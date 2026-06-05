56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)

What’s worthy of the front page? A government corruption scandal? An unexpected ending to a much-anticipated sports match? Or the daily horoscope?
A little bit of each, perhaps. But sometimes all it takes is one very irritated person to steal the headlines.
The Facebook group ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects these unforgettable clippings, proving that—whether the complaints themselves are valid or not—regional publications can do what the serious nationals will never.
Hopefully, these characters sold enough issues and generated enough clicks to warrant more, because heck yeah.
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: Jan Burrell
#2
Image source: Dave Bowers
#3
Image source: Denise Petch
#4
Image source: The Selby Post remembered
#5
Image source: Mark C Baxter
#6
Image source: Robert Edward
#7
Image source: Simon Chesterman
#8
Image source: Brian Shepherd
#9
Image source: Lauren Halpin
#10
Image source: Paul Steiner
#11
Image source: Lauren Halpin
#12
Image source: Mark C Baxter
#13
Image source: Suz Somerville
#14
Image source: Sorca Ryan
#15
Image source: Suz Somerville
#16
Image source: Andy Germaine
#17
Image source: Thomas Katten Gladsø
#18
Image source: Adrian Bull
#19
Image source: Graeme Bell
#20
Image source: Michael Parker
#21
Image source: Tony Hurley
#22
Image source: Liam Cruddace
#23
Image source: Tania H
#24
Image source: Mark C Baxter
#25
Image source: Alyson Herbert
#26
Image source: John Irvine
#27
Image source: Elena Tchougounova-Paulson
#28
Image source: Emmelle Lewis
#29
Image source: Suz Somerville
#30
Image source: Jason Hood
#31
Image source: Lauren Halpin
#32
Image source: Suz Somerville
#33
Image source: Jason Hood
#34
Image source: Nathan Wiginton
#35
Image source: William Parker Herlyna
#36
Image source: Graeme Bell
#37
Image source: Yorkies Terrier
#38
Image source: Graeme Bell
#39
Image source: Nurul Hikmah
#40
Image source: Stephen Walsh
#41
Image source: Angry People in Local Newspapers
#42
Image source: Kelly Dudley
#43
Image source: Sarah Anderson
#44
Image source: James Dodds
#45
Image source: Suz Somerville
#46
Image source: The Selby Post remembered
#47
Image source: Doug Hine
#48
Image source: William Parker Herlyna
#49
Image source: Graeme Bell
#50
Image source: Laurence Elman
#51
Image source: Muh Irsan
#52
Image source: Mark Gidden
#53
Image source: Jason Hood
#54
Image source: Christopher Johnson
#55
Image source: Alex McKinlay
#56
Image source: Matt Crutchley
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