101 Times People Got A Pet And Had To Say Goodbye To Personal Space (New Pics)

When you get a pet, you’re (hopefully!) their buddy for life. Many people see their pets as family members. In fact, a 2024 study revealed that 73% of owners think of their pet as a best friend. And when you’re that close, it’s natural to spend as much time together as you can.
But no one is as clingy or ignorant of the concept of personal space as the pets on this list. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found you the most adorable, hilarious, and cute pics of pets invading their owners’ privacy. And they did it with the most adorable look on their faces.
#1 Professor Jigglesworth Doesn’t Understand Privacy
Image source: WannabeDogMom
#2 Taking A Bath, When I’m Home “Alone”
Image source: tbotcotw
#3 When You Leave The Door Open
Image source: yukaroo
#4 Kuzco Has No Boundaries
Image source: First-Reflection-965
#5 Such Poise And Dignity
Image source: mightymaurauder
#6 I Was Trying To Enjoy A Nice Bath But
Image source: hbarinsky
#7 I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable
Image source: Aritmico
#8 Trying To Use The Bathroom, But This Rascal Won’t Give Me Any Privacy
Image source: MiniaturePinscher
#9 “Do You Like My Hat?”
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Really Need To Get A Lock On The Toilet Door. Just 5 Minutes Privacy Please
Image source: noo9999
#11 This One Gets Upset And Tries To Rip The Door Off Its Hinges If You Close It On Him So This Truly Is The Lesser Of Two Evils
Image source: Bite_The_Wax_Tadpole
#12 She Doesn’t Care About Personal Space. This Is How I Get Woken Up In The Morning
Image source: koolbeanz16
#13 The Pups Don’t Understand Boundaries Very Well
Image source: Rebbeccaanne
#14 Personal Space?
Image source: Snewp
#15 Privacy?
Image source: Scuzzle-Butters
#16 Turned Around For 5 Seconds
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Head-Bump Loving Cats Are The Worst When They Have The Cone Of Shame
Image source: Siyfion
#18 My Velcro Dog Taking A Nap
Image source: khosrove
#19 Ellie Is Using My Foot As A Hammock. Hurts To Hold It This Way
Image source: Toxic_Don
#20 “You Got Any Games On Yo Phone?”
Image source: youLOVEtani
#21 Sam And Dean Are Doing Lore Research (For Those Who Know)
Image source: reddit.com
#22 I’m At Home Recovering From Heart Surgery. My Nurse Insists On Holding My Ear At All Times
Image source: StoneageRomeo
#23 Post Surgical Anesthesia Recovery – Pets Formed A Protective Boundary To Prevent Me From Accidentally Moving In Any Direction
Image source: Raiinforest
#24 Personal Space? Nope. I’m A Cat Pillow
Image source: macluvva
#25 Privacy Was Never An Option. Featuring My Deaf Cat Magoo (Short For Oogala Magoogala)
Image source: BottomShelfVodka
#26 Privacy? What Is That?
Image source: giraffelover521
#27 Privacy? What’s That?
Image source: conurecrazy
#28 My Workout Buddy Doesn’t Respect Personal Space
Image source: SilverDragon646
#29 He Actually Fell Asleep Like This, With His Mouth Fully Around My Daughter’s Arm And Claws Dug In. If She Moved, He Woke Briefly To Tighten His Grip
Image source: thestonewoman
#30 I Was Laying On My Bed Browsing Social Media When Suddenly
Image source: FelledWolf
#31 Every Meal
Image source: popaulina
#32 Yeah, This’ll Do Fine. I’ll Sit Right Here
Image source: downriverrowing
#33 Pepper Obviously Has A Sense Of Entitlement
Image source: JakeAndRay
#34 Oh You Wanted Some Privacy? Cool, Can I Come Too? Between Her And The Dog, There Are No Closed Doors In This House
Image source: sunshinenorcas
#35 But Mom, You’re Way More Comfy
Image source: ellie_and_remi20
#36 Without Even Consulting Anyone, This Guy Unilaterally Decided To Stage An Intervention
Image source: 9999monkeys
#37 Didn’t Lock The Door, Ended Up With Company In The Bathtub
He loves the water… if we can’t find him we turn on the faucet and he comes running.
