67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Back in the day, the only way to communicate with someone many miles away was to write them a letter. Then scientists invented the telegraph, the fax machine, and then the telephone. With phone calls, we could have instant conversations with people in a different part of the country and even the world.
But today, phone calls are a thing of the past – texting is the primary way of daily communication. Even in 2012, a person would send an average of 50 texts a week. But not all texts are created equal: some are really the stuff of legends and should be framed and preserved in a museum. Today, we’re showing you those kinds of messages exactly: funny, chaotic, and relatable in a way that makes you laugh out loud.
#1 Cute Start
Image source: Not_givin_a_f_ck
#2 Parrot Gambit Was Met With An Unmatch
Image source: GambitGod
#3 Plug It Back In
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Careful
Image source: russialadybird
#5 That PC Is Even Worse Than My Old Laptop
Image source: Not-Patrick
#6 So Efficient
Image source: typotalk
#7 Don’t Forget Your Birth Control
Image source: reddit.com
#8 My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills
Image source: Ok_Responsibility844
#9 For The Record, This Worked
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Think I Played This As Best As One Can
Image source: Grouchy-Shine-67
#11 I Have Been Called Out To Unacceptable Levels
Image source: SteadyIsFlying
#12 Love Finding Girls That Share The Same Hobbies
Image source: cameronarchambault
#13 I Love My Mom, Best Opponent
Image source: GiraffeGuru993
#14 At Least He Was Honest
Image source: astralrig96
#15 You Dont Have A Peacock? Nerd
Image source: Peetah_Shoe
#16 Heyyyyyyyyy Gambit
Image source: reddit.com
#17 I Thought It Was Funny
Image source: SunlightSpear
#18 I’m Losing My Mind On These Apps
Image source: This_Interview1291
#19 I Love It
Image source: Fit-Pea5091
#20 Any Way To Recover Here
Image source: Make-this-popular
#21 So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me, So I Texted Them
Image source: scriptica
#22 I Made A Tinder Funny, How’d I Do?
Image source: Damsai_
#23 Arizona Iced Tea
Image source: FunnyTextings
#24 Australian Opening Might Be My Best Work Ever
Image source: Special-Affect6522
#25 Cigarillo Gambit
Image source: Olympiano
#26 Texting With My 7-Year-Old Son
Image source: HadToCrackThat
#27 Guy Asked If I Had A Boyfriend 5 Months Ago. He Randomly Asked Again, And By Coincidence I’m Single Now
Image source: Big_Answer_3329
#28 Average Interaction With My Dad
Image source: Macca3568
#29 No One Matches My Sense Of Humor But Her
I used to be on the verge of ending my life. Just went through a breakup and my best friend sent me this. I love her so much, and my next tattoo is guaranteed to be of a goldfish.
Image source: okayyessica
#30 I Only Spent $32 Last Night
Image source: Willster986
#31 Those Are Rookie Numbers
Image source: keegybeeg
#32 This Is So Cute
Image source: XtCmnJHAHC5rR3GBQ44c
#33 Crow Of Judgement
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Texts Between Me And My Sister
Image source: jegforstaardetikke
#35 You Ever See A Line So Witty You Can’t Wait To Be In A Position To Use It?
Image source: c1593
#36 The Fertilized Tomato Gambit
Image source: No-Salamander-4307
#37 Flirting Skills
Image source: FornmCarn
#38 What Now?
Image source: sivirmain1
#39 Beautiful Play
Image source: AbyssWankerArtorias
#40 Did This Actually Work Or Am I Being Bated?
Image source: Legitimate-Squash645
#41 I Left A Fork At My Friends Place And This Is The Reply I Got
Image source: dogboyrakko
#42 I Love Him
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Cursed Dog
Image source: MoltenLead215
#44 They Never Messaged Me Back. At Least I Thought It Was Funny
Image source: CatQueenOfTrash
#45 Hilarious Slip Up By My Wife
Image source: Wild_Director_2457
#46 Am I Spitting Or Should I Resign Early?
Image source: tidy_room
#47 Banh Mi Gambit
Image source: FrisbeeMcRobert
#48 This Is My Dad. He’s Never Called Me Back
Image source: FabulousBerry573
#49 All That Talent Going To Waste
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Oh Boy, Here We Go
Image source: Arpikarhu
#51 Too Aggressive?
Image source: MadamCumsalot
#52 I Have No Idea How To Respond
Image source: reeooga
#53 Name’s Jack For Context
Image source: zenkronos
#54 My Sister Is Hilarious
Image source: MINECRAFTDOOMSLAYER
#55 Found Out How My BF Likes To Talk To My Cat When I’m Not Around
Image source: mooshinformation
#56 Steak?
Image source: Paramedic237
#57 Sister Checking Up On Me
Image source: imadesklamp
#58 To Be Fair, They Can Still Be Scrambled
Image source: xXGeko1Xx
#59 MacBook Pro
Image source: THe_PrO3
#60 Was This Too Cringe?
Image source: muneela
#61 Dementia Gambit
Image source: im_the_clone
#62 I Love My Grandfather
Image source: CiaraTheNerd
#63 Son Asked My 83-Year-Old Mom To Send A Recipe To Him. This Is Her Response. She Is Adorable
Image source: gogojenjen
#64 A Pedestrian
Image source: FunnyTextings
#65 My Life
Image source: FunnyTextings
#66 I’m A White Man
Image source: END0WEDx
#67 A Child Must Not Be An Obstacle
Image source: _darkstalker_
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