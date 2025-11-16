It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Some album covers are so iconic, it only takes a second for people to name the band and the album itself. Just think about the image on Nirvana’s “Nevermind”, the prism on Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side Of The Moon”, or the iconic picture of The Beatles crossing the street for their “Abbey Road”. All of these, in addition to thousands of others, are excellent examples of how a strong visual can take the album to the next level.
The same way a terrible choice for a cover image can ward off potential listeners without even giving the recordings a go. Quite a few examples of such disasters have been shared on the Facebook group, titled ‘Bad Album Cover Collective’. Dedicated to “the worst album covers on the internet”, it surprises its members with some of the most bizarre or simply funny-looking album covers, adding up to quite a colorful collection. We have listed some of their best examples here for you to evaluate, so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.
#1 This Is A Win!!!!!
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#2 I Bet This Is Good
#3 I Dare You Not To Laugh Out Loud
#4 Im Starting To Think That All Of These Gospel Artists Are Choosing Their Double Entendre Album Titles On Purpose!
#5
#6 The Potatoe
#7 She A Delicate Little Flower (South Park)
#8 Was He A Pinata?
#9 Found One While Looking For That Willy Wacker Quartet
#10 This Was A Great Album Back In The Day
#11 No. 1 In Belgium, Spain, And The Netherlands In 1981
#12 Poor Julie
#13 You Gettink Shleepy
#14 Hercules – Legend Of Metal No, It’s Not An Old Album, From Times When Artwork Was Wild. It’s From 2022
#15 They Are Using Him As A Coffee Table
#16
#17 I Could Easily Be Convinced The Tog Had Snapped A Genuine Murder In Progress. Nothing Says Gritty Gangster Rap Like That Typography
#18 Handsome
#19 I Remember This Guy. He Made A Living Talking To His Fist. Here It Looks Like He’s Trying To Seduce It
#20
#21 I Didn’t Know Colonel Gaddafi Was In A Band (Far Right)
#22 I Don’t Know What To Say
#23
#24 This Band (Jonestown Mouning) Has A Pizza Cat Theme Going With Their Covers
#25 This Is Not Van Halen
#26 Is This Itchy Scalp Care Commercial?
#27
#28 I Am So Glad I Joined This Group!
#29
#30 If Nicholas Cage And Gene Simmons Had A Child Together
#31 Nacha Guevara. Heavy Tango. Argentina. 1991
#32 Aaaaaaaaaahahahahaha!!!
#33 Ramiro “Ram” Herrera – Most Wanted Man (1986)
#34 Burt Reynolds And Susan Sarandon
#35 This Has Aged Well
#36
#37 But If Y’all Know Anything About Who Whacked The Homie’s Mama That Would Be Great Lmao
#38 Klaus Nomi ?
#39 It’s Actually A Great Album, Just The Cover Was Ridiculous. I Still Think It’s One Of The Funniest Album Covers Of All Time
#40
