This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

by

The story of “Me, The Family Pet?” keeps going, and this new post brings readers to the next chapter of Sally’s unusual life. In Jejo S.’s comic universe, a human girl ends up being raised by an alien family that sees her less as an equal and more as a beloved, slightly baffling little creature. That role reversal is what gives the series its charm, turning everyday family situations into something much stranger and a lot funnier.

Part of what makes these comics so easy to get hooked on is that they don’t rely on one joke alone. Alongside the visual humor and oddball sci-fi setting, there’s an ongoing story that keeps expanding with each new installment. This next batch adds more funny interactions, more unexpected turns, and more reasons to keep following Sally and the wonderfully weird world around her.

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“Where did Nancy go?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

“When you finally realize your true purpose…”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“What are they going to talk about?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Nothing more frustrating to a scientist than this!”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Pandia dishing out wisdom”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Meet the Guard Humans!”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Strike first! Strike hard! No Mercy!”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Who have you got your money on?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Nancy came in hot. A little too hot…”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Nancy lost the fight… but gained a teacher!”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“It really does work like a charm”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Translator: unlocked! Friendship? Not so much”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“What do you think Io’s mom discovered?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Scroll to the end!”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Who saw that coming?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Where is Rex off to?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Does Dexter have a point?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Inhale… Exhale… face punch”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Sometimes inner combat hurts more than outer combat”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Nancy’s dreams are shaterred”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Nancy definitely needs a break”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Sally was abducted?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Europa thought Sally was running towards danger…”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Should Sally trust Rex?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Here comes the cavalry!”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Some people are full of secrets”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Some favors come with a cost”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Let her cook”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Do you think Nancy has it all under control?”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

“Operation O2”

This Comic Series Imagines Humans As The Family Pet, And It’s Weirdly Cute (30 New Comics)

Image credits: Jejo S.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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