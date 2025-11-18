50 Hilarious Tweets From Parents Who Aren’t Afraid To Tell It Like It Is (Best Of All Time)

Raising kids is a wild ride—full of love, laughter, and, let’s be real, plenty of chaos. Between school runs and trying to remember what sleep feels like, parents barely catch a break.

But when they do, they love to share their little ones’ antics with the world. And where better to do that than on X?

If you’re a regular at Bored Panda, you know that each month we celebrate the funniest and most relatable parenting tweets out there. This time, though, we’ve gone all in, creating the ultimate “best of all time” edition from the ones we’ve featured before. Enjoy!

#1

Image source: momlikethatpod

#2

Image source: FromMinivan

#3

Image source: reallifemommy3

#4

Image source: MetteAngerhofer

#5

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#6

Image source: Chhapiness

#7

Image source: LizerReal

#8

Image source: thedad

#9

Image source: MumInBits

#10

Image source: papaneedscoffee

#11

Image source: reallifemommy3

#12

Image source: MamaNeedsACoke

#13

Image source: jaime_berry3

#14

Image source: IDontSpeakWhine

#15

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

#16

Image source: adremily

#17

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#18

Image source: RodLacroix

#19

Image source: reallifemommy3

#20

Image source: clhubes

#21

Image source: mommeh_dearest

#22

Image source: thedad

#23

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#24

Image source: mom_tho

#25

Image source: CrockettForReal

#26

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#27

Image source: MumInBits

#28

Image source: mommajessiec

#29

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#30

Image source: wickettred

#31

Image source: mommajessiec

#32

Image source: SvnSxty

#33

Image source: TragicAllyHere

#34

Image source: reallifemommy3

#35

Image source: MumInBits

#36

Image source: bronactitley

#37

Image source: thearibradford

#38

Image source: eileencurtright

#39

Image source: MumInBits

#40

Image source: MumInBits

#41

Image source: pro_worrier_

#42

Image source: TashP351

#43

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#44

Image source: GeeSweetYeeks

#45

Image source: erichwithach

#46

Image source: TheCatWhisprer

#47

Image source: dadmann_walking

#48

Image source: weedswildflowrs

#49

Image source: thearibradford

#50

Image source: roastmalone_

#51

Patrick Penrose
