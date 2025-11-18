“I’m Doing Everything I Can”: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Admits To Getting Mistress Pregnant

Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, admitted that he welcomed a fourth child out of wedlock. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday (September 10), the 55-year-old musician announced: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”
Dave, who has been married to producer Jordyn Blum for over two decades, continued: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.
“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
Although the former Nirvana drummer disabled comments on his Instagram page, people still took to social media to share their opinions, as a Threats user commented: “Dave Grohl really DID have another confession to make.”
Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images
A person wrote: “With Dave Grohl announcing so matter-of-factly to the world that his 55-year old wang knocked up a mistress yet ‘loves his wife’ it’s finally clear that yes, it is in fact ALL men.”
“I love how Dave Grohl said he ‘recently became a father to a new baby daughter’ as if she just spawned out of nowhere,” someone else penned. “Dude, you cheated on your wife.”
“Sigh. Dave Grohl. Really? You too,” a netizen added.
Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday (September 10), the 55-year-old musician announced the bombshell news
Image credits: Frank Trapper/Getty Images
A separate individual chimed in: “Dave Grohl was supposed to be the ‘last good one’. Yes I know rockstars cheat.
“Just [because] it’s common doesn’t make it right. Am I canceling the Foo Fighters? No, but it my heart hurts over it and I do find cheating to be pretty despicable.
“How can anyone trust you as a person if the person you’re supposed to be the most open with can’t?
Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
“This applies to anyone willingly homewrecking too. It takes two to tango and usually the second party is FULLY aware of what they’re doing.”
Dave met his wife Jordyn in 2001 before getting married in 2003, and they now share three daughters together — Violet, Harper, and Ophelia.
The Ohio native divorced his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, in 1997 after admitting to cheating, LBC reported on Tuesday.
Image credits: davestruestories
In 2007, Dave told The Guardian: “[My wife] Jordyn and [daughter] Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”
Speaking to TIME in 2012, he said his family “changed everything that I do.” The rockstar added: “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes.
Image credits: Raphael Pour-Hashemi
“You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”
Nevertheless, Dave’s grown-up teenage daughters – Violet, 18, and Harper, 15 – appeared to have deactivated their social media profiles following their father’s bombshell news.
Less than an hour after the Foo Fighters frontman made the shocking announcement, Violet and Harper seemingly took down their Instagram profiles, Page Six reported on Tuesday.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” the vocalist revealed
Harper used to go by the username “harpergrohll” and had over 40,000 followers. Meanwhile, Violet used the domain “viioletgrohl” and boasted nearly a quarter million followers.
However, it’s unclear exactly when the two girls archived their accounts, as per Page Six. Moreover, Dave has reportedly not announced the name of his now-fourth daughter or identified the woman he welcomed his fourth child with.
Over the years, several high-profile rockstars have made headlines for fathering children outside of their marriages.
In 1978, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler had a daughter, Liv Tyler, with model Bebe Buell while he was married to his first wife, Cyrinda Foxe.
Eric Clapton also fathered a daughter, Ruth, in 1985 with recording studio manager Yvonne Kelly while married to Pattie Boyd.
Similarly, in 2011, KISS bassist Gene Simmons made news when it was revealed he had a brief affair resulting in a child, despite being in a long-term relationship with Shannon Tweed.
“There goes my hero,” a reader commented
