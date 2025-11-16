It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

by

Some album covers are so iconic, it only takes a second for people to name the band and the album itself. Just think about the image on Nirvana’s “Nevermind”, the prism on Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side Of The Moon”, or the iconic picture of The Beatles crossing the street for their “Abbey Road”. All of these, in addition to thousands of others, are excellent examples of how a strong visual can take the album to the next level.

The same way a terrible choice for a cover image can ward off potential listeners without even giving the recordings a go. Quite a few examples of such disasters have been shared on the Facebook group, titled ‘Bad Album Cover Collective’. Dedicated to “the worst album covers on the internet”, it surprises its members with some of the most bizarre or simply funny-looking album covers, adding up to quite a colorful collection. We have listed some of their best examples here for you to evaluate, so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.

#1 This Is A Win!!!!!

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#2 I Bet This Is Good

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#3 I Dare You Not To Laugh Out Loud

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#4 Im Starting To Think That All Of These Gospel Artists Are Choosing Their Double Entendre Album Titles On Purpose!

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#5

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#6 The Potatoe

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#7 She A Delicate Little Flower (South Park)

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#8 Was He A Pinata?

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#9 Found One While Looking For That Willy Wacker Quartet

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#10 This Was A Great Album Back In The Day

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#11 No. 1 In Belgium, Spain, And The Netherlands In 1981

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#12 Poor Julie

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#13 You Gettink Shleepy

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#14 Hercules – Legend Of Metal No, It’s Not An Old Album, From Times When Artwork Was Wild. It’s From 2022

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#15 They Are Using Him As A Coffee Table

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#16

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#17 I Could Easily Be Convinced The Tog Had Snapped A Genuine Murder In Progress. Nothing Says Gritty Gangster Rap Like That Typography

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#18 Handsome

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#19 I Remember This Guy. He Made A Living Talking To His Fist. Here It Looks Like He’s Trying To Seduce It

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#20

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#21 I Didn’t Know Colonel Gaddafi Was In A Band (Far Right)

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#22 I Don’t Know What To Say

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#23

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#24 This Band (Jonestown Mouning) Has A Pizza Cat Theme Going With Their Covers

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#25 This Is Not Van Halen

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#26 Is This Itchy Scalp Care Commercial?

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#27

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#28 I Am So Glad I Joined This Group!

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#29

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#30 If Nicholas Cage And Gene Simmons Had A Child Together

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#31 Nacha Guevara. Heavy Tango. Argentina. 1991

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#32 Aaaaaaaaaahahahahaha!!!

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#33 Ramiro “Ram” Herrera – Most Wanted Man (1986)

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#34 Burt Reynolds And Susan Sarandon

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#35 This Has Aged Well

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#36

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#37 But If Y’all Know Anything About Who Whacked The Homie’s Mama That Would Be Great Lmao

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#38 Klaus Nomi ?

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#39 It’s Actually A Great Album, Just The Cover Was Ridiculous. I Still Think It’s One Of The Funniest Album Covers Of All Time

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

#40

It’s Called Art, Sweetie: 40 Of The Worst Album Covers That Ever Existed

Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 15 Best Female TV Characters of The Modern Day
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2016
Are Walter White and Jesse Pinkman Needed For The Final Season Of Better Call Saul
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2022
Meet The Cutest Fish Vendor In Vietnam Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Adorable Pics
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Check Out This Sick Trailer for New Live-Action Naruto Web Series
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2021
Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Calling Her Fiancé An “Embarrassment” Because He Repeatedly Tried To Overstep Her Boundaries During A Getaway With Her Family
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Take Pictures Inspired By Makoto Shinkai
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.