Horrifying New Twist In Case Of Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Who Was Found In Ritzy San Francisco Hotel

A deeply tragic detail has been revealed in the case of Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones.
As questions continue to swirl around Victoria’s sudden passing, recently uncovered court documents have shed new light on her final months.
The cause of her passing has still not been confirmed.
Victoria Jones, 34, was found unresponsive in the hallway of the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on January 1.
Some reports claimed she was found on the hotel’s 14th floor, but it is unclear whether she was staying at the Fairmont ahead of her passing.
As new details emerged, it was found that Victoria was pregnant in the months before her body was found on New Year’s Day.
“Counsel is informed and does believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant,” read court documents from October 2025, obtained by Us Weekly.
The submitted documents were related to Victoria’s arrest in October last year.
She faced misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting a police officer in Santa Cruz County. She entered a not-guilty plea at the time.
Authorities confirmed at the time that Victoria was pregnant. However, the duration of her pregnancy was unclear.
It was also not immediately clear whether Victoria was still pregnant when she was found unconscious in the San Francisco hotel.
Court documents related to her October arrest said she was open to “possible acceptance of diversion terms.”
“Diversion” refers to a program that could be an alternative to traditional prosecution in a criminal case.
These programs connect “eligible defendants” with “treatment, employment, targeted programming and court supervision to address underlying drivers of crime and ‘divert’ them from the traditional approach of the legal system,” according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s website.
The successful completion of diversion could lead to defendants avoiding “criminal convictions that may make it harder for them to stay on track,” the website added.
The 34-year-old was arrested in October and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her
On New Year’s Day, Victoria was found unresponsive in the hotel hallway by another guest, who thought she had passed out from drinking and alerted the staff.
A 911 call was soon made, and paramedics responded to a “code 3” for “overd*se” and “color change.”
The staff was instructed to perform CPR before paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department arrived at the scene. She was pronounced deceased on the hotel premises.
San Francisco Police Department officers did not suspect foul play and found no dr*g paraphernalia around her.
They also found no signs that suggested her passing was the result of self-h*rm.
A San Francisco police officer, aware of her dependence on substances, suspected her passing may be connected to fentanyl.
“People get all their dr*gs with fentanyl now. They [dr*g dealers] have it on everything they measure with, [so] everything gets laced,” the officer told the New York Post.
Tommy Lee Jones previously filed a petition seeking to establish a temporary conservatorship over his daughter
Victoria, born in 1991, was one of two children shared by Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.
The former couple were married from 1981 to 1996 and are also parents to son Austin, born in 1982.
Two years before Victoria passed away from a suspected overd*se, her father filed a petition seeking to establish a temporary conservatorship over her on August 7, 2023. The daughter was 31 years old at the time.
A judge approved the Men in Black star’s request for temporary conservatorship, with Tommy being listed as the petitioner in court documents and a woman named Margaret Caron Schmierer listed as the conservator.
The Academy Award winner asked the court to terminate the temporary conservatorship in December 2023, and the request was granted by a Marin County judge.
Victoria had numerous run-ins with the law over the last few years.
She was arrested last April for obstructing a peace officer, using/being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Months later, she pleaded not guilty to an incident of elder ab*se, involving charges of domestic battery and domestic violence.
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-h*rm, help is available: International Hotlines
