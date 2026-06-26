31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

by

Rusty Epstein, the artist behind “Bummer Party” comics, has a knack for taking ordinary situations and giving them just the right unexpected twist. His comics often begin with something familiar before suddenly veering into absurd, sarcastic, or surprisingly clever territory. The clean and colorful art style keeps the focus on the joke, while the expressive characters make each punchline land even harder.

Bored Panda has featured Rusty’s work before, and these new comics bring more of the same dry wit, visual gags, and everyday absurdity that make his comics so unique.

Scroll down to check out the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com | Facebook

#1

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

#2

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#3

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#4

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#5

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#6

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#7

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#8

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#9

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#10

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#11

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#12

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#13

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#14

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#15

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#16

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#17

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#18

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#19

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#20

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#21

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#22

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#23

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#24

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#25

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#26

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#27

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#28

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#29

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#30

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#31

31 New Comics By This Artist Packed With Quirky Humor, Weird Twists, And Silly Laughs

Image source: bummerpartycomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer’s Photos Of Ospreys In Hunting Mode Show How Calculated Everything In Nature Is
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
the league season 6 funniest moments
18 Funniest Moments from The League Season 5
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2021
Baby Boomer Suggests Everyone Who Wants “Free” Education Should Join The Army, Gets Shut Down By Millennial
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
19 Y.O. Says No To Taking Care Of Mom Post Wrist Surgery, Asks If She’s A Jerk
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
What Weird Thing Does Your Cat Do For Christmas? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Of The Most Beautiful Wedding Photographs Of 2016
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025