101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

by

When you get a pet, you’re (hopefully!) their buddy for life. Many people see their pets as family members. In fact, a 2024 study revealed that 73% of owners think of their pet as a best friend. And when you’re that close, it’s natural to spend as much time together as you can.

But no one is as clingy or ignorant of the concept of personal space as the pets on this list. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found you the most adorable, hilarious, and cute pics of pets invading their owners’ privacy. And they did it with the most adorable look on their faces.

#1 Professor Jigglesworth Doesn’t Understand Privacy

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: WannabeDogMom

#2 Taking A Bath, When I’m Home “Alone”

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: tbotcotw

#3 When You Leave The Door Open

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: yukaroo

#4 Kuzco Has No Boundaries

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: First-Reflection-965

#5 Such Poise And Dignity

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: mightymaurauder

#6 I Was Trying To Enjoy A Nice Bath But

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: hbarinsky

#7 I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Aritmico

#8 Trying To Use The Bathroom, But This Rascal Won’t Give Me Any Privacy

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: MiniaturePinscher

#9 “Do You Like My Hat?”

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Really Need To Get A Lock On The Toilet Door. Just 5 Minutes Privacy Please

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: noo9999

#11 This One Gets Upset And Tries To Rip The Door Off Its Hinges If You Close It On Him So This Truly Is The Lesser Of Two Evils

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Bite_The_Wax_Tadpole

#12 She Doesn’t Care About Personal Space. This Is How I Get Woken Up In The Morning

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: koolbeanz16

#13 The Pups Don’t Understand Boundaries Very Well

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Rebbeccaanne

#14 Personal Space?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Snewp

#15 Privacy?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Scuzzle-Butters

#16 Turned Around For 5 Seconds

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Head-Bump Loving Cats Are The Worst When They Have The Cone Of Shame

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Siyfion

#18 My Velcro Dog Taking A Nap

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: khosrove

#19 Ellie Is Using My Foot As A Hammock. Hurts To Hold It This Way

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Toxic_Don

#20 “You Got Any Games On Yo Phone?”

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: youLOVEtani

#21 Sam And Dean Are Doing Lore Research (For Those Who Know)

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 I’m At Home Recovering From Heart Surgery. My Nurse Insists On Holding My Ear At All Times

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: StoneageRomeo

#23 Post Surgical Anesthesia Recovery – Pets Formed A Protective Boundary To Prevent Me From Accidentally Moving In Any Direction

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Raiinforest

#24 Personal Space? Nope. I’m A Cat Pillow

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: macluvva

#25 Privacy Was Never An Option. Featuring My Deaf Cat Magoo (Short For Oogala Magoogala)

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: BottomShelfVodka

#26 Privacy? What Is That?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: giraffelover521

#27 Privacy? What’s That?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: conurecrazy

#28 My Workout Buddy Doesn’t Respect Personal Space

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: SilverDragon646

#29 He Actually Fell Asleep Like This, With His Mouth Fully Around My Daughter’s Arm And Claws Dug In. If She Moved, He Woke Briefly To Tighten His Grip

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: thestonewoman

#30 I Was Laying On My Bed Browsing Social Media When Suddenly

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: FelledWolf

#31 Every Meal

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: popaulina

#32 Yeah, This’ll Do Fine. I’ll Sit Right Here

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: downriverrowing

#33 Pepper Obviously Has A Sense Of Entitlement

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: JakeAndRay

#34 Oh You Wanted Some Privacy? Cool, Can I Come Too? Between Her And The Dog, There Are No Closed Doors In This House

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: sunshinenorcas

#35 But Mom, You’re Way More Comfy

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: ellie_and_remi20

#36 Without Even Consulting Anyone, This Guy Unilaterally Decided To Stage An Intervention

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: 9999monkeys

#37 Didn’t Lock The Door, Ended Up With Company In The Bathtub

He loves the water… if we can’t find him we turn on the faucet and he comes running.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: heyheywendyray

#38 Privacy? Nope

Every time my husband goes to the bathroom.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: StreetMolasses6093

#39 Trying To Do My Planks, And She Thinks I’m A Jungle Gym. I Swear There’s No Such Thing As “Privacy” With This One

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: JoyAyako

#40 Privacy? What Is That?

