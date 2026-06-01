99 Of The Most Amusing Animal Faces To Make Your Day

If David Attenborough has taught us anything, it is that animals make life worth living. Whether they are furry, feathered, slimy, or slithering, every creature on this planet is out here living its most authentic life with a commitment and a charisma that most humans can only aspire to. They do not second-guess themselves. They simply exist, and sometimes pull a face while doing so.
Because animals, it turns out, are incredibly expressive. Scientists have spent considerable time studying animal facial movements and have found that many species have a far wider range of expressions than we previously gave them credit for. But you do not need a research paper to tell you that. You just need to look at the face of a cat who has been mildly inconvenienced.
#1 Donkeys In Oatman, AZ
Image source: CUBuffs1992
#2 My Friend’s Dog Is Not Happy About Leaving The Dog Park Early
Image source: hawk-queen
#3 Photobomb
Image source: itzz_sky
Few animals have left a mark on internet culture quite like Grumpy Cat, the flat-faced feline whose perpetual expression of deep, unshakeable dissatisfaction with the world made her a global phenomenon. Her real name was Tardar Sauce, and her iconic look was the result of feline dwarfism and an underbite rather than any actual displeasure.
She spawned millions of memes, a feature film, a book deal, and a merchandising empire estimated at around $100 million. Tardar Sauce sadly crossed the rainbow bridge in 2019, but her face remains one of the most recognizable in internet history. A legacy built entirely on one expression. Absolutely iconic.
#4 She Is My Beautiful Derp
She is very hard not to love.
Image source: dphnlsrs
#5 Anger Teefs
Image source: fartbox_fever
#6 I Said Smile For The Camera, But Didn’t Think He Actually Would
Image source: teedpop
Dogs have been living alongside humans for roughly 40,000 years, and in that time, they have developed something that no other domesticated animal quite matches: a set of facial muscles specifically evolved to communicate with us. Researchers found that dogs have a muscle above their eyes that wolves do not, which allows them to raise their inner brow.
This produces the exact expression that humans instinctively read as sad, soulful, and impossible to say no to, aka “puppy dog eyes.” Dogs did not accidentally get good at making faces. They evolved specifically to make the faces that work best on us. They have been manipulating us for forty millennia, and we have enjoyed every second of it.
#7 Skink Doing T-Pose
Image source: Shark_L0V3R
#8 I Just Wanted To Take A Pic Of Her Snuggling With My Mum
Image source: mistysoils
#9 Wife Snapped This At The Perfect Derp Moment
Image source: Cheeky_Guy
The blobfish has become one of the internet’s most beloved faces, and the story behind that face is both fascinating and slightly heartbreaking. In its natural deep-sea habitat, the blobfish looks like a completely normal fish. The famous drooping, melancholy expression from its heavy jowls and downturned mouth gives the general air of a middle manager who has given up.
But many people don’t know that it only appears when the fish is brought to the surface, where the dramatic change in pressure causes its body to expand and collapse into the form that launched a thousand memes. The blobfish is not sad. It is just significantly out of its element. Which is, when you think about it, deeply relatable.
#10 Got An Update About My Previous Foster Cat From His Adopter – Should Be Any Day Now That He Gets His Day With The Braincell
Image source: vancitymala
#11 If You Have A Cat, You’ve Definitely Seen It From This Angle On Your Face
Image source: so00o
#12 My Friend’s Dog Ate A Forbidden Brownie Yesterday
Image source: JustHavinAGoodTime
When it comes to facial expressiveness across the animal kingdom, the rankings might surprise you. Humans sit at the top with 27 distinct facial expressions, which sounds impressive until you meet a cuttlefish. While the cuttlefish technically has no face in the traditional sense, it is arguably the most expressive non-human creature alive.
It is capable of changing its skin texture and color in real time to communicate fear, aggression, and everything in between. Among mammals, horses are the standout performers, capable of 17 distinct facial movements, including nostril flaring and precise eye adjustments. Basically, horses have more facial expressions than most actresses in Hollywood these days.
#13 Our Cat Pluto Loves His Paper Bag
Image source: IAmCastlePants
#14 This Was The Look My Cat Give Me When Cleaning His Litter Box
Image source: Xynix_
#15 Happy Sleeping Face
Image source: feelsbadmannnnn
Pet rats and mice have a way of expressing pure contentment that is so specific and unexpected that most owners discover it by accident, leaving them utterly bamboozled. When a rat is completely relaxed and happy, it grinds its teeth together in a behavior called bruxing.
The vibration from the grinding causes their eyes to rapidly pulse in and out of their sockets in a phenomenon known as boggling. It looks, objectively, absolutely unhinged. It is also, once you know what it means, one of the most endearing things an animal can do. A tiny creature so overwhelmed with happiness that its eyes vibrate. The world is full of wonders.
#16 My Dog When The Camera Comes Out
Milo is an Australian Shepherd x Border Collie mix that came into my life when he was 10 months old. Usually, when he sees the camera come out, it means either treats, toys, or trick training is gonna happen, so he works it for the camera!
Image source: freespiritedshadow
#17 Say Cheese
We occasionally take our puppy to a daycare, and they post pics during “roll call”. This was one of the shots of another dog, and it was too good not to share.
