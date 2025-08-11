118 Hilariously Unphotogenic Animal Pics To Make Your Day Better (New Pics)

Did you know that cats can make nearly 300 unique facial expressions? Or that facially expressive monkeys make better leaders?
In the animal kingdom, facial expressions are very important, as they act as a means of communication, similar to the human world. However, animals, just like us, can’t always control their facial expressions, which results in a plethora of goofy moments caught on camera.
Many of them you’ll find below, carefully curated by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to enjoy them, and don’t forget to upvote the kings and queens of derpy faces!
#1 There Are Two Types Of Horses
Image source: CapSteveRogers
#2 In Front Of Me In Line To Sign In At A Vet Office
Image source: vtsforza
#3 My Dog Really Loves Bubbles
Image source: MarvelousFizz
#4 I Took My Puppy To Work Last Week. He Loved It
He definitely distracted people more than expected – but I think he was also a great for morale. Fortunately our HR dept is awesome and approved the visit on the condition that they got to meet him.
Image source: apocalypse910
#5 Took A Shot Of This Guy Yesterday, Guess He Wasn’t Too Happy About It
Image source: 2383galjeb
#6 Honeybun’s Derp Face After The Dog Park
This was after her first ever dog park visit. Before I adopted her, she had never run in her life. She was confined to a cage her entire life of 1 year and 2 months as a “breeding investment”.
Image source: Gunsndope
#7 My Cat Is Very Photogenic
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Horse With The Spirit Of Eddie Murphy’s Donkey In Shrek
Image source: fightmilk22
#9 Lilith Is On Cage Rest For A Little While And Peach Isn’t Taking It Very Well
Lilith had her hormone implant the other day so this is just a precautionary measure to make sure she doesn’t do too much to disturb the wound while it heals! Won’t be long before she’s out causing chaos again.
Image source: ParrotLad
#10 We Dug Her A Little Hole, And Now It’s Her Hole She Hides In To Pounce At Us From And This Is Her Face While She Does It
Literally does the same thing on flat ground thinking we can’t see her haha.
Image source: larnni
#11 What Otter Mommy Does When Their Babies Refuse To Go School
Corrected: that wasn’t mommy. It was another member of the family.
Image source: c.k.teo Photojournal
#12 Somebody Was Friendly Enough To Smile For The Camera
She didn’t SOUND very friendly, but look at that smile!
Image source: RuneFell
#13 King Of The Side Eye
Image source: douglas_thedinkydaxy
#14 Some Owls Sleep Face Down Because Their Heads Are Too Heavy
Image source: Medicina
#15 Minerva Doing Her Best Spooky Face
Her full name is Minerva the Relentless, and her older sister is Atwater the Destroyer.
Image source: DavidRandom
#16 Rescued As A Sickly Fish In May 2020 vs. Present. Still A Huge Derp. Her Name Is Harriet
In the first picture she had pretty bad ammonia burns. And she was 4 months old but now, she almost 2 years old.
Image source: Vegetable_Schedule_2
#17 Firefox Has Encountered A Problem With Windows
Image source: caseorganic
#18 Awwww Yyyaassss Errppllleesss
Image source: pootsytoots
#19 My Ferret’s Mugshot
Image source: interiorcrocodemon
#20 Learning To Floss
Image source: NBD2016
#21 When You Take That First Bite Of Your Great Aunt’s Fruit Cake
Image source: juniperfoxx
#22 Oreo Speedwagon Heard Me Open A Cheese Wrapper While He Was Outside
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Such A Cutie
Image source: virgoprincxss
#24 This Is My Boy Bilbo Not Knowing What’s Going On Ever
He’s Lamancha/Nigerian mix!
Image source: reddit.com
#25 This Photo Of Sophie Fits Here Perfectly
Sometimes I look at her and wonder if she’s real tbh.