That’s Zizou and he is literally my shadow. I have a feeling he thinks his name is Noooooo.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: tezz007

#41 What Is This “Privacy” You Speak Of?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: kantb2creative

#42 Personal Space?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: david_smith020

#43 My Rescue Who Doesn’t Know What Personal Space Is

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Emjadegee

#44 I Wondered Why During The Interview Process “Do You Like Cats?” And “Do You Have Issues With Personal Space?” Were Brought Up

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: chestman_unbound

#45 She Has ~850 Sq Feet Of Floor Space And Opts To Sit Atop My Puzzle

Finished a few hours later, and 3 pieces were missing.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: slightnin

#46 I Guess Personal Space Wasn’t Part Of The Deal

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Brilliant_Chance4553

#47 What Is This Privacy You Speak Of?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: draosboks

#48 What’s This Personal Space You Speak Of?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: rammus-bot

#49 My Flatmate’s Cat Doesn’t Give A Flip About Boundaries

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Zeo_

#50 This Is Our Cat Charlotte. She Is Not Familiar With Boundaries, And Has Exactly Zero Shame

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Porridge! Learn About Personal Space

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: deltadelta199

#52 Personal Space? What Is Personal Space?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: golfer888

#53 Kitkat’s New Lounge Chair

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Update: Theodore Still Does Not Understand “Personal Space”

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Alarming-Molasses847

#55 What Is This “Personal Space” You Speak Of, Hoooman? Trying To Get Dressed & My Baby Gigi Found She Could Run Up My Leggings Much To Her Delight

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Targeted_CareBear

#56 Swipe For A Coffee Review

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: crush_blues

#57 She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She Doesn’t Have Any Sense Of Personal Space

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: nitewinq

#58 I Woke Up To My Cat Standing On My Chest Staring At Me

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Pike_Gordon

#59 Get A Puppy They Said. You Won’t Be So Alone During Quarantine They Said. They Were Right

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: seriouslymytenth

#60 Ziggy Stardust Doesn’t Care About Human Privacy Or Personal Space

Constant bathroom buddies. I think he deliberately follows me in so that he can access the pants hammock.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: HippieLady88

#61 Who Else Waived Goodbye To Bath Privacy Long Ago When They Got Fur Babies?

I asked both of them for approval to set boundaries, they said no.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Drifting-Fox-6366

#62 One Of The ‘Privacy Panels’ On My Roommate’s Door Fell Off, So My Creep Of A Bird Just Sits Outside And Stares At Her When She’s In There

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: mcaila

#63 No Such Thing As Privacy With Boo

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Thebeansgang

#64 That Was The Moment When Foley Realized He Could Just Push The Bathroom Door Open And Privacy Was Gone For Good

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: BrianCrowMn

#65 We Have An Issue With Personal Space

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: lil_lao_girl

#66 My Chest Is Nothing More Than Sleeping Space For My Birds

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: KalansPhantom

#67 Working At Home Is Proving To Be More Difficult Than I Thought

My new coworkers are dumb, have no concept of personal space, and one even threw up in the break room yesterday. I tried to address this by calling an office meeting, but I don’t think I got through to them.

There’s no HR because it’s such a small work environment; otherwise, I’d have been fired because I refuse to wear pants.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: hypoxiate

#68 Just Started Reading When He Decided To Plop Himself Down On My Book. Read The First Three Words Of The First Page

All three of mine love to compete for the prime sitting spot (whatever I happen to be working on at the time).

