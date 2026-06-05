56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

by

What’s worthy of the front page? A government corruption scandal? An unexpected ending to a much-anticipated sports match? Or the daily horoscope?

A little bit of each, perhaps. But sometimes all it takes is one very irritated person to steal the headlines.

The Facebook group ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects these unforgettable clippings, proving that—whether the complaints themselves are valid or not—regional publications can do what the serious nationals will never.

Hopefully, these characters sold enough issues and generated enough clicks to warrant more, because heck yeah.

More info: Facebook

#1

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Jan Burrell

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

#2

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Dave Bowers

#3

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Denise Petch

#4

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: The Selby Post remembered

#5

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Mark C Baxter

#6

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Edward

#7

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Simon Chesterman

#8

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Brian Shepherd

#9

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Lauren Halpin

#10

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Paul Steiner

#11

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Lauren Halpin

#12

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Mark C Baxter

#13

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Suz Somerville

#14

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Sorca Ryan

#15

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Suz Somerville

#16

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Andy Germaine

#17

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Thomas Katten Gladsø

#18

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Adrian Bull

#19

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Graeme Bell

#20

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Michael Parker

#21

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Hurley

#22

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Liam Cruddace

#23

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Tania H

#24

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Mark C Baxter

#25

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Alyson Herbert

#26

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: John Irvine

#27

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Elena Tchougounova-Paulson

#28

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Emmelle Lewis

#29

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Suz Somerville

#30

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Jason Hood

#31

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Lauren Halpin

#32

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Suz Somerville

#33

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Jason Hood

#34

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Nathan Wiginton

#35

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: William Parker Herlyna

#36

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Graeme Bell

#37

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Yorkies Terrier

#38

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Graeme Bell

#39

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Nurul Hikmah

#40

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Stephen Walsh

#41

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Angry People in Local Newspapers

#42

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Kelly Dudley

#43

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Sarah Anderson

#44

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: James Dodds

#45

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Suz Somerville

#46

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: The Selby Post remembered

#47

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Doug Hine

#48

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: William Parker Herlyna

#49

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Graeme Bell

#50

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Laurence Elman

#51

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Muh Irsan

#52

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Mark Gidden

#53

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Jason Hood

#54

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Christopher Johnson

#55

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Alex McKinlay

#56

56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

Image source: Matt Crutchley

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made This All On Coconut Shells
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“What Is A True Fact That Sounds 100% Fake?”: 50 Interesting Facts
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Lucas Hedges: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2025
‘Heck, I’m Old’: 50 Painfully Funny Posts And Memes Younger Generations Might Never Understand (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Refugees Document Their Reality Using Disposable Cameras
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Corgipoo: Unveiling the Traits of this Unique Dog Breed
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025