Image source: Jackied96
#26 Always One Cheeky One
Image source: quirkyherd
#27 Omg
Image source: dankw33b
#28 Super Happy Flying Turtle
Image source: gur4red
#29 It’s Just Her Face. She’s The Sweetest Dog Ever. But She Constantly Looks Disappointed In Us
Husky mix of mysteries. Husband adopted her from a shelter 9 years ago. She’s atypical for a husky. She’s more like a cat…. obviously.
Image source: GingerWife2017
#30 Derpy Bunny
Image source: vinkulelu
#31 “The Same Thing We Do Every Night Pinky”
Image source: robswampthing
#32 Smile Pretty For The Camera
Image source: AhMoonBeam
#33 My Friend’s Dog Ate Edible Brownie Yesterday
Image source: JustHavinAGoodTime
#34 I’m Not Sure What I Did, But I’m Sorry
Image source: Gussaroo
#35 Rexie: I Don’t Always Make Presents For My Hooman, But When I Do They’re Smelly
Image source: rexiecat
#36 Her First Summer And Warm Weather Ride With The Windows Down
Image source: BDayCakes
#37 Doggo Looks Like Sid From Ice Age
Image source: icant-chooseone
#38 My Little Cow-Cat, Oliver, Blepping
Image source: kelpri
#39 His Derpy Smile This Morning
His name is Summit.
Image source: Peircen20
#40 Photogenic Cheetah Cubs At The Toronto Zoo Reminds Me Of Reese, Malcolm And Dewey
Their expressions say it all.
Image source: SunCloud-777
#41 This Funny Hay Eating Horse
Image source: reddit.com
#42 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace
This is my cat and she’s a lunatic :) I took about 50 pictures this afternoon and somehow I don’t think I’m ever going to top this one.
Image source: 888temeraire888
#43 Someone Was Screaming Outside Our Apartment, Ben Was Very Concerned
Image source: elliepetunia
#44 She Is My Beautiful Derp
Image source: dphnlsrs
#45 Tigers With Pumpkins Is Always A Good Time
Image source: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium
#46 I’ve Been Using Pics Of My Fave Dog At My Job As Reaction Images For A Whole Year… The Amount Of Emotion His Face Can Convey Is Endless
I don’t work on the days he comes in anymore and I go weeks without seeing him… I miss him so much and have videos of my reunions with him. Next time I see him I will absolutely give him extra love!!!
Image source: zoebennetthanes
#47 Just A Little Hamster Enjoying Some Snacks In Their Tiny Clay Cup
Image source: unnaturalorder
#48 My Gecko Is More Photogenic Than Me
Image source: lowunn
#49 Every Day Is Better With A Little Alpaca In It
Mr Burns alien version.
Image source: Boojibs
#50 Annie Presses Her Face Against The Door When I Come Home
Absolutely nothing but clown music in her head but she’s sweet.
Image source: sassenachlawyer
#51 Face Of Pure Pleasure
Image source: julie1335
#52 Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats
This wouldn’t be the first time that cats have adopted them.
Image source: AllHanceOnDeck
#53 Asked My Mom To Take A Picture Of My Cat. Was Not Disappointed
Image source: jokermoonbow
#54 Smiling Alpaca
Her name is Simona.
Image source: EvolutionVII
#55 The Face He Makes When He’s About To Bark
Image source: LukiBlu
#56 My Dog Scout’s Rude Response To Getting Her Picture Taken
She is named after scout from to “K**l a Mockingbird”. It’s my mom’s favorite book.
Image source: clemskin
#57 Rawr
Image source: PiercedViking
#58 “So I Pretended To Throw A Ball And Caught The Exact Moment My Dog Realised I Had Betrayed Him”
Image source: rockxroyalty, JasmineMilton_
#59 I Heard This Belonged Here! My Mare During A Professional Photo Shoot
Although horses aren’t as easy to pose as humans, she was way more interested in the grass everywhere!
