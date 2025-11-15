50 Times People Spotted ‘Absolute Units’ And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)

The internet world is fascinated by photos of “absolute units”. Try to imagine something extremely round and hearty compared to its peers: gigantic crabs, chonky cats or insanely huge hearts of blue whales. Whether it’s animals, food or plants, things that are so out of proportion to its surrounding catches anyone’s eye.
If you want to see it for yourself, there’s a whole subreddit about it. It’s called Absolute Units and its community has grown into almost 1M members over the last four years. As one of the rules there states, “Absolute units only. No normal units,” and it’s true. We didn’t even think things could get this big.
Bored Panda has compiled a list full of huge things you can find on the subreddit. And if that’s still not enough, make sure to check out our previous posts here and here.
#1 The Size Of This Dandelion
Image source: abaganoush
#2 Take A Moment To Look At This Majestic Fluff
Image source: wervy52
#3 Pour One Out For Big Jake, At One Point Certified As The Tallest Horse In The World By Guinness, Who Crossed The Rainbow Bridge Today.
Image source: Old_Dig5845
#4 “The Mountain” From Game Of Thrones (Actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) Is 6’8, 430lbs, Seen Here With His Father And Grandfather
Image source: StickyNode
#5 People Don’t Realize Just How Huge Moose Can Get
Image source: regian24
#6 That Onion Is Huge
Image source: regian24
#7 What An Absolute Fluf
Image source: Thryloz
#8 A Comfy Chonk
Image source: Dayoverlord
#9 This Is Very Impressive Art
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#10 My Maine Coon Compared To My 5’5″ Girlfriend
Image source: Paradisity
#11 This Gigantic Cock
Image source: Cpt_Sideburns
#12 This Is The Soft Giant Isabkuro From Rwanda.
Image source: SusanaLavender
#13 This Dog Sized Cat
Image source: TonySeptim
#14 The Size Of The Bald Eagle Caught On A Trail Cam.
Image source: clarkkent34
#15 These Absolute Units Of Antlers On These Red Stags
Image source: regian24
#16 Someone Said Cuddles Would Fit Here
Image source: YesleyHulshof
#17 Anyone Missing A Big Boy? This Guy Was Found Alone In The Forest And Is At My Local Humane Society.
Image source: Speedy_Greyhound
#18 Absolute Herb Unit
Image source: omniwrench-
#19 Very Thicc Floof
Image source: carrotyAngel
#20 Basically Everything About These Baobab Trees Is Fit For This Sub.
Image source: MARIAS76
#21 Behemoth Butter Cabbage Grown In Hedensted, Denmark
Image source: WideEyes369
#22 An Absolute Unit Of A Fern
Image source: regian24
#23 Absolute Unit Of A Tortoise
Image source: avalef
#24 This Heart Of A Blue Whale
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#25 When You Misplace A Point Ordering A Drill Bit
Image source: JoachimG
#26 Some Units Need Trailers!
Image source: JimmyBags2
#27 The Tallest Mallard Duck To Have Ever Lived (Since Records Began) Known As ‘Long Boi’ He Lives On The Campus Of The University Of York, England. He Stands Just Over 1m Tall (3.5ft).
Image source: regian24
#28 This Cat-Loving Beard
Image source: butzum
#29 This Guinea Pig Is An Absolute Unit
Image source: -stay-
#30 Green Bean Dad Grew, Banana For Scale.
Image source: Clones_ontherun
#31 The Size Of Those Ears!
Image source: hconfiance
#32 The Longest Boi
Image source: gonzoblair
#33 This 80 Year Old Saltwater Crocodile From Australia.
Image source: TafelZitter
#34 Quartz Crystal Cluster On Display In A Museum In Namibia. This Is The World’s Largest Quartz Cluster, It Was Discovered In 1985 At The Bottom Of A 45 Metre Deep Cave In The Otjua Mine Near Karibib In Namibia. It Weighs 14,100 Kg And Took Three Years To Excavate And Remove.
Image source: regian24
#35 This Absolute Unit Of An Aquamarine Gem!
Image source: xaleh
#36 Brown Spotted Grand Croaker
Image source: Thryloz
#37 This Polypore I Found! Don’t Worry, It Was Already Detached And Wasn’t Picked For The Photo
Image source: puritycontr0l
#38 This Horse
Image source: noiinlove
#39 An Absolute Unit Of A Cat
Image source: Bowser914
#40 This Is Max. A Unit I Met In Lowes
Image source: PhennecFox
#41 My Wife As A Baby. Absolute Unit.
Image source: FlyingNerdlet
#42 Boy With His Pet Boar, Ca. 1930.
Image source: DiosMioMan2
#43 Tasmanian Giant Crab. Absolute Unit
Image source: HighlightExtension71
#44 This Absolute Unit Of A Guard Captain At Castle Hochosterwitz In Austria. He Is Said To Have Been 2,25 Meters Tall (7’10’).
Image source: ObjektKarotte37
#45 Looooong Boi
Image source: regian24
#46 This Absolute Unit Of A Rabbit
Image source: F-C0D389
#47 Largest Breed Of Chicken And Smallest Breed Of Chicken
Image source: Overall-Click7286
#48 I Thought That Was His Chin
Image source: Cause4concern27
#49 Mobile Waste Disposal Unit
Image source: tere29914
#50 Frog Turned Unit?
Image source: outlawkylling
