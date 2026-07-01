39 Times “Xavier” Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

by

Funny comments are entertaining, but what netizens nowadays are even more entertained by is when someone gets ratioed in the comment section. People post nonsense all the time, but there’s something undescribably satisfying when you see a top comment that has way more upvotes than the original post — you know it’s going to be good.

One particular account does it exceptionally well. It’s the (infamous?) “Xavier” persona that roasts people in comment sections. We’ve compiled the funniest posts from the subreddit that collects the jokes and comments made by “Xavier” and sometimes even roasts “him” back. Check out the funniest posts from their collection and have a good chuckle in the meantime.

More info: Reddit

#1

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: IncidentUnusual5929

39 Times “Xavier” Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

#2

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: xavwolf143

#3

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: FillAny3101

#4

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: silentstatic_

#5

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: pat3779

#6

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: xavwolf143

#7

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken_Berry_1798

#8

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Ornitorrinco_legal

#9

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#10

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: NomadNerd007

#11

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: bkj512

#12

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: pat3779

#13

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: TightZone4173

#15

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: jellopops77

#16

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: firsthero2

#17

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#18

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Western_Sugar_6089

#19

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Response4780

#20

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Feeling-Bowl2418

#21

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: xavwolf143

#22

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Theseus505

#23

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: ShiveringTruth

#24

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: silentstatic_

#25

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Filipino-Asker

#26

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Feeling-Bowl2418

#27

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: xavwolf143

#28

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: gregtheshrek

#29

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Narrow-Raise4394

#30

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: steamed-toes

#31

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: zarhool

#32

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: xavwolf143

#33

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: DistributionSad960

#34

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Mean-Pass-1438

#36

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#37

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: xavwolf143

#38

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Gawd_is_great

#39

39 Times &#8220;Xavier&#8221; Had The Perfect Savage Response To Internet Nonsense (New Pics)

Image source: Fearless_MF

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #071 (Jun 02, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2026
The Next Big Thing
10 Things You Didn’t Know About BET’s The Next Big Thing
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2019
Wordle #1783: Hints & Answer (May 7, 2026)
3 min read
May, 12, 2026
Alexander Ludwig: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
Dog With Two Noses Was Scheduled To Die But This Man Saved Him At The Last Minute
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Tenet: Ultimate Guide to Stream The Hit Film
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2023