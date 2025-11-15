50 Times People Spotted ‘Absolute Units’ And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

The internet world is fascinated by photos of “absolute units”. Try to imagine something extremely round and hearty compared to its peers: gigantic crabs, chonky cats or insanely huge hearts of blue whales. Whether it’s animals, food or plants, things that are so out of proportion to its surrounding catches anyone’s eye.

If you want to see it for yourself, there’s a whole subreddit about it. It’s called Absolute Units and its community has grown into almost 1M members over the last four years. As one of the rules there states, “Absolute units only. No normal units,” and it’s true. We didn’t even think things could get this big.

Bored Panda has compiled a list full of huge things you can find on the subreddit. And if that’s still not enough, make sure to check out our previous posts here and here.

#1 The Size Of This Dandelion

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: abaganoush

#2 Take A Moment To Look At This Majestic Fluff

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: wervy52

#3 Pour One Out For Big Jake, At One Point Certified As The Tallest Horse In The World By Guinness, Who Crossed The Rainbow Bridge Today.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Old_Dig5845

#4 “The Mountain” From Game Of Thrones (Actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) Is 6’8, 430lbs, Seen Here With His Father And Grandfather

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: StickyNode

#5 People Don’t Realize Just How Huge Moose Can Get

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#6 That Onion Is Huge

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#7 What An Absolute Fluf

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Thryloz

#8 A Comfy Chonk

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Dayoverlord

#9 This Is Very Impressive Art

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#10 My Maine Coon Compared To My 5’5″ Girlfriend

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Paradisity

#11 This Gigantic Cock

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Cpt_Sideburns

#12 This Is The Soft Giant Isabkuro From Rwanda.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: SusanaLavender

#13 This Dog Sized Cat

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: TonySeptim

#14 The Size Of The Bald Eagle Caught On A Trail Cam.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: clarkkent34

#15 These Absolute Units Of Antlers On These Red Stags

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#16 Someone Said Cuddles Would Fit Here

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: YesleyHulshof

#17 Anyone Missing A Big Boy? This Guy Was Found Alone In The Forest And Is At My Local Humane Society.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Speedy_Greyhound

#18 Absolute Herb Unit

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: omniwrench-

#19 Very Thicc Floof

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: carrotyAngel

#20 Basically Everything About These Baobab Trees Is Fit For This Sub.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: MARIAS76

#21 Behemoth Butter Cabbage Grown In Hedensted, Denmark

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: WideEyes369

#22 An Absolute Unit Of A Fern

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#23 Absolute Unit Of A Tortoise

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: avalef

#24 This Heart Of A Blue Whale

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#25 When You Misplace A Point Ordering A Drill Bit

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: JoachimG

#26 Some Units Need Trailers!

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: JimmyBags2

#27 The Tallest Mallard Duck To Have Ever Lived (Since Records Began) Known As ‘Long Boi’ He Lives On The Campus Of The University Of York, England. He Stands Just Over 1m Tall (3.5ft).

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#28 This Cat-Loving Beard

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: butzum

#29 This Guinea Pig Is An Absolute Unit

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: -stay-

#30 Green Bean Dad Grew, Banana For Scale.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Clones_ontherun

#31 The Size Of Those Ears!

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: hconfiance

#32 The Longest Boi

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: gonzoblair

#33 This 80 Year Old Saltwater Crocodile From Australia.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: TafelZitter

#34 Quartz Crystal Cluster On Display In A Museum In Namibia. This Is The World’s Largest Quartz Cluster, It Was Discovered In 1985 At The Bottom Of A 45 Metre Deep Cave In The Otjua Mine Near Karibib In Namibia. It Weighs 14,100 Kg And Took Three Years To Excavate And Remove.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#35 This Absolute Unit Of An Aquamarine Gem!

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: xaleh

#36 Brown Spotted Grand Croaker

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Thryloz

#37 This Polypore I Found! Don’t Worry, It Was Already Detached And Wasn’t Picked For The Photo

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: puritycontr0l

#38 This Horse

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: noiinlove

#39 An Absolute Unit Of A Cat

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Bowser914

#40 This Is Max. A Unit I Met In Lowes

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: PhennecFox

#41 My Wife As A Baby. Absolute Unit.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: FlyingNerdlet

#42 Boy With His Pet Boar, Ca. 1930.

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#43 Tasmanian Giant Crab. Absolute Unit

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: HighlightExtension71

#44 This Absolute Unit Of A Guard Captain At Castle Hochosterwitz In Austria. He Is Said To Have Been 2,25 Meters Tall (7’10’).

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ObjektKarotte37

#45 Looooong Boi

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#46 This Absolute Unit Of A Rabbit

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: F-C0D389

#47 Largest Breed Of Chicken And Smallest Breed Of Chicken

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Overall-Click7286

#48 I Thought That Was His Chin

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Cause4concern27

#49 Mobile Waste Disposal Unit

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: tere29914

#50 Frog Turned Unit?

50 Times People Spotted &#8216;Absolute Units&#8217; And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: outlawkylling

