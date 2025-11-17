50 People Who Came Back From A Beauty Salon Probably Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

We all want to look beautiful. And there’s no shame in that. Sure, some of us might prioritize natural looks while others embrace the creative liberties offered by make-up. But at the end of the day, looking good makes us feel good. However, there’s sometimes a massive disconnect between what you want and what a beauty salon worker envisions… or is able to accomplish with their (limited) skills.
Here at Bored Panda, we’ve collected some of the most egregious examples of beauty salons messing up their clients’ make-up and hair, and completely ruining their day. Scroll down to see just how bad things can get when employees don’t get the training that they oh-so desperately need.
#1 Paid $63 For This
Asked for layers (like a butterfly cut) and curtain bangs… I think she hated me.
#2 The Cut I Requested And The Monstrosity I Was Given
#3 Is It Just Me Or?
#4 I Don’t Know What Is It About This… But The Makeup Just Looks Like She’s Melting
#5 This Eyebrow Trend Needs To End
#6 Found On A Local Makeup Artist And Beautician Page. The Look Was Called “Sunset Eye And Soap Brow”
#7 My Hairdresser Screwed Me Up So Bad And Cut Off Half My Hair, Help (For Reference, The First Picture Is What I Asked For)
#8 Lady Asked For The Left Pic And Ended Up With The Right Image
#9 Recovery After A Haircut From A Family Member Who Claimed They Used To Be A Hairdresser
Turns out she was a hairdresser’s assistant for a year in the 1980s.
#10 She Has To Cut It Now Because It Ruined The Hair Itself So Bad
#11 So This Nail Tech Does My Friend’s Nails, And Her Nails Are Always Beautiful, So I Went To The Same Lady. But, God, Do They Look Horrible
#12 Was I Wrong To Leave A 1-Star Review For This Hair Dye Job? $140 And They Told Me It Was “Impossible” To Get The Dye Off My Neck, Forehead, And Ears
Without even trying and it would come off “eventually”. I have a major event in a few days and I am busy scrubbing my head raw tonight.
#13 My Family And I Had Pictures This Day, So I Went To This Makeup Artist And Couldn’t Do Anything But Laugh Because Clearly, She Had Me Messed Up
#14 Worst $50 I’ve Ever Spent
#15 Those Light Eyebrows And The Orange Face
#16 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
#17 Those Lips. This Makeup Was Done In A Studio
#18 My Girlfriend Asked For A Balayage Ombré With The Color Of The First Photo. This Is What She Received
They then denied her a refund and later pressured her to change her online review in person.
#19 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
#20 A Hairdresser Approached Me At The Bar And Said She Could Cut My Pixie Better Than It Was. I Went To Her. She Gave Me A Bowl Cut. Before On The Left, Bowl Cut On The Right
#21 The Left Is The Group Of Reference Pics. Right Is What I Got. The Bottom Right Is When I Went To A New Salon A Few Months Later
#22 This Two-Color Lip Combo Is Just So Bad
#23 I Asked For Long Layers. Please Help
#24 My $85 “Layered” Haircut. The Hairdresser Curled It At The Salon, So I Didn’t Notice Till I Straightened It Out
#25 That Dirty Contour… And Oh God, The Lips
#26 The Lashes
#27 This One Was Posted By A Local Makeup Artist. Yes, It Is The Finished Look. Check The Number Of Likes
#28 Asked For This… Got This Instead
#29 I Really Don’t Know What To Say About The Brows
#30 I Got Married At A Luxury Resort During Covid Times, And This Is The Look The Not-Cheap Makeup Artist Tried On The Maid Of Honor
#31 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
#32 Should I Ask For A Refund A Week Later?
#33 Stop With This Yellow. She And All Her Commenters Are Justifying This And Saying It’s Because Of Her ‘Tan’. Tan Or Not, This Isn’t Her Shade
#34 I Got My Nails Done… I Asked For This But Received This Thing
#35 I Rarely Get My Nails Done So I Was Really Disappointed When A Local Business Completely Ruined Them
#36 Hairstylist Told Me Layers Are Supposed To Look This Way… Am I Crazy For Thinking This Looks Weird/Bad?
I asked for a haircut I didn’t have to use heat on or style with products and she cut off a ton of hair and left me with this.
#37 Wasted $400 + Tip And Have Spent The Whole Day Crying
#38 Haircut Expectation vs. Reality. Paid $35 (Was Going To Get It Permed But Almost Nobody Does Perms In Our Area)
Stylist also burned my head with the hairdryer and it hurt for several hours.
#39 Stumbled Across This Instagram Profile. She Asks Money For This. Nails At The End
#40 They Did Me So Dirty At My Favorite Salon. Never Going Back Again
#41 “That’s Not Where My Part Is,” I Said. “I Don’t Want Layers,” I Said. “Don’t Cut It Wet,” I Said. No, He Did Not Get Paid. Nor Was He My Usual Stylist
#42 What I Asked For, Versus What I Got, And How I Fixed It
#43 Give Me The Diamond
#44 I Love The Trick Of Putting Tape Over Baby Hair, But That Foundation Shade Is Not Her Color. I Did Check Her Profile, And It Said “Makeup Artist” In The Bio
#45 Paid $700 For The Stylist To Do This To Me, She Insisted They’re Identical. What I Asked For vs. What I Got
#46 I Just Got These Done Yesterday And The Strokes Look So Long And Straight
#47 What I Asked For vs. What They Left Me With. I Had Virgin Hair And Now My Hair Won’t Even Hold A Curl
#48 From A Local Facebook Page. Lady Went To The Salon. Brought In The Picture In The Left. Walked Out With The Picture On The Right
#49 How Can I Be More Clear With A Stylist? This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got
#50 My First Hair Salon Trip In Two Years Went Horribly. What I Asked For And What I Got
