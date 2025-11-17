Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Car Brand?

I’m wondering, what’s your favorite car brand?
Ford, Dodge, Chevy, etc.
My favorite car brands are Ford and Chevy.
Tell me yours in the comments below!
#1
Matchbox.
#2
I love my honda civic. It’s so little maintenance, never any large surprises, it is 2008. I have driven it across country multiple times, I used to have an hour and a half commute. Fits my rott and my husband with all our luggage, it’s great.
#3
I loved my Mellow Yellow Mini cooper with black stripes
#4
Mercedes-Benz. I bought a 2008 model S class that had low mileage and in great condition three years ago. Best vehicle ever!
#5
Ooh, difficult!! McLaren, Bentley, Koenigsegg, Pagani.. My dream car would probably be an Alpine A110s, although I do love my little red Corsa turbo
#6
Despite all the flaws I really loved my ’79 Pontiac Firebird. I miss it….
But from a technical and drivers point I really enjoy to drive SUV Volvos (the XC60 is a great car).
#7
Probably Toyota lol. The 2003 ones.
#8
On a purely practical note, either Toyota or Honda. They make the most reliable cars that don’t cost a fortune to maintain. BUT my dream car is a late 1970s Eurovan. Preferably in green or blue. There’s one in my neighborhood (yellow) and every time I walk by I have to just stare in awe. This one doesn’t run anymore, it’s rusting, and there are no seats anymore either, but what a beauty 😍.
#9
Volvo
#10
Ford
#11
does dodge count idk cars but if so then dodge if not then mclaren
#12
my ‘86 chevy
#13
anything affordable.
#14
Toyota all the way!
#15
Jeep Wrangler
#16
VW Beetle and classic Mercedes Benz.
#17
Volkswagon
#18
Lamborghini! Love the Countach! Also some Corvette models, (I believe the 1960 model, not too sure. It’s in our backyard though! It’ll hopefully be my car when I’m older. :D )
#19
The Surry with The Fringe on Top. Time to slow down and smell the fresh air!
#20
Totally Tesla. Musk is a misunderstood genius with a great sense of humor and almost prophtic vision. While so many others are set on destroying humanity, he’s creating a hopeful future and I love him for it. Haters just make him more of a martyr for the cause.
#21
My daily drive? Toyota.
My daily drive in my head? Zender Fact 4 by Hot Wheels
XD
#22
Dodge!! Such an insane brand that pretty much does stuff just cuz it can! Love it!
#23
There are only two kinds of cars on the planet… Ford, and Junk.