Image source: heyheywendyray
#38 Privacy? Nope
Every time my husband goes to the bathroom.
Image source: StreetMolasses6093
#39 Trying To Do My Planks, And She Thinks I’m A Jungle Gym. I Swear There’s No Such Thing As “Privacy” With This One
Image source: JoyAyako
#40 Privacy? What Is That?
That’s Zizou and he is literally my shadow. I have a feeling he thinks his name is Noooooo.
Image source: tezz007
#41 What Is This “Privacy” You Speak Of?
Image source: kantb2creative
#42 Personal Space?
Image source: david_smith020
#43 My Rescue Who Doesn’t Know What Personal Space Is
Image source: Emjadegee
#44 I Wondered Why During The Interview Process “Do You Like Cats?” And “Do You Have Issues With Personal Space?” Were Brought Up
Image source: chestman_unbound
#45 She Has ~850 Sq Feet Of Floor Space And Opts To Sit Atop My Puzzle
Finished a few hours later, and 3 pieces were missing.
Image source: slightnin
#46 I Guess Personal Space Wasn’t Part Of The Deal
Image source: Brilliant_Chance4553
#47 What Is This Privacy You Speak Of?
Image source: draosboks
#48 What’s This Personal Space You Speak Of?
Image source: rammus-bot
#49 My Flatmate’s Cat Doesn’t Give A Flip About Boundaries
Image source: Zeo_
#50 This Is Our Cat Charlotte. She Is Not Familiar With Boundaries, And Has Exactly Zero Shame
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Porridge! Learn About Personal Space
Image source: deltadelta199
#52 Personal Space? What Is Personal Space?
Image source: golfer888
#53 Kitkat’s New Lounge Chair
Image source: reddit.com
#54 Update: Theodore Still Does Not Understand “Personal Space”
Image source: Alarming-Molasses847
#55 What Is This “Personal Space” You Speak Of, Hoooman? Trying To Get Dressed & My Baby Gigi Found She Could Run Up My Leggings Much To Her Delight
Image source: Targeted_CareBear
#56 Swipe For A Coffee Review
Image source: crush_blues
#57 She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She Doesn’t Have Any Sense Of Personal Space
Image source: nitewinq
#58 I Woke Up To My Cat Standing On My Chest Staring At Me
Image source: Pike_Gordon
#59 Get A Puppy They Said. You Won’t Be So Alone During Quarantine They Said. They Were Right
Image source: seriouslymytenth
#60 Ziggy Stardust Doesn’t Care About Human Privacy Or Personal Space
Constant bathroom buddies. I think he deliberately follows me in so that he can access the pants hammock.
Image source: HippieLady88
#61 Who Else Waived Goodbye To Bath Privacy Long Ago When They Got Fur Babies?
I asked both of them for approval to set boundaries, they said no.
Image source: Drifting-Fox-6366
#62 One Of The ‘Privacy Panels’ On My Roommate’s Door Fell Off, So My Creep Of A Bird Just Sits Outside And Stares At Her When She’s In There
Image source: mcaila
#63 No Such Thing As Privacy With Boo
Image source: Thebeansgang
#64 That Was The Moment When Foley Realized He Could Just Push The Bathroom Door Open And Privacy Was Gone For Good
Image source: BrianCrowMn
#65 We Have An Issue With Personal Space
Image source: lil_lao_girl
#66 My Chest Is Nothing More Than Sleeping Space For My Birds
Image source: KalansPhantom
#67 Working At Home Is Proving To Be More Difficult Than I Thought
My new coworkers are dumb, have no concept of personal space, and one even threw up in the break room yesterday. I tried to address this by calling an office meeting, but I don’t think I got through to them.
There’s no HR because it’s such a small work environment; otherwise, I’d have been fired because I refuse to wear pants.
Image source: hypoxiate
#68 Just Started Reading When He Decided To Plop Himself Down On My Book. Read The First Three Words Of The First Page
All three of mine love to compete for the prime sitting spot (whatever I happen to be working on at the time).
Image source: MySonIsAFrog
#69 Any Time I Move My Arm To Give Her A Little More Room, She Follows It And Sits As Close As Possible. Guess She Is Not Interested In Personal Space
She probably likes my body heat.
