average South African Politics Discussion On Facebook
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#54 Someone Doesn’t Understand Markup vs. Margin
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#55 Green Arrow At Intersection
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#56 Apparently Owning Dogs And Horses Your Entire Life Means You Can Deduce Who Was Domesticated First
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#57 Birds Do Love Mosquitoes And They’re Great Pollinators
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#58 Post Discussing Holographic Nature Of The Universe
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#59 Another Biology “Expert” Diagnosing Intersex People Online With His Expertise
Image source: missingperson2
#60 Red Believes The Strongest Men In The World Are All Natural
Image source: VexImmortalis
#61 Aurora Covering “Rasputin” – Written, Produced And Co-Sung By Frank Farian – Is “Taking It From Minorities”
Image source: tarmanlord
#62 Ducting Doesn’t Move Cold Air More Efficiently Than A Fan
Image source: GRex2595
#63 Leave There Feet
Image source: PredaRican
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