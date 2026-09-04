23 New Hilarious Comics By This Artist That Exaggerate The Insanity And Relatability Of Being An Adult

Jared Jacobs, the artist behind ‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’, has a knack for taking the small inconveniences and strange situations of everyday life and pushing them just far enough to become genuinely funny. His comics exaggerate both the insanity and relatability of being an adult.
Humor here is absurd, witty, and occasionally cheeky, with jokes that take different forms depending on the subject. Some rely on clever wordplay, others on visual gags or deliberately ridiculous logic, while some take an unexpectedly wholesome turn. Jacobs also isn’t afraid to jump between everyday situations and more imaginative territory, bringing cats, superheroes, video games, pop culture, fantasy, and other wonderfully strange ideas into the mix.
The result is a collection that never feels too predictable. You might recognize the setup immediately, only to find yourself somewhere completely different by the final panel, which is precisely where Jacobs’ humor tends to shine.
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