Image source: queenangmar
#60 I Tried To Get A Nice Photo Of Him In The Sunlight. He Made This Face
Image source: missjett97
#61 Say Cheese Pancho
Image source: Imfunsize_mhm
#62 Adopted Either A Kitten Or A Gremlin With Ringworm So She Has To Have Lots Of Baths
Most animals will lose patches of fur, but Hazel (the kitten here) didn’t have any symptoms. She is an a symptomatic carrier apparently…which led to lots of cuddles and holding her until everyone started sprouting patches of the fungus and that’s when we took her to the vet. They did cultures and it came back positive.
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Looking For The Weekend Like
Image source: loki_kitteh
#64 Derpus Werewolfus
120 Lbs Of Silly German Shepherd. His Couch Is Behind My Desk And He Will Just Lay There Like This Watching Me Work For An Hour Or More At A Time. Love This Gentle Giant.
Image source: Virtual_Abies_6552
#65 Nadine’s Face While Getting Some Tail Scratches
Image source: Modern-Moo
#66 Oh Lawd She Smilin
Image source: realjayrage
#67 Upside Down Picture Of Dog Lying Upside Down
Image source: Antoshi
#68 The Majestic Beauty Of Bianca The Alpaca
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#69 When It Comes To His Lips, My Friend’s Guinea Pig Seriously Won The Genetic Lottery
He was born this fabulous!
Image source: ibuprofencompactor
#70 This Is The Face Ghost Makes When He Wants To Be Petted
Image source: zzabe
#71 My Friend’s Husky Is Special
Image source: aalicedee
#72 Hank Is So Excited To Be Snuggling With His Favorite Sheep
Image source: elee0228
#73 My Ridiculously Photogenic Fat Tail Gecko
Know there’s probably some people that aren’t “reptile lovers” but I always thought my little gecko looks like a muppet.
Image source: Special_Profession69
#74 Local Animal Shelter Posted This Photo And I Immediately Applied To Adopt Her. I’ve Had Her For Two Months
She still does this on windows.
Image source: PuzzleheadedOccasion
#75 Wombats Are Cute, Derpy Wombats Are Even Cuter
Image source: Beezo514
#76 Post Vet, Pre-Snack Face
Image source: reddit.com
#77 Baby Otter Blep
Image source: Wildlife Center of Texas
#78 All I Wanted Was A Nice Photo Of My Cat
Image source: RunnyTerry
#79 Sid Had His Teeth Cleaned Today
Image source: Skinnypetedood
#80 This Expressive Zebra
Image source: reddit.com
#81 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace
Image source: MalsPrettyBonnet
#82 Funny Goat Face
We think that they are Nigerian Pygmy. The family that we got them from wasn’t exactly sure but that’s what we are going with.
Image source: Ok_Avocado2210
#83 Willow Looking Silly
She was scratching her shoulder. Their tongues are very rough, so they use them for getting at itches all the time.
Image source: Modern-Moo
#84 My Cow, Cava
She’s very friendly and loves strokes (especially under the chin).
Image source: Tuna_Stubbs
#85 My Guinea Pig Cleaning Her Window
Image source: Buffaloida
#86 Today, I Met A Ridiculiously Not-Photogenic Goat
Image source: redslime
#87 Everyone Meet Dolly, The Derpiest Of Llamas
Image source: kelley5454
#88 This Is Chicken Parm. She Refuses To Let Me Take Photos Of The Other Chickens
She’ll make sure you can’t look at any other!
Image source: petcommissions
#89 One Of The Orangutans At My Zoo Recently Had A Baby. Here He Is In All His Glory
Image source: DuffManSzALotAThings
#90 This Is Lenny’s “I Smell Urine Face” Which He Only Makes When He Smells One Of The Other Animals’ Pee
I swear he goes right for it then looks up at me like this.