Image source: Elite3453
#18 My Sisters Cat Lost Her Top Canine Teeth And This Is Her Permanent Face Now
Image source: asterlilix
Guinea pigs and chinchillas have developed what is scientifically the most joyful physical response to happiness in the entire animal kingdom, and it is called popcorning. When one of these small creatures experiences a surge of excitement or pure uncontainable joy, it leaps straight into the air, twists its body mid-flight, changes direction, and lands ready to do it again.
The movement so closely resembles a kernel of corn popping in a pan that the name was inevitable. There is no ambiguity in a popcorn. It is not a subtle signal. It is a small animal launching itself into the air because it simply cannot hold the happiness inside its body any longer. We should all be so expressive.
#19 The Faces I Was Greeted With This Morning When I Made It Out To The Goat’s Shelter. “Did You Bring Us The Treats?”
Image source: Dogs_Without_Horses_
#20 “Your Mother Was A Hamster And Your Father Smelt Of Elderberries”
Cat costume of the French Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Image source: Freyu
#21 I Told Him Not To Get Dirty While Outside To Potty. This Is His “Sorry Mom, It Was An Accident” Face
Image source: DecentestMama
Humans are the only animals capable of a deliberate, fully intentional frown, the kind deployed in meetings, at bad news, and at the self-checkout machine when it asks for the fourth time whether you have a loyalty card. Other animals come close in their own ways. Chimpanzees produce a distinct pout face when frustrated or seeking reassurance, pushing their lips forward like a sulky teen.
Cats, despite lacking the specific muscles needed to turn the corners of their mouths downward, can furrow and lower their brows to communicate discomfort with a precision that anyone who has ever tried to give a cat a bath will recognize immediately. The frown is universal. The e*******n just varies.
#22 Sometimes, No Matter How Much You Try To Look Cute, You’re Just Not Ready When The Camera Goes Off. As Jo Can Attest
Image source: NEW Zoo & Adventure Park
#23 I Started Laughing When I Spotted Her Making This Face
Image source: No-Swordfish1380
#24 I Have No Idea How This Cat Has So Many Personalities. That’s One Of Them, Grumpy Grandma
Image source: grumpy_kitzia, grumpy_kitzia
From Grumpy Cat’s legendary resting expression to the boggling eyes of a contented rat, what every face on this list has in common is that it tells a story without a single word. Animals do not perform for the camera or curate their expressions for an audience.
They just feel things, and those feelings show up immediately and completely on their faces, in their eyes, and occasionally in the vigorous launching of their entire bodies into the air. David Attenborough has spent a lifetime showing us how extraordinary the natural world is. These 99 faces are just further evidence that he was right about all of it.
Which one made your day a little brighter? Tell us in the comments!
#25 My Friend Gave Her Pet Chicken “Marshmallow” A Bath. I Don’t Think He Liked It
His name is Sirius, not Marshmallow. That’s her other pet chicken. My mistake.
Image source: Charmin76
#26 My Cat Sneezed. I Hope This Makes You Happy Too
Image source: whatitdoma
#27 Wallace Thinks I’m Funny
Image source: taffyfantasia
#28 Steven… Thinking He’s Posing For The Swimsuit Edition Of Iguana Illustrated
Image source: theamydoll
#29 What Do Ya Mean We Are Out Of Cat Food?
Image source: erik_t
#30 We Gave Him Some Meds For The Thunderstorms And He Turned Into A Dare Commercial
His ears are normally floppy, but they stood up between the cushions in this pic.
Image source: BumblerNamedOy
#31 Lil Donkey Derps
Image source: unknown
#32 Holding Onto His Catnip Fish For Dear Life
Image source: mala_madjija
#33 Llamas Are Majestic Creatures
Image source: VladTepesDraculea
#34 “Use Yer Heckin Blinker Next Time, Ya Overgrown Hairball”
Image source: evacia
#35 My Friend Caught The True Essence Of My Dogs Relationship With Water
Image source: ZPC1369
#36 Went To The Horse Farm The Other Day And A Little Babe Was Making Faces At Me
Image source: Vinatello
#37 Lulu Gettin’ Her Beauty Sleep
Image source: Ok-Ground3382
#38 My Friend’s Hamster Looks Like He’s Plotting To Take Over The World
Image source: clydethechicken
#39 I Am Beauty, I Am Grace. I Have Ring Stuck On Face
Image source: TheRevoltingVulpine
#40 He Went Full Derp. I Think He’s Broken Now
Image source: ladyweird
#41 The Face Of A Man Who Bit The Vet Tech
Image source: Sea-Energy-2314
#42 The Gerber Baby Of Piglets
Image source: sahh2018
#43 Show Them Your War Face
Image source: RVNr_h
#44 This Miniature Horse Named Ducky Is Just Tall Enough To Greet Visitors Through The Window
Met him at a ranch I visited for a horseback trail ride.
Image source: ProblemLongjumping12
#45 My Dog’s Facial Expressions When I Didn’t Turn Towards The Dog Park
Don’t worry, everyone, we turned around and went back. I was curious what he would do.
