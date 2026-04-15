This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

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Some artists paint portraits. Others sculpt from marble. But Ruby Perman does something a little different; she recreates celebrities using food. Yes, actual food. From slices of toast and pasta to candy, vegetables, and everything in between, her playful compositions transform everyday ingredients into instantly recognizable faces. The result? Art that’s not only impressively detailed, but also impossible not to smile at.

What makes Ruby Perman stand out isn’t just the creativity; it’s the humor and charm behind each piece. Her work sits somewhere between pop culture and culinary imagination, where a handful of snacks can suddenly become a famous icon. It’s lighthearted, unexpected, and strangely satisfying to look at—proof that art doesn’t always have to be serious to be seriously good.

More info: Instagram

#1 Bread Pitt

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

And it’s not just the visuals that make Perman’s work so memorable; it’s the playful language behind it. She transforms celebrities into clever, food-based puns, turning familiar names into something deliciously unexpected. Think “Egg Sheeran,” “Bread Pitt,” or “Benedict Cucumber-batch”—each piece blending humor with impressive visual likeness.

#2 Channing Potato-Um

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#3 Elvis Parsley

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#4 Egg Sheeran

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#5 Robert Brownie Jr

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#6 David Beck-Ham

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#7 Benedict Cucumber-Batch

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#8 Adam Sandwich

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#9 Cardi B-Anana

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#10 Marilyn Mallow

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#11 Toast Malone

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#12 Ellie Goldfish

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#13 Bruno Mars Bar

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#14 Brie-Oncé

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#15 Kevin Bacon

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#16 Oscar Kiwi-Nner

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#17 John Croissant-Ski

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#18 M&m

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#19 Sa-Brie-Na Carpenter

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#20 Rice Chris Pratt Treats

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#21 Spam L. Jackson

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#22 Kristen Bell-Pepper

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#23 Olive-Ia Rodrigo

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#24 Celine Dijon

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#25 Katy Berry

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#26 Megan Thee Scallion

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#27 Lizz-Cheeto

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#28 Date Winslet

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#29 Noah Schn-Apple

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

#30 Taylor Swiss Cheese

This Artist Turns Celebrities Into Funny Food Portraits, And Here Are The Best 30 Examples

Image source: Ruby Perman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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