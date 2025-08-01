This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

by

If you spend any time on Instagram scrolling through relatable, funny comics about everyday life, chances are you’ve come across “Blanche.draw.” Based in Montreal, Blanche is the artist behind a comic series that’s equal parts playful and honest, often featuring her own experiences as a young woman trying to make sense of the world.

Her style is warm, expressive, and full of charm, whether she’s drawing a quick gag or diving into bigger projects with darker twists. “I mostly write humoristic, slice-of-life comics,” she told us. “I take situations that happen to me and draw them in a funny way.” Blanche has already published a book, participated in comic events, and is working on new stories that mix fantasy and horror with her signature bubbly art style. We caught up with her to hear more about what makes her comics tick, how she designs her characters, and what she thinks makes a joke land.

More info: Instagram | blanchedraws.bigcartel.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com | teepublic.com | tiktok.com

#1

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#2

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#3

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#4

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#5

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#6

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#7

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#8

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#9

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#10

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#11

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#12

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#13

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#14

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#15

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#16

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#17

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

#18

This Canadian Artist Continues To Create Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns (18 New Pics)

Image source: blanche.draw

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A ‘Less Than Zero’ TV Series is in Development at Hulu
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2018
Comcast Will Shut Down G4 TV
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Anime Show Haikyuu
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2018
Video on How to Cut a Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Wheel is Oddly Satisfying
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2018
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Review: Jane the (Almost) Homeowner
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2016
assassin's creed infinity
Why We Need Assassin’s Creed as a TV Series
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.