These Funny Animals Found Themselves In The Most Unexpected Situations While At The Shelter

The animal shelter is not a place that we typically associate with joyful moments and silly mischief, but even the dogs and cats who are waiting for their permanent homes can have some fun. After all, when their bellies are full and sleep is tight, why not give the animal rescue caretakers a little extra work and well-meaning tricks to deal with.

It’s no surprise that the usual suspects to your local animal shelter’s good times are cats, but dogs and even random sheep and goats weigh in with their share. From felines seeking the adopter’s attention with elaborate bios and dogs befriending goats on their runaway trips to various funny animals stuck in the most unimaginable places ever, the fluffy companions seem to keep their good spirits while waiting for their humans. And thankfully, there’s always someone to snap these funny photos with perfect timing.

So if you’re ready for some cute animals, scroll down to check our compilation of pets making the most of their time while at the animal shelter. Don’t forget to comment and vote for the most unexpected animal pictures!

#1 Went To Volunteer At The Humane Society, And The Security Bag Check Was Pretty Intense

Image source: Tacotimeisallthetime

#2 A Mother’s Love

#3 These Two Strays Wew Found Wandering The Streets Together In California

Image source: purpleprettyrainbows

#4 This Dog Up For Adoption At The Animal Shelter

Image source: Combat_Panda91

#5 The Shelter Staff Said They Do This All Day

Image source: UrMomsA_ThrowAwayAct

#6 Shelter Dog Cannot Contain Her Excitement About Getting Adopted

Image source: Lort Smith

#7 Went To The Humane Society To Look At A Kitty. I Think I Was Adopted

Image source: potatodavid

#8 This Dog At The Shelter Pressed Himself Up Against The Fence So I Could Reach Through And Pet Him

Image source: EnjoysMangos

#9 Went To Pick Up Dog From Kennel And Found Her Like This

Image source: nurse_a-hugs

#10 Sundays At A Cat Rescue

Image source: NTX_cat_rescue

#11 This Man Volunteers Every Day At My Local Shelter For Special Needs Kitties, And Each One Of Them Gets In Their Turn For A Cuddly Cat Nap

Image source: safehavengb

#12 This Cat Is Too Cool To Be Homeless

Image source: WrightWayRescueAnimalShelter

#13 The Animal Shelter Sign Wasn’t Lying

Image source: NiatsahcYrneh

#14 He’s Lost Without His Bucket And Will Have To Take It To His New Forever Home

Image source: Rescue Me Ohio

#15 This Cat At My Local Rescue Shelter Has Ridiculously Long Legs

Image source: McPokie

#16 An Elderly Woman Brought A Stray “Cat” Into Our Shelter Today

Image source: Dudeatheist

#17 This Is The Chillest Cat At The Shelter Where I Work

Image source: quentin_k

#18 Professor Jiggly: “This Isn’t As Much Freedom As I Expected”

#19 I Visited A Cat Shelter On A Houseboat In Amsterdam And Met A Very Friendly Face

Image source: Ginyan

#20 Met The Dog For The First Time

Image source: NTX_cat_rescue

#21 Walked Into The Dog Shelter This Morning And This Little Lady Was About To Make Her Escape

Image source: trexmoflex

#22 This Is What My Fiance Does At Work On Her Free Time

Image source: ycerovce

#23 The Adoption Agency Said His Nickname Was ‘Sleepy’. He’s Living Up To It

Image source: WritingWell

#24 The Day My Mom Found Me

Image source: coolhandlukethefrug

#25 Some Of Our Cats Prefer To Be Fed Via Dinosaur

Image source: NTX_cat_rescue

#26 Jasper Has Gained Some Weight Recently

Image source: NTX_cat_rescue

#27 Started My Job At The SPCA Yesterday

Image source: Duke_of_Delco

#28 Does Anyone Know This Cat? He Is 31,4 Pounds. He Clearly Had Someone Feeding Him But Was Brought In As A Stray Cat

Image source: Chatham County Animal Shelter

#29 We Held A Surprise Birthday Party For Some Of Our Eldest

Image source: NTX_cat_rescue

#30 My Friend Takes Pictures At The Humane Society Of Cats Up For Adoption. This Was One Cat’s “Adopt Me” Photo

Image source: HerpDerpenberg

#31 Perfect Photobomb

Image source: Wisconsin Humane Society

#32 My Favorite Photo From Our Trip To The Animal Shelter

Image source: iiamuntuiii

#33 This Cat At My Local Shelter Really Doesn’t Like People

Image source: Ladybroken_heart

#34 Woof! Gilbert Here Again. I Was Adopted Yesterday. Here I Am Getting A Belly Rub From My New Family

Image source: Lort Smith

#35 We Decided To Give Our Newest Foster Sydney A Super Extra Maternity Photoshoot

Image source: RenardRoux13

#36 My Mom Volunteers At The Local Humane Society And Someone Brought In Their Pet Chicken To Be Photographed With Santa

Image source: cammoneyyy

#37 Shelter Dog. He Just Lays There, Staring At Me

Image source: STAFFinfection

#38 Look At This Rebellious Cat At The Humane Society

Image source: quiksurfer1989

#39 Volunteered At The Humane Society This Morning And Met This Trouble Maker

Image source: bset

#40 So Went To The Local Animal Shelter. One Dog Kept Making The Same Face In Every Picture Taken

Image source: finnacamm

#41 His Face Is Perfect

Image source: joebediah

#42 Getting Ready To Leave For The Afternoon When I’m Greeted By This Smiling Face Before I Walk Out The Door

Image source: SissyFrancis

#43 Gizmo, The Silly Boy

Image source: awsom_animal_shelter

#44 He Was Left Alone For 10 Minutes. He Straight Up Climbed Onto The Wall Of His Kennel. That Wall Is Roughly 6 Feet Tall

Image source: TThor

#45 He Has A Very Specific Drinking Ritual

Image source: NTX_cat_rescue

#46 This Dog At The Shelter Marches To His Own Beat

Image source: unique_name000

#47 Trying To Get Photos Of Adoptable Dogs For The Humane Society

Image source: saphire_lily

#48 Uh, Guys? This Is Not My Best Angle… Taken At A Shelter Where I Volunteer, This Is The Pic They Used On His Adoption Page

Image source: new_to_here

#49 Was Playing Around With A Webcam That Lets You Play With Animals At Various Animal Shelters And Was Reminded That Cats Can Get Everywhere

Image source: BrendanielReads

