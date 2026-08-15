“Improvise, Adapt, Overcome”: 66 Funny Memes For People Who’d Rather Discuss Cars Than The Weather

Our cars don’t simply get us from point A to point B. We laugh in them, cry in them, and sing in them—often with considerably more confidence than we’d ever display in the shower. They can be places to decompress after a long day, enjoy a private moment to yourself, or simply sit for a few extra minutes before heading inside to tackle whatever awaits at home.
But you get people who appreciate cars, and people who appreciate cars—we might call them car people. And if you’re one of the latter, you’re in the right place. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest memes celebrating the quirks, passions, and peculiarities of car culture, courtesy of 365CarMods and The Official BrokeBuilds™ Page on Instagram. Buckle up!
#1
Image source: 365carmods
#2
Image source: 365carmods
#3
Image source: 365carmods
There may be more to our attachment to cars than we realize. In his book, writer Stephen Bayley describes cars as having a “talismanic quality,” arguing that more emotions are involved in cars than in almost anything else we make or use. It’s a surprisingly profound observation about something that, on the surface, is simply a machine designed to get us from one place to another.
Research backs up at least part of Bayley’s idea. A study published in Transportation Research examined the instrumental, symbolic, and affective reasons people use cars and found that driving can provide feelings of independence and personal identity. Enjoyment of driving can also be an important motivation. In other words, for some people, a car isn’t simply a convenient way to get somewhere—it can represent freedom, individuality, and even pleasure.
#4
Image source: broke_builds
#5
Image source: 365carmods
#6
Image source: 365carmods
Our choice of car can also say a lot about us, researchers say. For instance, consumer psychologist Nathan Moore identified four areas that influence how people decide what car to buy: status and identity (how people want to be seen); control, autonomy and freedom (to go off-road or long distances); safety and security; and excitement or pleasure. He also says that emotions often play a big role, noting that “The predominant motive for buying the car is to fill certain psychological needs” and that “we choose them to fulfill things in our lives, aspirations we have.”
#7
Image source: 365carmods
#8
Image source: 365carmods
#9
Image source: 365carmods
Other research has looked a little more closely at what drives car choices. A 2022 study led by Professor Peter O’Connor of Queensland University of Technology, for instance, found that personality traits could help predict whether someone would favor cars geared toward style and performance or those emphasizing safety and practicality. “Most people look for one or both,” he said. “And we found that, yes, you can predict someone’s car preferences based on their traits.”
Of course, that doesn’t mean you can necessarily psychoanalyze someone based on their vehicle. But it does suggest that our preferences aren’t purely practical. Just think about the difference between someone who simply needs a reliable vehicle and someone who knows exactly which model, engine, trim, wheels, or exhaust they want.
#10
Image source: 365carmods
#11
Image source: 365carmods
#12
Image source: 365carmods
For some people, cars can become hobbies, projects, and a way to connect with other enthusiasts. Research into car aficionados has found that online communities can provide spaces for enthusiasts to exchange information and advice, express their passion for cars, and connect with like-minded people.
While most of us can tell you the make and model of our car if pressed, these people could probably tell you its engine specifications, production year, horsepower, and any number of other things you’d never think to ask. They might spend their weekends washing and detailing their vehicles, know every strange noise their engine makes, or have strong opinions about cars you didn’t even realize were controversial.
#13
Image source: 365carmods
#14
Image source: 365carmods
#15
Image source: 365carmods
And car culture comes with its own particular language, rituals, debates, and obsessions. Research into modified-car culture has found that enthusiast communities play an important role in exchanging knowledge and building social connections. There are people who can spend hours discussing mods, vintage models, racing, or the merits of one manufacturer over another. But there are also the less glamorous realities of car ownership: the mysterious warning light, the repair bill that makes you question your life choices, and the noise you decide is probably nothing.
#16
Image source: broke_builds
#17
Image source: broke_builds
#18
Image source: broke_builds
That’s where these two Instagram pages come in. Their feeds are full of memes that lovingly poke fun at the people who take their cars very seriously, while also celebrating the knowledge, dedication, and sheer enthusiasm that make car culture what it is.
Whether you’re a devoted car person or simply along for the ride, there should be something here to make you laugh. You might even find a few favorites to share with your gearhead friends later.
#19
Image source: broke_builds
#20
Image source: broke_builds
#21
Image source: broke_builds
#22
Image source: broke_builds
#23
Image source: 365carmods
#24
Image source: 365carmods
#25
Image source: 365carmods
#26
Image source: 365carmods
#27
Image source: 365carmods
#28
Image source: 365carmods
#29
Image source: 365carmods
#30
Image source: broke_builds
#31
Image source: broke_builds
#32
Image source: broke_builds
#33
Image source: broke_builds
#34
Image source: broke_builds
#35
Image source: broke_builds
#36
Image source: 365carmods
#37
Image source: 365carmods
#38
Image source: 365carmods
#39
Image source: 365carmods
#40
Image source: 365carmods
#41
Image source: 365carmods
#42
Image source: 365carmods
#43
Image source: 365carmods
#44
Image source: 365carmods
#45
Image source: 365carmods
#46
Image source: 365carmods
#47
Image source: 365carmods
#48
Image source: 365carmods
#49
Image source: 365carmods
#50
Image source: 365carmods
#51
Image source: 365carmods
#52
Image source: broke_builds
#53
Image source: broke_builds
#54
Image source: broke_builds
#55
Image source: broke_builds
#56
Image source: broke_builds
#57
Image source: broke_builds
#58
Image source: broke_builds
#59
Image source: broke_builds
#60
Image source: broke_builds
#61
Image source: broke_builds
#62
Image source: broke_builds
#63
Image source: broke_builds
#64
Image source: broke_builds
#65
Image source: broke_builds
#66
Image source: broke_builds
#67
Image source: 365carmods
#68
Image source: 365carmods
#69
Image source: 365carmods
#70
Image source: 365carmods
#71
Image source: 365carmods
#72
Image source: 365carmods
#73
Image source: 365carmods
#74
Image source: 365carmods
#75
Image source: 365carmods
#76
Image source: 365carmods
#77
Image source: 365carmods
#78
Image source: 365carmods
#79
Image source: 365carmods
#80
Image source: 365carmods
#81
Image source: 365carmods
#82
Image source: 365carmods
#83
Image source: 365carmods
#84
Image source: 365carmods
#85
Image source: 365carmods
#86
Image source: 365carmods
#87
Image source: 365carmods
#88
Image source: 365carmods
#89
Image source: 365carmods
#90
Image source: broke_builds
#91
Image source: broke_builds
#92
Image source: broke_builds
#93
Image source: broke_builds
#94
Image source: broke_builds
#95
Image source: broke_builds
#96
Image source: broke_builds
#97
Image source: broke_builds
#98
Image source: broke_builds
#99
Image source: broke_builds
#100
Image source: broke_builds
#101
Image source: broke_builds
Follow Us