50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny “Brand New Sentences” (New Pics)

by

The internet is definitely a unique thing. Sure, that sounds obvious, but what isn’t is the idea that it might empower very unlikely things to happen. Or more specifically, very unlikely things to be said. So unlikely that it might be the first ever occurrence out there.

Introducing r/BrandNewSentence, a community of netizens who scour the vast internetscapes for things that have never been said before. And if they’re not scouring, they are definitely the ones cashing in on that potential in themselves.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what makes the internet a unique thing.

#1 Stick A Turkey Leg In A Sneaker And Your Dog Patrol Your Yard

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: PlmyOP

#2 Homie In Law

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: DougDefinitely

#3 “What R Ur Adjectives???”

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: sam77889

#4 Ramirez Has Just Got The Parking Lot Frog

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: HiYesIWannaDie

#5 Pink Acid Trip That Feels Like Being Slapped By Lots Of Confusingly Attractive People

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: TechnicallyRon

#6 I Already Named My Switchblade Stabitha…

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: BoMaxKent

#7 Sketti Bowl Not Made Of Duck

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: lucatobacco

#8 Yeehaw High School

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: BuoyantBoomer

#9 The Forbidden Art Of Giving Crabs Knowledge

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: _AstroMaddie

#10 That Good Ol Southern Drawl

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: TreeSmithMusic

#11 Why NASA

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Gnomecliff

#12 Kansas Is Not Meant For Permanent Habitation

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: confusedpenen

#13 They Had To Blow Dry The Ultrasound Goo Off Her

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Streaker4TheDead

#14 Switching To Gender Evil

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Different_Captain717

#15 What About Iceberg’s Tears?

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: sorahiel

#16 Membership Only Human Trafficking Gentlemen’s Club Headquartered In Budapest

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: orchid_breeder

#17 If You Whacked Me With A Ford Explorer

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: rishipuff

#18 Umm..no?

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: AwfulgamesInc

#19 What In The French

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: BrentonAsh165

#20 Tom & Jerry Irl

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Playing_Life_on_Hard

#21 What A Guy

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Yeahanu

#22 Why Would The Robot Do This

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Community_Normal

#23 Too Late For Vito Though

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Openbady

#24 Lesbian Penguins Are So Progressive

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: fairsuture

#25 New For All Of Use + Meme

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: RocketMaN_28

#26 Burger Looking Like Steve Harvey

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: LeahAllise

#27 Coffee Cat Detonates Atomic Bomb

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: ThisIsMyPassword100

#28 Wait Until You See How Pineapple Grows!

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: radtoria

#29 Is Refusing To Speak After Being Detained

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: fox5dc

#30 Bisexual Cowboy From A Hypothetical Timeline Where The Wild West Is In France

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: PxxL8d

#31 If Only They’d Had Some Indication…

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: CinemaslaveJoe

#32 I Must

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: almonakinvader

#33 Haven’t Heard Any Of This Uttered Before & I Love This For Her…

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: showmetheyamz

#34 Air Dropped Wolves. That Is All

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: AwfulgamesInc

#35 Put Your Fingers In The Public Balls

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: No_Lab9230

#36 We’re Living In The Matrix 😎

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Existentialidiot83

#37 Y’all Out Here Being Able To Smell Ants???

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: hisprerogative

#38 Being Medium Ugly Is Lit

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: BROTlPS

#39 Gay Ukranian Super Soldiers

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Creative_Pen2918

#40 9/11 Is Directly Responsible For 50 Shades Of Grey

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: MRF1982

#41 “Now That You Got Legs”

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: ThisIsMyPassword100

#42 He Started Trying To Look 18 Again By Drinking His Son’s Blood

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: TheHunter234

#43 Pregnant Hands

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: ThisIsMyPassword100

#44 On That Genderbent Andrew Tate Mentality

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: olivebeanss

#45 Anyone Hiring?

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Kurato85

#46 Wtf

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Ominous-Glitch

#47 Like A Centaur That Got Chopped In Half

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: hot

#48 $200 Million Suicide Shawarma

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: BobbyBorkIII

#49 Eight Clams

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: JaqishHampi

#50 Whole New Meaning To Fence-Sitting…

50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny &#8220;Brand New Sentences&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Charlie-VH

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, All Of You Who Love Metal, What Is A Genre That You Just Cannot Listen To? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
175 Unbelievable Places That Look Like They’re From Another Planet
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Tactile Art: I Create 3D Mandala Stones
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s One Lesson You Learned From Your Romantic Relationship That Helped You Face Your Fear(S)? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Elmo’s Dad Wants You to Take Time for Yourself in Sesame Street PSA
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.