50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

I wonder if plant enthusiasts ever think: “There’s not enough drama in this green garden! I need to add a little pep to make it edgier.” The world of plants can be surprisingly colorful and exciting. At least that’s what I found out after scrolling through this list of unique and interesting-looking plants. Yes, some exotic plants might try (although very unsuccessfully) to eat you, others can smell like straight-up death.
There are also some plants you would never want to grow at home. Still, there’s so much interesting flora to be discovered even if you’re not a garden enthusiast. For this post, Bored Panda asked botany expert Douglas Justice and plant vlogger Ashley Anita to share some fascinating plant facts. Check out the unique plants below and let us know which ones look the most impressive to you!
#1 This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show
Image source: agatac
#2 Lithops Genus Of Succulent Plants Whose Rocklike Appearance Serves As Camouflage From Herbivores
Image source: alphamikee
#3 This Is A Flame Lily, The National Flower Of Zimbabwe
Image source: HerbziKal
#4 The Plant Crotalaria Cunninghamii Mimicks Birds
Image source: Joe_Black03
#5 My Echeveria Showing Me Some Love With Its Blooms
Image source: lynsea
#6 Incredibly Unexpected Outcome From A $2 Succulent From The Local Grocery Store
Image source: manderson_
#7 The Black Velvet, The World Blackest Black Flower. It Was Developed In 2010 Using Natural Breeding
Image source: mizofriska1
#8 Buds Of A Hoya Wax Flower
Image source: Proteon
#9 My Peperomia Letting Me Know She Appreciated The Love I Gave Her
Image source: Thatplantdaddy
#10 This Strange Plant We Found
Image source: guijcm
#11 Burro’s Tail Balcony
Image source: mtlgrems
#12 My Cactus Has Grown A Strange-Looking Flower
Image source: 7-methyltheophylline
#13 This Extremely Long Plant In My Flat. It’s 4 Floors Long
Image source: RisottoNero___
#14 My House Plant Looks Like It Came Straight From The Alien Franchise
Image source: Saskuatchewan
#15 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize
Image source: Lunabora
#16 Finally Got To Taste A Monstera Fruit! If You’re Wondering, To Me It Tastes Like Banana, Pineapple And Strawberry Combined
Image source: d2d_gaz
#17 Super Cool Flower In Mom’s Garden. Lost The Tag. Any Thoughts On What This Is?
Image source: msizzlac
#18 Venus Fly Traps Have To Put Their Flowers Really Far Away From Their Traps So They Don’t Accidentally Kill Their Pollinators
Image source: houseofplantlovers, myaquagardens
#19 Lapidaria Margaretae Looks Like Stones
Image source: DanXman09
#20 My White Princess Philodendron Finally Threw Out A Pink Leaf
Image source: colbiekellay
#21 Flirty Fritillaries And Those Cheeky Checkered Petals. These Amazing Flowers Are Actually A Close Relation To Lilies That Are Growing Wild
Image source: pirate_hoarder_432, Sow Many Seeds Gifting
#22 Once A Year, For One Night Only… The Flowers Bloom
Image source: baconnmeg
#23 Trachyandra Tortilis
Image source: t_a_m_a_e_n
#24 The Way This Plant Flowers
Image source: 9999monkeys
#25 These Flowers That Are Almost Too Vibrant To Be Real
Image source: wyomiss
#26 Leaf Appreciation Post
Image source: LadyGaea
#27 The Rare Purple Cauliflower. Its Signature Color Comes From The Same Antioxidant Found In Red Cabbage And Red Wine: Anthocyanin
Image source: eenachtdrie
#28 Zingiber Spectabile (Beehive Ginger) Is A Species Of True Ginger, Native To Maritime Southeast Asia
While it has been used as a medicinal herb in Southeast Asia, it is mainly grown as an ornamental plant in the West.
Image source: Peak Tub
#29 The Inside Of This Tropical Pitcher Plant Looks Like A QR Code
Image source: DaKoTaIsBoSsFcOo
#30 This Variegated Rubber Plant Looks Like It’s Straight From The Eighties
Image source: untrustableskeptic
#31 My Cactus Just Bloomed, And Its Flower Looks Like A Demogorgon
Image source: Aniskube92
#32 I Have No Idea, But The Leaves Are Looking Awesome
Image source: EyDrii
#33 This Is What A Witch Hazel Flower Looks Like
Image source: HellsJuggernaut
#34 Happy Earth Day. The Craziest Flower I’ve Ever Seen. This Comes Out Of The Dirt. Let’s Protect This Crazy Alien Flower
Image source: thisishannahcruz
#35 Super Gorgeous Isn’t It?
Image source: succulentstoday
#36 This Plant That Has Exactly Two Branches At Each Node
Image source: SonOfBharata
#37 Strange Round “Fruit” With Stringy Latexy Insides
Image source: blippyj
#38 Apparently, A Species Of Guarana Plant Looks Like A Large Cluster Of Eyeballs
Image source: Babayagamyalgia
#39 Dracula Simia. The Flowers Of This Andean Orchid Look Like Monkey Faces
Image source: rogiervanvugt
#40 Same, Honestly
Image source: bardpewpew
#41 Desert Devil (Welwitschia Mirabilis)
Image source: wachistudio
#42 Another Big Agave And My Doggo For Scale
Image source: Sucker-4-Succs
#43 A Flower I Once Found In A Garden Shop In Eastern Washington. Alas, I Have No Better Leaf Pictures
Image source: PangurBansCatnip
#44 A Snake Plant With 0% Chlorophyll
I moved my plastic barrel to tip the water off the top so that mosquitoes couldn’t breed in it and I discovered a snake plant had been growing under it in complete darkness for all of its life.
Image source: cinister12
#45 Plant In Our Office Is 4 Stories Tall
Image source: Vegsivir
#46 Down By The Lake, There’re These Weird Flowers Made Up Of Hundreds Of Tinier Flowers
Image source: Bob-the_scary_tomato
#47 The Rings Of This Ponga Plant
Image source: Clammyjar
#48 Strange Plant With Very Cool Berries And Seeds
Image source: kaitiek
#49 Kyoto Botanical Garden. The Flower Of Psychotria Pepiguiana. This Flower Looks Like A Lip
Image source: gangben_yukari
#50 Brassia Rex Is A Brassia Hybrid With Massive Flower Spikes Full Of Big Size Blooms That For Many People Look Like Spiders
Image source: proyectorquidea
