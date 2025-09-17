54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Each year, around 410 million people worldwide flock to amusement parks, chasing roller coaster thrills, trying nostalgic foods, or buying quirky souvenirs. Whatever the reason, one thing is clear—amusement parks are a lot of fun. To make sure that these good times don’t fade from visitors’ memories, they snap pics whenever they can, often capturing the most chaotic and hilarious sights in amusement parks.
Below, our Bored Panda team gathered a list of them for your entertainment. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy the wild ride that these photos are!
#1 Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland
Image source: Calicutie66
#2 A Guide Dog Meets A Friend At Disney World
#3 That Is So Precious
Image source: ShouldHaveAnima, reddit.com
#4 Today I Learned That Service Dogs Are Allowed On Rides Just As Long As There Isn’t A Minimum Height Requirement
Image source: U8MyFractal
#5 They Were All Super Nice And Really Beautiful. I Also Proposed To Gaston Because That Guy Was Hilarious
Image source: BGibbles
#6 My Boyfriend And His Friends Have Been Pretending To Be Body Guards For One Of Their Choir Mates All Day In Disneyland. This Is Them At Splash Mountain
Image source: gingershminger
#7 Keep Arms And Legs Inside The Rollercoaster
#8 My Wife And I Went To Disney World. Also, The Kids Came
Image source: checkmarshall
#9 So My Brother And I Found Out That There Was A Camera On The Roller Coaster
Image source: DannyCabes
#10 Behind The Sweet Face Of Minnie Mouse, A Hilarious Secret: An Old Mexican Dude Taking A Smoke Break
Image source: albertovaz
#11 So I Took My Daughter For Her 1st Trip To An Amusement Park Today
Image source: TheDavidJohnson
#12 I Wanted To Share My Favorite Childhood Picture. My Dad Took That At Universal Studios In California
Image source: cocki
#13 My Friend Went To Disneyland Wearing The Wrong Shirt
Image source: Math_Nerd_
#14 A Love Triangle
#15 “Go To Disneyland” They Said… “It’ll Be Fun” They Said
Image source: Reddit__PI
#16 My Parents Are At Disneyland And Just Sent Me This
Image source: cutiechaser_
#17 My Friends Tried This At A Theme Park Today, Nailed It
Image source: superw0lf
#18 Well. He’s Not Wrong
Image source: jcepiano
#19 My Dad’s Idea Of A Family Photo At Disneyland Paris Last Year (Posing In Front Of A Genie Lamp)
Image source: jamaisvu99
#20 My Dad And I At Disney World
Image source: fireice74
#21 When Dad Takes The Boys To The Waterpark (We Are 24)
Image source: PM_me_your_PMs_eh, metacryptomemes
#22 This Kid At Disneyland Realized He’s Too Short To Be Prince Charming
Image source: NeonNintendo
#23 The Final Splash. Farewell Splash Mountain
Image source: bzlvrlwysfrvr0624
#24 While Walking Through The Disney Store In Downtown Disneyland I Ran Into The Lion King Section, Needless To Say I Couldn’t Help Myself
Image source: EnderVViggen
#25 My Boyfriend And I On The Tower Of Terror At Disneyland, Paris. He’s The One Whose Eyes Are About To Pop Out Of His Skull With Fear
Image source: boredandlazy1
#26 This Roller Coaster Photo Will Haunt My Son Forever (His Normal Face For Reference)
Image source: Bombingofdresden
#27 Went To Disney World Over In Orlando And Got To Meet Gaston While I Was There. It Seems I’ve Made Him Forget About Belle For A Little While
Image source: Ghaji
#28 Took My Boyfriend To Disney’s Animal Kingdom.. Dealt With This All Day
Image source: dudeitsroxy
#29 My Friend, Who Is A Women’s Studies Major Just Met Gaston At Disney World
Image source: TheatreHooligan
#30 Appropriate Shirts For Disney World
#31 Disneyland Was Fun…. I Guess
Image source: myou_JOU
#32 My Girlfriend And Her Sister Wanted To Look Casual On The Roller Coaster. Totally Understand Why They Paid $10 For This Pic
Image source: longsaao
#33 My Favorite Roller Coaster Photo
Image source: Verryfastdoggo
#34 Daughter’s First Drop Ride Back When She Was 8 Months Old. Wasn’t Expecting It
Image source: morgigno
#35 When You Buy A New LEGO Set, But They Can’t Hold It For You While You’re In Disneyland
Image source: mkwierman
#36 Happy Dog Meets Pluto
#37 Something Going Down At Disneyland. Rumor Has It, He Is Selling Honey At 20 Bucks An Ounce
Image source: Septimius
#38 A Friend (Front Left) Lost His Keys In A Rollercoaster At The Perfect Moment
Image source: Bitterbal95
#39 So A Friend From School Just Posted This Pic Of Her Son At A Local Amusement Park
Image source: darrylmacstone
#40 Not Everyone Loves Splash Mountain
My son and I were doing a typical on-ride photo pose on Splash Mountain. Didn’t see the extra hilarity until we saw the photo. Of course, we had to buy this one.
Image source: lifeisadadjoke
#41 My Dad And I On Splash Mountain In Disneyland, Late 1990s. I’m The Wide-Eyed Kid In Front
Image source: Rhcpchick88
#42 Got To Disney At The Opening, Rushed To The FastPass Line Near The Back Of The Park, And Caught This Guy. I Guess He Thought He Had More Time
Image source: mr400star
#43 Disneyland Closed And Nobody Told Me
Image source: UnrealRico
#44 Check Out These Wheels
#45 Maybe Disneyland Is Not The Happiest Place On Earth After All
#46 Universal Studios Japan Is Pretty Fun
Image source: LegifyXentos
#47 Made My Aunt Go On Space Mountain Today. Don’t Think She Was A Fan
Image source: Tyguy462
#48 When You Want To Enjoy Disneyland But PowerPoint Is Life
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Took The Family To An Amusement Park The Other Day
Image source: Hesacrybaby
#50 Disneyworld, CA, 2005. My Sisters And I Were Having A Great Time
Image source: Enexiel
#51 Still From The New FNAF Movie
Image source: meatcanyon
#52 This Stormtrooper Wouldn’t Stop Staring At Me At Disneyland Yesterday
Image source: semifraki
#53 So My Friend Was At Disneyland When
Image source: captainisrael
#54 I Made My Mom Stand In The Perfect Spot For Our Trip To Disney
Image source: Italian-spy