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: MySonIsAFrog

#69 Any Time I Move My Arm To Give Her A Little More Room, She Follows It And Sits As Close As Possible. Guess She Is Not Interested In Personal Space

She probably likes my body heat.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: ShotMammoth8266

#70 My Birb After Being On My Shoulder In Every Zoom Class For The Last Semester

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: littlemissblonda

#71 Attempted A Bath Alone Today. If It’s Not The Kids Or The Husband, Then It’s The Pets. Privacy Update: Nonexistent

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: GotToBeAWarrior

#72 Clarice Doesn’t Understand This Whole Personal Space Thing, Making Her The Third Cat In The House Who Does This

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Rogers13f

#73 What Personal Space?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: peyotekoyote

#74 Working From Home… Trying To Work, No Sense Of Personal Space. Not Even One Of Our Cats

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: TheMachinesWay

#75 She Doesn’t Know About Boundaries And I Don’t Plan On Teaching Her

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: GabrielDL008

#76 He Gets Into The Shower With Me And Sits Here The Entire Time. I Have No Privacy Ever

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Daisu448

#77 When Your Mom’s Friend Doesn’t Like Puppy Kisses So You Have To Learn What Boundaries Are

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Horsebot-3K

#78 She Doesn’t Like To Be Left Alone In Unfamiliar Places

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Boss_Os

#79 You Don’t Move When Your Pet Is On You

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: jessmadeamess

#80 As Long As I Can Boop The Nose, I’m Ok With Gobby Invading My Space

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: freegoblinpics

#81 Hamster Fell Asleep On My Kid

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: moseandthestorm

#82 Phoebe Would Love A Bite Of That Lemon Cheesecake

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Laurisimas

#83 Hellooo! Please Stop Working And Pet Me

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: crease222F

#84 Some People Get No Privacy From Dogs And Cats, I Get None From This Guy

He is a 2 and a half year old Eclectus named Eko. He’s pretty clingy and needs to follow me around EVERYWHERE. Wish he would be a little bit more independent, but he’s cute, so it’s ok.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: nickifoxx

#85 I Just Can’t Seem To Get Any Privacy Around Here

I think it’s because I took a bath mid-day, which never happens, so they were probably like, “What is going on Mom?”

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: iamTatertot

#86 Does Anyone Here Get Any Privacy?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: gic93

#87 No Privacy With Her

She can be a gremlin sometimes.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Cuxx13

#88 Personal Space

Dude is always in my face in the morning like “wake up silly human”.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Western_Height_5301

#89 It’s Too Early For This. No Personal Space, Ever

I just woke up and we snuggled all night. Let me breathe, woman!

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#90 Personal Space? Nah

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: GoNinjaPro

#91 “You’re 30?”, “You’re Single And Live Alone?”, And “Wait, How Many Cats?” Are My Free-Spaces For Thanksgiving Bingo This Year

I am somehow a full-blown male Snow White in terms of cats. There are like 4 or 5 stray cats that come hang out with me behind my restaurant after we close each night.
I always feed them and it’s usually a different cat each night, so it’s pretty fun to see which of my buddies is out back waiting to hang out when we close!

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Unusual-Feeling7527

#92 No Personal Space

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: whirlpoohl

#93 Percy Doesn’t Care About Privacy

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: YourNameWisely

#94 Boundaries And Personal Space Pfffftttt

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Peaches4U9624

#95 No Such Thing As “Personal Space”

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: bigdog188

#96 Hi, My Name Is Winston And I Have 0 Boundaries

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: Mattzilla93

#97 Clyde Dragged His Bed To The Bathroom To Make Sure No One Interrupted My Privacy

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: jbuckets

#98 We No Longer Have Any Shower Privacy When These Two Team Up. Closing The Door Is Not The Answer, It Only Makes Things Worse

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: thiefx

#99 She Learned How To Jump On Chairs Today And Now Stares At Me Like This During Zoom Meetings

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: iwantanorangemouse

#100 Can Anyone Else Not Get Privacy In The Bathroom?

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: johnsondelbert1

#101 What Is Privacy?

He rushes in every single time he sees me about to shut the door.

101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

Image source: tayixr