Image source: ShotMammoth8266
#70 My Birb After Being On My Shoulder In Every Zoom Class For The Last Semester
Image source: littlemissblonda
#71 Attempted A Bath Alone Today. If It’s Not The Kids Or The Husband, Then It’s The Pets. Privacy Update: Nonexistent
Image source: GotToBeAWarrior
#72 Clarice Doesn’t Understand This Whole Personal Space Thing, Making Her The Third Cat In The House Who Does This
Image source: Rogers13f
#73 What Personal Space?
Image source: peyotekoyote
#74 Working From Home… Trying To Work, No Sense Of Personal Space. Not Even One Of Our Cats
Image source: TheMachinesWay
#75 She Doesn’t Know About Boundaries And I Don’t Plan On Teaching Her
Image source: GabrielDL008
#76 He Gets Into The Shower With Me And Sits Here The Entire Time. I Have No Privacy Ever
Image source: Daisu448
#77 When Your Mom’s Friend Doesn’t Like Puppy Kisses So You Have To Learn What Boundaries Are
Image source: Horsebot-3K
#78 She Doesn’t Like To Be Left Alone In Unfamiliar Places
Image source: Boss_Os
#79 You Don’t Move When Your Pet Is On You
Image source: jessmadeamess
#80 As Long As I Can Boop The Nose, I’m Ok With Gobby Invading My Space
Image source: freegoblinpics
#81 Hamster Fell Asleep On My Kid
Image source: moseandthestorm
#82 Phoebe Would Love A Bite Of That Lemon Cheesecake
Image source: Laurisimas
#83 Hellooo! Please Stop Working And Pet Me
Image source: crease222F
#84 Some People Get No Privacy From Dogs And Cats, I Get None From This Guy
He is a 2 and a half year old Eclectus named Eko. He’s pretty clingy and needs to follow me around EVERYWHERE. Wish he would be a little bit more independent, but he’s cute, so it’s ok.
Image source: nickifoxx
#85 I Just Can’t Seem To Get Any Privacy Around Here
I think it’s because I took a bath mid-day, which never happens, so they were probably like, “What is going on Mom?”
Image source: iamTatertot
#86 Does Anyone Here Get Any Privacy?
Image source: gic93
#87 No Privacy With Her
She can be a gremlin sometimes.
Image source: Cuxx13
#88 Personal Space
Dude is always in my face in the morning like “wake up silly human”.
Image source: Western_Height_5301
#89 It’s Too Early For This. No Personal Space, Ever
I just woke up and we snuggled all night. Let me breathe, woman!
Image source: reddit.com
#90 Personal Space? Nah
Image source: GoNinjaPro
#91 “You’re 30?”, “You’re Single And Live Alone?”, And “Wait, How Many Cats?” Are My Free-Spaces For Thanksgiving Bingo This Year
I am somehow a full-blown male Snow White in terms of cats. There are like 4 or 5 stray cats that come hang out with me behind my restaurant after we close each night.
I always feed them and it’s usually a different cat each night, so it’s pretty fun to see which of my buddies is out back waiting to hang out when we close!
Image source: Unusual-Feeling7527
#92 No Personal Space
Image source: whirlpoohl
#93 Percy Doesn’t Care About Privacy
Image source: YourNameWisely
#94 Boundaries And Personal Space Pfffftttt
Image source: Peaches4U9624
#95 No Such Thing As “Personal Space”
Image source: bigdog188
#96 Hi, My Name Is Winston And I Have 0 Boundaries
Image source: Mattzilla93
#97 Clyde Dragged His Bed To The Bathroom To Make Sure No One Interrupted My Privacy
Image source: jbuckets
#98 We No Longer Have Any Shower Privacy When These Two Team Up. Closing The Door Is Not The Answer, It Only Makes Things Worse
Image source: thiefx
#99 She Learned How To Jump On Chairs Today And Now Stares At Me Like This During Zoom Meetings
Image source: iwantanorangemouse
#100 Can Anyone Else Not Get Privacy In The Bathroom?
Image source: johnsondelbert1
#101 What Is Privacy?
He rushes in every single time he sees me about to shut the door.
Image source: tayixr
Follow Us