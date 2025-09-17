54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

by

Each year, around 410 million people worldwide flock to amusement parks, chasing roller coaster thrills, trying nostalgic foods, or buying quirky souvenirs. Whatever the reason, one thing is clear—amusement parks are a lot of fun. To make sure that these good times don’t fade from visitors’ memories, they snap pics whenever they can, often capturing the most chaotic and hilarious sights in amusement parks. 

Below, our Bored Panda team gathered a list of them for your entertainment. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy the wild ride that these photos are!

#1 Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Calicutie66

#2 A Guide Dog Meets A Friend At Disney World

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

#3 That Is So Precious

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: ShouldHaveAnima, reddit.com

#4 Today I Learned That Service Dogs Are Allowed On Rides Just As Long As There Isn’t A Minimum Height Requirement

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: U8MyFractal

#5 They Were All Super Nice And Really Beautiful. I Also Proposed To Gaston Because That Guy Was Hilarious

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: BGibbles

#6 My Boyfriend And His Friends Have Been Pretending To Be Body Guards For One Of Their Choir Mates All Day In Disneyland. This Is Them At Splash Mountain

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: gingershminger

#7 Keep Arms And Legs Inside The Rollercoaster

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

#8 My Wife And I Went To Disney World. Also, The Kids Came

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: checkmarshall

#9 So My Brother And I Found Out That There Was A Camera On The Roller Coaster

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: DannyCabes

#10 Behind The Sweet Face Of Minnie Mouse, A Hilarious Secret: An Old Mexican Dude Taking A Smoke Break

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: albertovaz

#11 So I Took My Daughter For Her 1st Trip To An Amusement Park Today

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: TheDavidJohnson

#12 I Wanted To Share My Favorite Childhood Picture. My Dad Took That At Universal Studios In California

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: cocki

#13 My Friend Went To Disneyland Wearing The Wrong Shirt

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Math_Nerd_

#14 A Love Triangle

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

#15 “Go To Disneyland” They Said… “It’ll Be Fun” They Said

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Reddit__PI

#16 My Parents Are At Disneyland And Just Sent Me This

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: cutiechaser_

#17 My Friends Tried This At A Theme Park Today, Nailed It

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: superw0lf

#18 Well. He’s Not Wrong

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: jcepiano

#19 My Dad’s Idea Of A Family Photo At Disneyland Paris Last Year (Posing In Front Of A Genie Lamp)

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: jamaisvu99

#20 My Dad And I At Disney World

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: fireice74

#21 When Dad Takes The Boys To The Waterpark (We Are 24)

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: PM_me_your_PMs_eh, metacryptomemes

#22 This Kid At Disneyland Realized He’s Too Short To Be Prince Charming

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: NeonNintendo

#23 The Final Splash. Farewell Splash Mountain

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: bzlvrlwysfrvr0624

#24 While Walking Through The Disney Store In Downtown Disneyland I Ran Into The Lion King Section, Needless To Say I Couldn’t Help Myself

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: EnderVViggen

#25 My Boyfriend And I On The Tower Of Terror At Disneyland, Paris. He’s The One Whose Eyes Are About To Pop Out Of His Skull With Fear

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: boredandlazy1

#26 This Roller Coaster Photo Will Haunt My Son Forever (His Normal Face For Reference)

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Bombingofdresden

#27 Went To Disney World Over In Orlando And Got To Meet Gaston While I Was There. It Seems I’ve Made Him Forget About Belle For A Little While

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Ghaji

#28 Took My Boyfriend To Disney’s Animal Kingdom.. Dealt With This All Day

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: dudeitsroxy

#29 My Friend, Who Is A Women’s Studies Major Just Met Gaston At Disney World

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: TheatreHooligan

#30 Appropriate Shirts For Disney World

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

#31 Disneyland Was Fun…. I Guess

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: myou_JOU

#32 My Girlfriend And Her Sister Wanted To Look Casual On The Roller Coaster. Totally Understand Why They Paid $10 For This Pic

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: longsaao

#33 My Favorite Roller Coaster Photo

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Verryfastdoggo

#34 Daughter’s First Drop Ride Back When She Was 8 Months Old. Wasn’t Expecting It

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: morgigno

#35 When You Buy A New LEGO Set, But They Can’t Hold It For You While You’re In Disneyland

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: mkwierman

#36 Happy Dog Meets Pluto

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

#37 Something Going Down At Disneyland. Rumor Has It, He Is Selling Honey At 20 Bucks An Ounce

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Septimius

#38 A Friend (Front Left) Lost His Keys In A Rollercoaster At The Perfect Moment

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Bitterbal95

#39 So A Friend From School Just Posted This Pic Of Her Son At A Local Amusement Park

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: darrylmacstone

#40 Not Everyone Loves Splash Mountain

My son and I were doing a typical on-ride photo pose on Splash Mountain. Didn’t see the extra hilarity until we saw the photo. Of course, we had to buy this one.

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source:  lifeisadadjoke

#41 My Dad And I On Splash Mountain In Disneyland, Late 1990s. I’m The Wide-Eyed Kid In Front

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Rhcpchick88

#42 Got To Disney At The Opening, Rushed To The FastPass Line Near The Back Of The Park, And Caught This Guy. I Guess He Thought He Had More Time

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: mr400star

#43 Disneyland Closed And Nobody Told Me

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source:  UnrealRico

#44 Check Out These Wheels

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

#45 Maybe Disneyland Is Not The Happiest Place On Earth After All

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

#46 Universal Studios Japan Is Pretty Fun

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: LegifyXentos

#47 Made My Aunt Go On Space Mountain Today. Don’t Think She Was A Fan

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Tyguy462

#48 When You Want To Enjoy Disneyland But PowerPoint Is Life

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Took The Family To An Amusement Park The Other Day

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Hesacrybaby

#50 Disneyworld, CA, 2005. My Sisters And I Were Having A Great Time

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Enexiel

#51 Still From The New FNAF Movie

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: meatcanyon

#52 This Stormtrooper Wouldn’t Stop Staring At Me At Disneyland Yesterday

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: semifraki

#53 So My Friend Was At Disneyland When

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: captainisrael

#54 I Made My Mom Stand In The Perfect Spot For Our Trip To Disney

54 Of The Best Photos People Brought Home After A Trip To An Amusement Park

Image source: Italian-spy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
23 Ridiculously Clever Impulse Buys You’ll Actually Use All The Time
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
The Top Five Moments from Archer Season 8
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2018
Witcher
The Witcher: Blood Origin Live Action Prequel Coming to Netflix
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2020
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Power Broker Recap
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2021
CBS Orders Pilots for L.A. Confidential and an Eric Holder-Inspired Drama
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2018
Can Impractical Jokers Go on Without Joey Gatto?
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.