“Art But Make It Sports”: 30 Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

“Art But Make It Sports,” a page many Bored Panda readers will likely recognize from our previous features, makes a surprisingly convincing case that stadiums and museums aren’t so far apart. The Instagram account pairs athletes mid-action with classical paintings, lining up poses, gestures, and expressions so precisely it feels less like a joke and more like an uncanny visual match.
Scroll down for some of the best side-by-sides, and fair warning: once you’ve seen them, it’s hard not to spot a Renaissance moment every time someone celebrates a goal.
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