If It Fits, I Sits: These 21 Cats Prove That No Space Is Too Tight

Cats never fail to amaze us with their determination to fit into tight spaces, but the funny cats in these photos are the best of their best. Although it might look like some of them might not fit in a cat box of their choosing – where there’s a will, there’s a way and an opportunity for a funny cat picture.
We may never be 100% sure just why cats love to cram themselves into small spaces, but it probably has something to do with predation and safety. Cats are stalkers that rely on stealth and cover to hunt their prey. Most house felines have nothing to hunt, but their instinct to stay true to their cat in a box needs. On the other hand, these funny pets also enjoy tight places because they help them feel more secure – they can’t be reached and can easily observe their surroundings. Cats are small enough that they still must rely on prey instincts as well.
Thanks to their love for tight places, Bored Panda was earlier able to prove totally 100% scientifically that cats are liquids. Now scroll down below to check the ‘If I fits, I sits’ cat meme and prepare to have a laugh or two!
P.S. We always try our best to credit each and every photographer, but sometimes it's impossible to track some of them.
