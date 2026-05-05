67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

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Back in the day, the only way to communicate with someone many miles away was to write them a letter. Then scientists invented the telegraph, the fax machine, and then the telephone. With phone calls, we could have instant conversations with people in a different part of the country and even the world.

But today, phone calls are a thing of the past – texting is the primary way of daily communication. Even in 2012, a person would send an average of 50 texts a week. But not all texts are created equal: some are really the stuff of legends and should be framed and preserved in a museum. Today, we’re showing you those kinds of messages exactly: funny, chaotic, and relatable in a way that makes you laugh out loud.

#1 Cute Start

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Not_givin_a_f_ck

#2 Parrot Gambit Was Met With An Unmatch

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: GambitGod

#3 Plug It Back In

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Careful

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: russialadybird

#5 That PC Is Even Worse Than My Old Laptop

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Not-Patrick

#6 So Efficient

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: typotalk

#7 Don’t Forget Your Birth Control

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Responsibility844

#9 For The Record, This Worked

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Think I Played This As Best As One Can

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Grouchy-Shine-67

#11 I Have Been Called Out To Unacceptable Levels

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: SteadyIsFlying

#12 Love Finding Girls That Share The Same Hobbies

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: cameronarchambault

#13 I Love My Mom, Best Opponent

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: GiraffeGuru993

#14 At Least He Was Honest

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: astralrig96

#15 You Dont Have A Peacock? Nerd

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Peetah_Shoe

#16 Heyyyyyyyyy Gambit

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 I Thought It Was Funny

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: SunlightSpear

#18 I’m Losing My Mind On These Apps

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: This_Interview1291

#19 I Love It

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Fit-Pea5091

#20 Any Way To Recover Here

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Make-this-popular

#21 So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me, So I Texted Them

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: scriptica

#22 I Made A Tinder Funny, How’d I Do?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Damsai_

#23 Arizona Iced Tea

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: FunnyTextings

#24 Australian Opening Might Be My Best Work Ever

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Special-Affect6522

#25 Cigarillo Gambit

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Olympiano

#26 Texting With My 7-Year-Old Son

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: HadToCrackThat

#27 Guy Asked If I Had A Boyfriend 5 Months Ago. He Randomly Asked Again, And By Coincidence I’m Single Now

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Big_Answer_3329

#28 Average Interaction With My Dad

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Macca3568

#29 No One Matches My Sense Of Humor But Her

I used to be on the verge of ending my life. Just went through a breakup and my best friend sent me this. I love her so much, and my next tattoo is guaranteed to be of a goldfish.

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: okayyessica

#30 I Only Spent $32 Last Night

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Willster986

#31 Those Are Rookie Numbers

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: keegybeeg

#32 This Is So Cute

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: XtCmnJHAHC5rR3GBQ44c

#33 Crow Of Judgement

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Texts Between Me And My Sister

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: jegforstaardetikke

#35 You Ever See A Line So Witty You Can’t Wait To Be In A Position To Use It?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: c1593

#36 The Fertilized Tomato Gambit

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: No-Salamander-4307

#37 Flirting Skills

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: FornmCarn

#38 What Now?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: sivirmain1

#39 Beautiful Play

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: AbyssWankerArtorias

#40 Did This Actually Work Or Am I Being Bated?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate-Squash645

#41 I Left A Fork At My Friends Place And This Is The Reply I Got

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: dogboyrakko

#42 I Love Him

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Cursed Dog

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: MoltenLead215

#44 They Never Messaged Me Back. At Least I Thought It Was Funny

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: CatQueenOfTrash

#45 Hilarious Slip Up By My Wife

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Wild_Director_2457

#46 Am I Spitting Or Should I Resign Early?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: tidy_room

#47 Banh Mi Gambit

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: FrisbeeMcRobert

#48 This Is My Dad. He’s Never Called Me Back

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: FabulousBerry573

#49 All That Talent Going To Waste

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Oh Boy, Here We Go

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Arpikarhu

#51 Too Aggressive?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: MadamCumsalot

#52 I Have No Idea How To Respond

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: reeooga

#53 Name’s Jack For Context

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: zenkronos

#54 My Sister Is Hilarious

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: MINECRAFTDOOMSLAYER

#55 Found Out How My BF Likes To Talk To My Cat When I’m Not Around

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: mooshinformation

#56 Steak?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: Paramedic237

#57 Sister Checking Up On Me

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: imadesklamp

#58 To Be Fair, They Can Still Be Scrambled

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source:  xXGeko1Xx

#59 MacBook Pro

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: THe_PrO3

#60 Was This Too Cringe?

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: muneela

#61 Dementia Gambit

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: im_the_clone

#62 I Love My Grandfather

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: CiaraTheNerd

#63 Son Asked My 83-Year-Old Mom To Send A Recipe To Him. This Is Her Response. She Is Adorable

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: gogojenjen

#64 A Pedestrian

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: FunnyTextings

#65 My Life

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: FunnyTextings

#66 I’m A White Man

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: END0WEDx

#67 A Child Must Not Be An Obstacle

67 Funny Text Exchanges That Might Be The Reason You Laugh Today (New Pics)

Image source: _darkstalker_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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