Image source: vestegaard
#91 My Dog Is So Photogenic It’s A Wonder She Hasn’t Been Asked To Do An Iams Commercial Yet
This is our second Weim and they are the best! Although both of ours have had pretty bad anxiety problems. But they love to be outdoors and are super loyal and very smart. Plus you can’t beat these faces! This is Addy, and we adopted her about 5 months ago.
Image source: DignityHouse
#92 Made A New Friend Today… It’s Cute How Angry He Is
Image source: Tiopy
#93 Little Man Got A New Toy
He was preoccupied with squeaking this thing when my partner called his name in a playful voice. We have no idea why he made this face but it made for a great laugh! We also can’t figure out what “breed” he is, if anyone can offer any insight just by looking at him. He’s massive for his age, almost 3.5 pounds! We love him.
Image source: sethfern11
#94 Ov***ose At The Vet
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE It may sound silly, but when taking your ferret to the vet, ask the tech if they’re sure their dose calculations are correct. I took my boy in for a nail trim and distemper booster yesterday. They administered Benadryl 15 minutes before the booster. After the Benadryl, they brought him back to wait with me for the 15 minutes. 3 minutes later, the tech ran out to take him back to the Dr. He was supposed to receive 0.5ml of children’s Benadryl orally. He was injected with 1.5ml. I had to rush and drive him an hour away to the only emergency hospital that had room. He was crashing. They kept him overnight and I’m still waiting for an update. Please just ask them to confirm the dose. It can’t hurt anyone to ask. Please send good vibes to my little man, Buzz, that he pulls through.
Image source: Awzwyn
#95 The Look Of Joy On His Face
Image source: hobslan1
#96 I Promise They’re Actually Best Friends
Image source: Raveler_gav
#97 Boo Loves You
Image source: apoohneicie
#98 Rat Blep
Image source: Starlightriddlex
#99 It’s Called Fashion Look It Up
Image source: thebaconator
#100 “Do You Got Games On Your Phone?”
Image source: Modern-Moo
#101 Brand New Girl Takes Issue With Front Lawn
Image source: chicken_karmajohn
#102 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca (Left)
Image source: MisterFixit_69
#103 Went To The Zoo. Saw A Camel
I was far enough away that he wouldn’t spit me.
Image source: wrobins1992
#104 Derpy Donkey Hugs
Image source: sour8grapes
#105 I Don’t Know Why She Does This Lip Thing
Image source: CloudTheFluffy
#106 He Eats Kinda Funny
He was eating a rat and this pic was taken 3 years ago, he’s a pretty good weight atm and much longer now, big boy.
Image source: ceecbug
#107 Nothing Better Than To Have This Stupid Face Greet You First Thing In The Morning
Caught Wayne mid yarn and the man looks possessed. He is off to go shake the lower branches of the apple trees and get some morning grub.
Image source: pr_capone
#108 Snapping Turtle
I live on the water and every year we have Snapping, Painted & Map turtles coming up to lay their eggs in our gardens. It’s my favourite time of year!
Image source: RiverLover27
#109 Mid Sneeze
Image source: Local-Lynx
#110 A Few Of Our Rats Being Derpfaces
Image source: TheKizzy
#111 How To Look Like A Wet Rat: Step 1 – Be Alfi. Step 2 – Done
He is a chihuahua, mini pinscher and pekingese mix.
Image source: zaff03
#112 Having A BBQ This Is Our View
Image source: Misfortun3
#113 Apparently Tard Is Retiring, I Present Angry Turtle
Image source: fappingforfreedom
#114 Not A Single Thought
Image source: BlackViperMWG
#115 Funny Guy
He kept trying to get in my lap and would do it until he laid down but he never lays down for more than a few minutes before he’s off doing the next thing.
Image source: cloluvsgoats
#116 Sleepy Ferret Blep
Image source: Bottled_star
#117 Naughty Turtle
Image source: lucky_carol8888
#118 Say Cheese
Image source: Exotic_Magazine5375
