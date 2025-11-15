50 “Absolute Unit” Posts That Show Just How Big Things Can Get (New Pics)

There are units, and then there are absolute units. If the latter doesn’t ring a bell, it may be because the odd-sounding term comes from internet culture, where people use it to refer to a large, round animal or object.
It’s a descriptive meme in the family of “smol bean” or “beautiful cinnamon roll,” and you can totally feel somewhat of an affectionate feel about it.
But in order to get to the essence of what being an absolute unit entails, one has to see a real example of it. So Bored Panda has compiled a list full of the absolutest of the units for you to feast on right below, and make sure you check out part 1 right here.
#1 Big Boi
Image source: reddit.com
#2 This Baobab Tree Is Said To Be 6000 Years Old
Image source: reddit.com
#3 An Absolute Unit Of A Gray Percheron. This Is The Same Horse 5 Years Apart. They Transition From A Black Coat To A Gray Coat As They Grow Older
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Monster Maine Coon
Image source: reddit.com
#5 An Absolute Tank
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Absolute Unit
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Absolute Units Of Garlic Cloves
Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com
#8 Can Tails Be Units? Because Oh My God!
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Baa Baa Motherf*©ke®s
Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com
#10 Wowza
Image source: reddit.com
#11 This Maine Coon Is An Absolute Unit!
Image source: yerbiologicalfather
#12 This Avocado
Image source: reddit.com
#13 My Dad Used To Take Me To Feed The Buffalo Outside Of Town When I Was Little. We Called This Guy Big Daddy
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Absolute Unit Of A Cabbage
Image source: reddit.com
#15 This Cucumber Mistaken For A Watermelon
Image source: me2pikzr
#16 Jesus Christ This Blue Whale
Image source: reddit.com
#17 This Chonker Next To My Grandmother
Image source: reddit.com
#18 This Big Boy
Image source: reddit.com
#19 The Amount Of Fluff On This Dog
Image source: alidove_reddit
#20 This Gargantuan Cold Boi
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Bob, I Miss You. 12 Years Ago You Stole My Heart, 7 Years Ago You Passed – I Came Across You In My Old Photos, Hopefully Paying You Homage Is Allowed
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Some Big Boi Manatees Eating Sweet Potatoes
Image source: josephfallon93
#23 The White House Chef Is An Absolute Unit And The Last Line Of Defence
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Absolute Unit Of A Peregrine Falcon
Image source: reddit.com
#25 The Goliath Tiger Fish
Image source: reddit.com
#26 This Eagle Has Not Missed Any Meals
Image source: reddit.com
#27 This Absolute Unit Of Bullfrog
Image source: reddit.com
#28 This Doggo At 2 Years
Image source: reddit.com
#29 This Fluffy Unit Of A Cat
Image source: reddit.com
#30 This Unit Of An Echidna Came Into The Wildlife Sanctuary. She Got Clipped By A Car But She’s Fine
Image source: reddit.com
#31 This Absolute Unit Blocks The Way Into The Submarine
Image source: CJF12300
#32 Hulk, The World’s Biggest Pitbull
Image source: reddit.com
#33 I Was Told To Share This Pic Of Mr Puddly Here
Image source: The-Puddinator1
#34 This Weapon Of A Pony
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Ah Lawd He ‘Bout To Come Back!
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Elvis From Australian Reptile Park Is An Absolute Unit Of A Saltwater Crocodile
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Biggest Mulberries I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: reddit.com
#38 I Was Told This Sub Would Appreciate This Absolute Unit Of French Macaron I Made
Image source: idk2u
#39 A Wandering Albatross. Absolute Unit!
Image source: reddit.com
#40 This Mighty Steed
Image source: reddit.com
#41 You’re Telling Me That’s Not A Polar Bear
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Got An Absolute Unit Of A Carrot In My Weekly Food Delivery Box Today!
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Absolute Unit Of A Grolar Bear (Polar Bear/Grizzly Hybrid)
Image source: reddit.com
#44 This Breed Of Dog Is Called A Borzoi. It Has An Absolute Unit Of A Sniffer
Image source: Lolu9
#45 Pumpkin Growing Contest Winner
Image source: dylanjones12341234
#46 Absolute Unit
Image source: reddit.com
#47 In The Deep Blue Sea
Image source: reddit.com
#48 T H I C C
Image source: reddit.com
#49 This Absolute Unit Of A Squirrel In My Back Yard
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Easily The Largest Toilet Seat I Have Ever Encountered In My Bathroom Using Career. Just Tremendous
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us