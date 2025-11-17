30 Times Celebrities Posted Their Photos Without Makeup And Proved They Look No Better Than Us

by

We often catch glimpses of celebrities on red carpets and in glossy magazines, immaculately styled from head to toe, leaving us to forget that they don’t actually require makeup all the time just to make a stunning impression. Many stars unabashedly flaunt their no-makeup looks, and they often appear far more striking in their natural beauty.

That’s why we have compiled a collection of famous women who serve as important reminders that natural beauty often surpasses the impact of a face covered with heavy makeup.

#1 Drew Barrymore

Image source: drewbarrymore

#2 Gal Gadot

Image source: gal_gadot

#3 Jennifer Garner

Image source: jennifer.garner

#4 Shakira

Image source: shakira

#5 Alicia Silverstone

Image source: aliciasilverstone

#6 Salma Hayek

Image source:  salmahayek

#7 Sofia Vergara

Image source: sofiavergara

#8 Jessica Biel

Image source: jessicabiel

#9 Alicia Keys

Image source: aliciakeys

#10 Helen Mirren

Image source: helenmirren

#11 Michelle Pfeiffer

Image source: michellepfeifferofficial

#12 Cameron Diaz

Image source: camerondiaz

#13 Kristen Bell

Image source: kristenanniebell

#14 Serena Williams

Image source: serenawilliams

#15 Penélope Cruz

Image source: penelopecruzoficial

#16 Jennifer Aniston

Image source: jenniferaniston

#17 Anne Hathaway

Image source: annehathaway

#18 Milla Jovovich

Image source: millajovovich

#19 Adele

Image source: adele

#20 Naomi Watts

Image source:  naomiwatts

#21 Selena Gomez

Image source: selenagomez

#22 Zendaya

Image source: zendaya

#23 Kelly Clarkson

Image source:  kellyclarkson

#24 Celine Dion

Image source: celinedion

#25 Leighton Meester

Image source: itsmeleighton

#26 Diane Kruger

Image source: dianekruger

#27 Lady Gaga

Image source: ladygaga

#28 Anya Taylor-Joy

Image source:  anyataylorjoy

#29 Katy Perry

Image source: katyperry

#30 Tyra Banks

Image source: tyrabanks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
