30 Funny Accidental Images That Were Taken At The Right Time And Place By This Street Photographer

Julie Hrudová, born in 1988 in the historic city of Prague, has since established herself in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where she immerses herself in the world of photography.

With a portfolio that has graced various publications, her talent has not only garnered attention locally but has also been showcased in exhibitions on an international level. Her collaboration with the Amsterdam-based newspaper, Het Parool, between 2020 and 2021, culminated in a captivating series of weekly street photos. This endeavor led to the publication of her book, “Chasing Amsterdam,” which garnered critical acclaim and was hailed as one of the best photo books of 2022 by the Dutch newspaper, de Volkskrant.

In Julie’s words, her inspiration to keep photographing is the chance to capture the “Daily life and the (potential) strangeness of everyday life. As a photographer, I’m trying to translate regular situations into my own interpretation of it, a new kind of situation.”

#1

