50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

by

There are very few things in life that feel better than one-upping someone. Not too many of us will admit it, but it feels absolutely amazing when you prove someone wrong, show everyone you’re right, and demolish others with well-placed witty comebacks. The best roasts end up on the ‘Clever Comebacks’ subreddit, a community of nearly 754k members, eagerly combing the corners of the internet for humorous, witty, and razor-sharp comebacks.

When it comes to being witty, there are two general approaches. The first one is firing off an instant quip, taking advantage of the perfect timing. It’s a skill that you can develop over time. The second approach is taking a bit more time and carefully honing the perfect response for each situation. That’s much easier done on the internet than in real life, but it’s also something we can all do, no matter our current skill in cleverly taking others down a peg or two.

London-based British musical stand-up comedian, author, and comedy writer Ariane Sherine highlighted to Bored Panda in a follow-up interview what’s most important when it comes to a clever comeback. “I think the most important thing with comebacks is speed. Even if the joke isn’t a total zinger, people will be impressed by your quickfire response,” she said. Read on for her other insights about how we can all up our comedy game.

You’ll find Bored Panda’s earlier post about r/clevercomebacks right over here. Be sure to give it a read once you’re done enjoying this list and upvoting the comebacks and epic burns that you personally feel deserve calling the fire brigade over.

#1 Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#2 You Can Still Breathe Idiot

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: bigcheese6

#3 It’s Already Happening

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Hypocritical, Hyperbolic, And Hyper Stupid

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Room Temperature Iq

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Exodus 20:7

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 I Hope This Hasn’t Been Done Before

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 May I Use Your Tweets?

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#9 I Hate Anti-Maskers

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: CatPizza838

#10 Simple, Yet Effective

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: Captain_Keyboard_Man

#11 Illegal Plants

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Philip Brought A Tank In A Knife Fight

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: whymynamedoesnotfi

#13 I Should Be Allowed To Pick The Oil Company I Die And Kill For!

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Can Anyone Show Martha The Original Constitution ?

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Looking For Approval In All The Wrong Places

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: robaato72

#16 Common Sense Is Really Rare These Days

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: productivitybeginner

#17 Whatttt !?? No Vegan Options At KFC!???

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: FitzRowe

#18 Damn… Guess My Opinion Is Invalid

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#19 She’s Baaaad

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Maybe I Am Karen?

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Bill Burr Everybody

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: JustDanLee87

#22 He’s Not Wrong

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: vertigno

#23 Look Before You Leap

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Vandalized Pineapple

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#25 When You Get Shot Down By Facts

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#26 That’s My Gender

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Who’ll Email You When You Block Him More Like This

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#28 They Lack Opposable Thumbs

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Other People’s Kids Is A Surprisingly Great Form Of Birth Control

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#30 This Is Not Your Business There Is A Something To Consider, You And Your Boss Do Illegal Things Every Day

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#31 The Founders Would Say “The F**k Is An Ohio?”

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Asking For A Friend

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Totally True

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Well, It Had To Be Something Productive, Right?

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Now That Is Some Comeback!

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#36 “Id Like To Live”

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#37 “How Many Gold Medals Do You Have?”

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#38 It Be Like That

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: HesBeginningTo

#39 Found On Fb… Personally I Found The Response To Be Quite A Zinger

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#40 That’s A Critical Hit!!

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: 0ut4aWalk

#41 Colorado Didn’t Send Their Best Or Brightest

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Do Some Research Before Spouting Nonsense

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Skinny Jeans Are Out!

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#44 I Would Prefer “Beeeeees Run Run”

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Fascists Calling Others Fascists

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Savage Comeback

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#47 I Am More Better Than Everyone

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Kaepernick Has Entered The Chat

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#49 Hey Girl, Are You Piñata ?

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Vaccinated Politician Tries To Call Out Elitism

50 Of The Most Brilliant Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On The ‘Clever Comebacks’ Page (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2025
This Guy Used His Drone To Deliver A Burrito To Himself
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey (Non-American) Pandas, What Is Your Impression Of America? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
It’s A Cat’s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Craziest Winter Holiday Story (Close)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
40 Companies That Deserve A “Corporate Darwin Award” For Destroying Their Businesses
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.