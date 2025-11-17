50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

I wonder if plant enthusiasts ever think: “There’s not enough drama in this green garden! I need to add a little pep to make it edgier.” The world of plants can be surprisingly colorful and exciting. At least that’s what I found out after scrolling through this list of unique and interesting-looking plants. Yes, some exotic plants might try (although very unsuccessfully) to eat you, others can smell like straight-up death.

There are also some plants you would never want to grow at home. Still, there’s so much interesting flora to be discovered even if you’re not a garden enthusiast. For this post, Bored Panda asked botany expert Douglas Justice and plant vlogger Ashley Anita to share some fascinating plant facts. Check out the unique plants below and let us know which ones look the most impressive to you!

#1 This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show

Image source: agatac

#2 Lithops Genus Of Succulent Plants Whose Rocklike Appearance Serves As Camouflage From Herbivores

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: alphamikee

#3 This Is A Flame Lily, The National Flower Of Zimbabwe

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: HerbziKal

#4 The Plant Crotalaria Cunninghamii Mimicks Birds

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Joe_Black03

#5 My Echeveria Showing Me Some Love With Its Blooms

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: lynsea

#6 Incredibly Unexpected Outcome From A $2 Succulent From The Local Grocery Store

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: manderson_

#7 The Black Velvet, The World Blackest Black Flower. It Was Developed In 2010 Using Natural Breeding

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: mizofriska1

#8 Buds Of A Hoya Wax Flower

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Proteon

#9 My Peperomia Letting Me Know She Appreciated The Love I Gave Her

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Thatplantdaddy

#10 This Strange Plant We Found

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: guijcm

#11 Burro’s Tail Balcony

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: mtlgrems

#12 My Cactus Has Grown A Strange-Looking Flower

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: 7-methyltheophylline

#13 This Extremely Long Plant In My Flat. It’s 4 Floors Long

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: RisottoNero___

#14 My House Plant Looks Like It Came Straight From The Alien Franchise

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Saskuatchewan

#15 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Lunabora

#16 Finally Got To Taste A Monstera Fruit! If You’re Wondering, To Me It Tastes Like Banana, Pineapple And Strawberry Combined

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: d2d_gaz

#17 Super Cool Flower In Mom’s Garden. Lost The Tag. Any Thoughts On What This Is?

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: msizzlac

#18 Venus Fly Traps Have To Put Their Flowers Really Far Away From Their Traps So They Don’t Accidentally Kill Their Pollinators

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: houseofplantlovers, myaquagardens

#19 Lapidaria Margaretae Looks Like Stones

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: DanXman09

#20 My White Princess Philodendron Finally Threw Out A Pink Leaf

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: colbiekellay

#21 Flirty Fritillaries And Those Cheeky Checkered Petals. These Amazing Flowers Are Actually A Close Relation To Lilies That Are Growing Wild

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: pirate_hoarder_432, Sow Many Seeds Gifting

#22 Once A Year, For One Night Only… The Flowers Bloom

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: baconnmeg

#23 Trachyandra Tortilis

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: t_a_m_a_e_n

#24 The Way This Plant Flowers

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: 9999monkeys

#25 These Flowers That Are Almost Too Vibrant To Be Real

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: wyomiss

#26 Leaf Appreciation Post

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: LadyGaea

#27 The Rare Purple Cauliflower. Its Signature Color Comes From The Same Antioxidant Found In Red Cabbage And Red Wine: Anthocyanin

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: eenachtdrie

#28 Zingiber Spectabile (Beehive Ginger) Is A Species Of True Ginger, Native To Maritime Southeast Asia

While it has been used as a medicinal herb in Southeast Asia, it is mainly grown as an ornamental plant in the West.

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Peak Tub

#29 The Inside Of This Tropical Pitcher Plant Looks Like A QR Code

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: DaKoTaIsBoSsFcOo

#30 This Variegated Rubber Plant Looks Like It’s Straight From The Eighties

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: untrustableskeptic

#31 My Cactus Just Bloomed, And Its Flower Looks Like A Demogorgon

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Aniskube92

#32 I Have No Idea, But The Leaves Are Looking Awesome

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: EyDrii

#33 This Is What A Witch Hazel Flower Looks Like

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#34 Happy Earth Day. The Craziest Flower I’ve Ever Seen. This Comes Out Of The Dirt. Let’s Protect This Crazy Alien Flower

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: thisishannahcruz

#35 Super Gorgeous Isn’t It?

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: succulentstoday

#36 This Plant That Has Exactly Two Branches At Each Node

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: SonOfBharata

#37 Strange Round “Fruit” With Stringy Latexy Insides

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: blippyj

#38 Apparently, A Species Of Guarana Plant Looks Like A Large Cluster Of Eyeballs

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Babayagamyalgia

#39 Dracula Simia. The Flowers Of This Andean Orchid Look Like Monkey Faces

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: rogiervanvugt

#40 Same, Honestly

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: bardpewpew

#41 Desert Devil (Welwitschia Mirabilis)

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: wachistudio

#42 Another Big Agave And My Doggo For Scale

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Sucker-4-Succs

#43 A Flower I Once Found In A Garden Shop In Eastern Washington. Alas, I Have No Better Leaf Pictures

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: PangurBansCatnip

#44 A Snake Plant With 0% Chlorophyll

I moved my plastic barrel to tip the water off the top so that mosquitoes couldn’t breed in it and I discovered a snake plant had been growing under it in complete darkness for all of its life. 

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: cinister12

#45 Plant In Our Office Is 4 Stories Tall

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Vegsivir

#46 Down By The Lake, There’re These Weird Flowers Made Up Of Hundreds Of Tinier Flowers

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Bob-the_scary_tomato

#47 The Rings Of This Ponga Plant

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: Clammyjar

#48 Strange Plant With Very Cool Berries And Seeds

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: kaitiek

#49 ⁡⁡Kyoto Botanical Garden. ⁡⁡⁡The Flower Of Psychotria Pepiguiana. ⁡This Flower Looks Like A Lip

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: gangben_yukari

#50 Brassia Rex Is A Brassia Hybrid With Massive Flower Spikes Full Of Big Size Blooms That For Many People Look Like Spiders

50 Astonishing Plants That Seem Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Image source: proyectorquidea

#51 The Inside Of This Tropical Pitcher Plant Looks Like A Qr Code

