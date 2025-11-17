50 Times People Blessed Us With Funny “Brand New Sentences” (New Pics)

The internet is definitely a unique thing. Sure, that sounds obvious, but what isn’t is the idea that it might empower very unlikely things to happen. Or more specifically, very unlikely things to be said. So unlikely that it might be the first ever occurrence out there.
Introducing r/BrandNewSentence, a community of netizens who scour the vast internetscapes for things that have never been said before. And if they’re not scouring, they are definitely the ones cashing in on that potential in themselves.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what makes the internet a unique thing.
#1 Stick A Turkey Leg In A Sneaker And Your Dog Patrol Your Yard
#2 Homie In Law
#3 “What R Ur Adjectives???”
#4 Ramirez Has Just Got The Parking Lot Frog
#5 Pink Acid Trip That Feels Like Being Slapped By Lots Of Confusingly Attractive People
#6 I Already Named My Switchblade Stabitha…
#7 Sketti Bowl Not Made Of Duck
#8 Yeehaw High School
#9 The Forbidden Art Of Giving Crabs Knowledge
#10 That Good Ol Southern Drawl
#11 Why NASA
#12 Kansas Is Not Meant For Permanent Habitation
#13 They Had To Blow Dry The Ultrasound Goo Off Her
#14 Switching To Gender Evil
#15 What About Iceberg’s Tears?
#16 Membership Only Human Trafficking Gentlemen’s Club Headquartered In Budapest
#17 If You Whacked Me With A Ford Explorer
#18 Umm..no?
#19 What In The French
#20 Tom & Jerry Irl
#21 What A Guy
#22 Why Would The Robot Do This
#23 Too Late For Vito Though
#24 Lesbian Penguins Are So Progressive
#25 New For All Of Use + Meme
#26 Burger Looking Like Steve Harvey
#27 Coffee Cat Detonates Atomic Bomb
#28 Wait Until You See How Pineapple Grows!
#29 Is Refusing To Speak After Being Detained
#30 Bisexual Cowboy From A Hypothetical Timeline Where The Wild West Is In France
#31 If Only They’d Had Some Indication…
#32 I Must
#33 Haven’t Heard Any Of This Uttered Before & I Love This For Her…
#34 Air Dropped Wolves. That Is All
#35 Put Your Fingers In The Public Balls
#36 We’re Living In The Matrix 😎
#37 Y’all Out Here Being Able To Smell Ants???
#38 Being Medium Ugly Is Lit
#39 Gay Ukranian Super Soldiers
#40 9/11 Is Directly Responsible For 50 Shades Of Grey
#41 “Now That You Got Legs”
#42 He Started Trying To Look 18 Again By Drinking His Son’s Blood
#43 Pregnant Hands
#44 On That Genderbent Andrew Tate Mentality
#45 Anyone Hiring?
#46 Wtf
#47 Like A Centaur That Got Chopped In Half
#48 $200 Million Suicide Shawarma
#49 Eight Clams
#50 Whole New Meaning To Fence-Sitting…
