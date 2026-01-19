52 Blurry And Scrungy Cat Pics That Are Absolute Serotonin Boosters

Whenever you feel the need to unwind, it’s likely that you look for something to do online. Whether it’s some kind of calming music, some funny videos, or simply cute animals – to each his own.

Well, today we’re serving those who look for the latter one – funny animals or cats, to be more specific. But the catch is that we’re giving you not only amusing ones, but cute and interesting pics, too! Basically, a gallery full of feline goodness. Let’s jump in, shall we?

#1 Papaw And Oscar

Image source: Wuhblam

#2 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: bossDocHolliday

#3 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: AlphaTyger

People love pets, that’s no secret. Even those who don’t have one might still love them. After all, sometimes one’s lifestyle simply does not allow for raising a pet in proper conditions. Whether it’s financial struggles, lack of space, allergies, or anything else, there are plenty of possible reasons that are at play when it comes to a lack of pets. 

Still, it’s estimated that around 68% of the United States’ households have a pet, which is a pretty large number. But knowing how many benefits these animals bring to a person’s life, it’s not that surprising – how can you say no to something like that? 

#4 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: EruditeRoach

#5 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: ItBeginsAndEndsInYou

#6 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: shrimpyoubeenprawn

For instance, owning a pet increases exercise levels, especially for those who have a dog that needs to be walked. They add structure to one’s day, as they require regular feeding, a schedule, and generally thrive best with a clear routine.

In addition to all that, they also provide companionship, which can help prevent various illnesses like depression, whose symptoms tend to be triggered by isolation and loneliness. Caring for an animal makes a person feel needed, which can take the focus away from certain problems for at least a little while. Not to mention that it helps to meet new people. 

#7 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: Good_Ol_Ironass

#8 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: Best_Insect3045

#9 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: Shoddy-Fix5974

Yet, no matter the benefits, people still have preferences over what kind of pets they like to have. As an example, let’s take the discourse of “cat vs dog” people.

While some believe this phenomenon to be a myth that people came up with just for fun, interestingly, it does have some scientific backing. Apparently, some studies show that there are certain differences, mostly in personality, between these people.

#10 My Cat Finnegan Is Excited To Play With His New Toy

Image source: c4nyon

#11 This Is Outright Diabolic

Image source: TheApolloZ

#12 The Scrungiest Tm (You Can Barely Tell He’s Only Got One Eye!)

Image source: Sarkastik-Overlord

You see, cat people tend to be more independent, introspective, and overall more introverted, while dog folks are kind of the exact opposite. They’re seen as more social, energetic, and outgoing. 

Now, all of this shouldn’t be taken too seriously; there are way more factors that determine an individual’s personality than just their pet preference. From experiences to culture to genetics, all of this has a certain “say” in who a person becomes and possibly whether they are a cat or a dog person. 

#13 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: dawnxblackheart

#14 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: Lianv2104

#15 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: DistributionFluid526

Not to mention those cases when there’s no clear preference towards any of these pets, just a general love for all of them – that comes from somewhere, too. So, with today’s list of pictures, we’re appealing to anyone who simply loves cats, no matter the reason. 

After all, just as all of these pictures prove, cats are whimsical, funny, and straight-up cute beings – it’s hard not to love them, right?

#16 Blurry Picture Of Cats

Image source: Professional_Song419

#17 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: Professional_Song419

#18 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: QualityStraight1176

#19 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

Image source: StrawberryMilk817

#20 Houghjhjhhhh Oughhhhh Echhhehchhhh

Image source: WARLOCK-1312

#21 My God

Image source: HandTSufferersUnited

#22 Beanee Weenees

Image source: peachwheel

#23 Was In Tears Looking For Bro For An Hour Thinking He Went Missing, Then Bro Emerged From Under The Covers Scrunging

Image source: Parking-Afternoon710

#24 A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work

Image source: lyingtaco

#25 Scrunging In The Remodel

Image source: sophie_and_calcifer

#26 Huurrgghh

Image source: Spongyrocks

#27 W R I N C C L Y

Image source: gasparillatea

#28 Cyber-Scrunge

Image source: PALADOG_Pallas

#29 Scrungy Zamboni

Image source: razputinaquat0

#30 Eeeennnggkgkfhkgkhj

Image source: gasparillatea

#31 Construction Cat!

Image source: RemoveBig843

#32 Milk, Found In A Trash Can By The Metro

Image source: KevKevKvn

#33 My Beautiful Cow With Homophobia 💛🩵

Image source: OlikaTable

#34 Beautiful Cow With Homophobia💚🩵

Image source: theothersophiaa

#35 Cat Distribution System Found Me, Help Me Name This Girl!

Image source: hillchic

#36 He Was Being A Pickle So I Put Him In Air Prison

Image source: FallDownNow

#37 All Four Cows On The Bed

Image source: madcats323

#38 Cow Cat In Its Natural Habitat

Image source: Mo0n_light002

#39 My 14 Year Old Baby Girl

Image source: KippyRanger

#40 3 Moos🐮 🐄

Image source: juju_heyhey

#41 Lil Brown Cow

Image source: wonkymushroom13

#42 👋 I Was Told To Post Kitty Here 🐱

Image source: RipTorn1978

#43 Is It Still A Cow?

Image source: HentaiRektsai

#44 This Is Moomoo!!

Image source: Domestic_Panther

#45 We Got Him A Camo Blanket

Image source: ZogemWho

#46 Just Sent Big Boy In For Dental Surgery, Please Pray For Him And My Wallet

Image source: Plenty-Parfait-3751

#47 My Cow Cats 🖤🤍

Image source: Icy-Technician2789

#48 I Swear It’s A Cat

Image source: PrincessJacquee

#49 I Would Like To Show You Guys My New Cow Cat!

Image source: bathtimemaria

#50 This Is Beef Cow. He’s The Worst Cat I’ve Ever Owned

Image source: ronweasleisourking

#51 R/Cats Said I Belong Here🐾

Image source: ellemenohpea2

#52 Last Night My Scraggly 13 Year Old Son Struck A Pose! Isn’t He Hambsome?

Image source: FickleWrangler

