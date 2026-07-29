66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

by

Life’s rarely black and white. Usually, it’s somewhere in between—a strange mix of good and bad, wholesome and horrifying, lucky and unfortunate.

Whether it’s work, relationships, or some bizarre situation only a few people have ever found themselves in, the subreddit r/blursed_memes is full of pictures that seem too funny to hate but too awful to love.

So consider this a warning: you might laugh but then wonder what the heck is wrong with you. If you’re okay with that emotional whiplash, scroll on!

#1 Blursed_keep His Name Out Of Your Mounth

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: noop-master-69

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

#2 Blursed_dad

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Pipex767

While someone laughing at questionable things might seem strange from a distance, sometimes we just can’t help it.

According to Michiko Kimura Bruno, M.D., laughter may have evolved as a release of tension, signaling that danger has passed and promoting a sense of social safety.

“Most humor follows a similar pattern. We build a mental model of what is happening, only to have that model suddenly overturned. A joke creates an expectation, then violates it in a surprising but harmless way. That contrast makes us laugh,” Bruno says.

Comedians, screenwriters, and literary scholars have described many joke archetypes: misdirection, incongruity, false alarm resolution, superiority, and social bonding. But beneath these different forms lies a common structure: tension followed by release.

#3 Blursed Financial Advice

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: South_Psychology7646

#4 Blursed Date

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: evolworks

#5 Blursed Calorie Measure

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Salmonus_Kim

Some neurologists have proposed that laughter may have evolved as a signal of “averted danger.” When something initially appears threatening but turns out to be harmless, laughter communicates that realization to others: “False alarm.” “We are safe.”

There has also been speculation that the human smile may have evolved from an aborted threat display. A primate encountering another primate may initially bare its teeth as a threat gesture but stop midway upon recognizing a friend rather than a foe. This might be why we show our teeth when we smile.

#6 Blursed_forgetmenots

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Patricia_Fordd

#7 Blursed_stop Being Happy

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: RosyCheeksCandace

#8 Blursed_refill

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Hacka4771

#9 Blursed_fun For The Whole Family

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Useful_Mistake_

Bruno highlights that laughter even precedes language. “By six months of age, infants are engaging in rich social interactions with caregivers, including eye contact, smiling, giggling, and playful exchanges. These interactions promote bonding, are associated with oxytocin release, and help synchronize emotional states between parent and child. Such early social experiences help shape the developing brain, laying the groundwork for emotional regulation, resilience, and social competence.”

The doctor says that laughter may also enhance cognition and neuroplasticity. “Processing humor is cognitively demanding. It requires the brain to activate working memory, detect conflicting interpretations, resolve ambiguity, and rapidly update expectations,” she explains.

#10 Blursed_gender_reveal

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Hacka4771

#11 Blursed_ Why Is This So Relatable

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Useful_Mistake_

#12 Blursed Caricature

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Jolly_Job7525

#13 Blursed_gym Bro

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Benny_boi87

Laughter is also contagious. When we hear someone laugh, our brains begin rehearsing the same behavior. “The neural circuits involved in imitation and social understanding may help explain why laughter spreads so easily,” Bruno says.

Taken together, these findings suggest that laughter is fundamentally a pro-social behavior. It regulates relationships and reduces social tensions. Perhaps that’s also why we instinctively want to send the funniest memes we see to our friends. If something makes us laugh, our first impulse is often to share it—and see if it makes someone else laugh, too.

#14 Blursed_poor

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: QuirkyJob103

#15 Blursed Reality

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: XxMarcoxX_ugh

#16 Blursed_pet

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Bowser914

#17 Blursed Weapan

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Pleasant_Subject5514

And actually, even if some of these memes make you blush, frown, or instinctively look away, that’s not necessarily a bad thing either. Psychologists say these nonverbal reactions signal that you care about how you’re perceived—and that you’re emotionally engaged rather than indifferent.

As behavioral scientist Nuala Walsh writes in TUNE IN: How to Make Smarter Decisions in a Noisy World, more and more people are tuned out, finding it difficult to engage with others because of their emotions, ego, ethics, memory, lack of time, and countless other distractions.

So don’t be afraid to show a reaction. Just maybe save the all-caps rant and keyboard smashing for another day.

#18 Blursed_message

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: JoeKenny9

#19 Blursed_airdrop

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Emergency_Flatworm95

#20 Blursed Note

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Botros69

#21 Blursed_trolling

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: studwildboar99

#22 Blursed Minecraft Chair

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: FeijoaCole

#23 Blursed Parenting

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: BoiledEggie

#24 Blursed Camera

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: LonelyFisherman145

#25 Blursed Time Save

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: 5TN855R

#26 Blursed_ Seriously Though 😫😫

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Useful_Mistake_

#27 Blursed Fun

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: mopeiobebeast

#28 Blursed Pickled Chili Children

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Spanish-Philosopher

#29 Blursed_ Dating Me Goes Like This

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Useful_Mistake_

#30 Blursed_texting

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Hacka4771

#31 Blursed_sorry To Everyone With Nightmares

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Useful_Mistake_

#32 Blursed_rescue

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Hacka4771

#33 Blursed_among Us

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: chetan722

#34 Blursed_my Sibling And I

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: carltonjsaleh

#35 Blursed _chart

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: ts1881x

#36 Blursed Museum Visit

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: adolchristin98

#37 Blursed Sign

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Botros69

#38 Blursed Show

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: PerspectiveStock7046

#39 Blursed_might Or Might Not😎

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Hyper-Definition808

#40 Blursed_muffins

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: derek4reals1

#41 Blursed Character

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: PerspectiveStock7046

#42 Blursed_criminal

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: [deleted]

#43 Blursed Father-Son Time

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: lamon_hehe

#44 Blursed_ Far Beyond

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Useful_Mistake_

#45 Blursed Train

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: sweetiebabyxo

#46 Blursed Joy

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Benny_boi87

#47 Blursed Tesla. Well Well Well

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Jolly_Job7525

#48 Blursed_milk

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: BilliamBingus

#49 Blursed Taxi

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: JackAMA101

#50 Blursed Tinder

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Spanish-Philosopher

#51 Blursed_ad

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: HELL-OAT

#52 Blursed_gender

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: apairofsandals

#53 Blursed_romeo And Juliet

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Shreyash_Jha_5813

#54 Blursed Band

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: WhiteTra5h

#55 Blursed_what Is It

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: [deleted]

#56 Blursed_the First Ronald Mcdonald

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Slight_Farm_5582

#57 Blursed_rhinos

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: tea_stained_mess

#58 Blursed Recommendations

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Vidrolll

#59 Blursed_checkmate

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: that_thot_gamer

#60 Blursed_saviour

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: donCiuarin

#61 Blursed Sign

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Botros69

#62 Blursed How

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: SpiderFrancis

#63 Blursed Neandertal

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: MrGoodMan35

#64 Blursed Toilet

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: anikkundu1998

#65 Blursed Valentines Day

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: anikkundu1998

#66 Blursed_toy_story

66 “Blursed” Memes To Make You Laugh, Then Wonder What The Heck Is Wrong With You

Image source: Kingkrool1994

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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