Image source: TJNel
#46 Hello From Harry
Image source: lost_goatmilk
#47 My Child Belongs To The Horse Now
I put her hair in little glittery ‘giraffe buns’ this morning and joked that now the horses would think she was one of them. Should have recognized the dark path we were headed down!
Image source: GemdoePCh
#48 Derp Town
Image source: gatorbaker79
#49 I Asked This Chameleon At The Pet Store If He Wanted To Come Home With Us And He Gave Us A Noncommittal Response
Image source: Gnet78
#50 New Puppy Being Choked Out By My Brother’s Dog
“Move along, or you’re next.”
Image source: onepumpwonder42
#51 When You Try To Take A Selfie With Your Dog
Image source: Der_Sanjoe
#52 My New Hamster, Piglet
Image source: IDontKnowWhatYeetIs
#53 It’s Like Melted Marshmallow Lips
Image source: RedBanana99
#54 Her Best “Can We Play Now?” Face
Image source: sloppysteakk
#55 I Thought My Potbelly Pig Pumbaa Belonged Here
Image source: thehotsister
#56 Oh Hi
Image source: One-Inspection7036
#57 Missy’s Perfect Toofers
So funny when she gets caught mid-smile.
Image source: Independent_Ad_5664
#58 So The Local Doggy Daycare Posted Pictures Of The Dogs Going Down Their Slide. Most Of The Dogs Had A Blast
Image source: rhaxon
#59 My Child In Action
Image source: vueeylephotos
#60 Safe To Say She Enjoyed Her Meal
Image source: RetroGoth666
#61 I Can’t Even Think Of A Clever Caption, Just Look At His Face And Pose. What The Hell Is It?
Image source: deltadelta199
#62 Her Best Bath Time Face
Image source: aaeb123
#63 My Neighbor’s Unicorn Goat Losing It Over Some Carrot Tops
Image source: turqoiseburbot
#64 I Present To You The Computer Folder I Have Lovingly Named “Toast The Derp” – Toast Has To Be One Of The Derpiest Rats I’ve Ever Had
Image source: shadow_the_rat_s
#65 This Is The Face Ghost Makes When He Wants To Be Petted
Image source: zzabe
#66 I See All Of These Cute Goat Pics, And Mine Is Just Making Faces At Me
Image source: canisithere
#67 The Cutest Little Derpy Face On My Freckled Monitor
Image source: switchtogether
#68 Who The Hell Stole The Braincell From Him?
Image source: TopWash6819
#69 He Presents Himself Like This For Ages And Doesn’t Move
Image source: Mr_bearzy
#70 A New Face On The Farm Today
Image source: Substantially1
#71 Tomato Face
Image source: Most_Ad_205
#72 Derp
Image source: Araghast666
#73 New Toyz Toofers
Image source: wolftalk
#74 My Dog Made A Funny Face When I Was Sitting On The Couch With Him
Image source: maspaeu
#75 This Kimberley Rock Monitor Hatchling’s Face
Image source: ReyesReptilesNstuff
#76 Back During My Morning Commute I Spotted This Lovely Derp
This was back in 2018, and I remember the sight of this dog, Walter the Frenchie, had me audibly squeal.
Image source: thetinycatt
#77 Do You Think This Is Funny?
Image source: boyroid
#78 My Guinea Pig Cleaning Her Window
Image source: Buffaloida
#79 Resting Derp Face
Image source: tip-top-magoo
#80 Sodak’s Hairy Face
Image source: horsefun
#81 Teefs
Image source: babycino89
#82 He Tasted Manflesh And Now Won’t Stop Making This Face
Image source: Rattiekisses
#83 Fish Are Painfully Underrated, They’re So Cute And Dumb-Looking
Image source: HousingLower3772
#84 Sleepy Ferret Blep
Image source: Bottled_star
#85 Horses Are Such Majestic Creatures
We were trying to work on ground tying, if I remember right. She just took that opportunity to itch.
Image source: FreedomAndChaos
#86 My Friend’s Hamster Looks Like A Cartoon
Image source: menny91
#87 The Most Gelding Face My Mare Has Ever Made
Image source: Fabulous-Trust8214
#88 I Knew Pooh Could Make Some Weird Faces, But I’ve Found The Winner
Image source: hams_reddit
#89 Why You Mad? Fix Your Face
Image source: 3kois
#90 The Face You Make When You Find Out You Have To Wait Another Day To Open Presents
Image source: beanthepiggy
#91 I’m Adorable, And I Know It
Image source: benjithechoodle
#92 So My Friends Hamster Thinks He’s The Don
Image source: KylBlndn
#93 The Many Faces Of Porridge
He was bred to be a show bunny, tattooed… Then as he got older, his ears grew too long for show. He was sold for 20 bucks on a used goods site.
Image source: deltadelta199
#94 Tacos Furious Face. One Eye On His Enemies, The Other… Off Somewhere
Image source: houseojmojo
#95 Hello, I Wanted To Know Why My Goat Places That Face In Such A Way
Image source: Enough_Development87
#96 Maple Demands You All Admire Her Beautiful Face
Image source: VanillaSarsaparilla
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