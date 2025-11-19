Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst TV Finale?

There have been many controversial finales out there, but which one do you think is the worst?
#1
Roseanne. The last 2 or 3 seasons were a WTF just happened???, mess.
#2
GOT is the more obvious answer, but i’m gonna go for HIMYM, because the whole premise of that show was turned over in an instant so that the writers could fulfill a stupid fantasy
#3
Total Drama All Stars. I’m sorry, but you cannot get rid of a mental disorder with the push of a button. Only redeeming quality for me is that my favorite character won.
#4
(warning: spoilers!)
the absolute AUDACITY of a cliffhanger that Arcane gave me made me SO MAD!!! they insinuated that one of the main characters is still alive!!! AND THEY SAY NOTHING!!!! THAT WAS IT!!!
#5
Star Trek Enterprise “These are the Voyages”
It’s so bad that fans basically ignore it
#6
The Sopranos was complete b******t. After an entire season of needlessly killing off everyone randomly, the final scene is what feels like a 20 minute rendition of “Don’t Stop Believing” while the family walks into a s****y diner and has dinner. You think they are all about to die and nope they just sit down and order after all this build up like there is going to be some shoot out or big arrest. I wish there was.
#7
Seinfeld
#8
The Australian series Rush. Actually the whole last season was bad, since they killed off the best character. Also The Fosters, where they jumped forward years for the last few episodes.
#9
Well, since it never got a proper finale, I’ll say My Name is Earl.
