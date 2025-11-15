50 “Absolute Unit” Posts That Show Just How Big Things Can Get (New Pics)

There are units, and then there are absolute units. If the latter doesn’t ring a bell, it may be because the odd-sounding term comes from internet culture, where people use it to refer to a large, round animal or object.

It’s a descriptive meme in the family of “smol bean” or “beautiful cinnamon roll,” and you can totally feel somewhat of an affectionate feel about it.

But in order to get to the essence of what being an absolute unit entails, one has to see a real example of it. So Bored Panda has compiled a list full of the absolutest of the units for you to feast on right below, and make sure you check out part 1 right here.

#1 Big Boi

Image source: reddit.com

#2 This Baobab Tree Is Said To Be 6000 Years Old

Image source: reddit.com

#3 An Absolute Unit Of A Gray Percheron. This Is The Same Horse 5 Years Apart. They Transition From A Black Coat To A Gray Coat As They Grow Older

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Monster Maine Coon

Image source: reddit.com

#5 An Absolute Tank

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Absolute Unit

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Absolute Units Of Garlic Cloves

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#8 Can Tails Be Units? Because Oh My God!

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Baa Baa Motherf*©ke®s

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#10 Wowza

Image source: reddit.com

#11 This Maine Coon Is An Absolute Unit!

Image source: yerbiologicalfather

#12 This Avocado

Image source: reddit.com

#13 My Dad Used To Take Me To Feed The Buffalo Outside Of Town When I Was Little. We Called This Guy Big Daddy

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Absolute Unit Of A Cabbage

Image source: reddit.com

#15 This Cucumber Mistaken For A Watermelon

Image source: me2pikzr

#16 Jesus Christ This Blue Whale

Image source: reddit.com

#17 This Chonker Next To My Grandmother

Image source: reddit.com

#18 This Big Boy

Image source: reddit.com

#19 The Amount Of Fluff On This Dog

Image source: alidove_reddit

#20 This Gargantuan Cold Boi

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Bob, I Miss You. 12 Years Ago You Stole My Heart, 7 Years Ago You Passed – I Came Across You In My Old Photos, Hopefully Paying You Homage Is Allowed

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Some Big Boi Manatees Eating Sweet Potatoes

Image source: josephfallon93

#23 The White House Chef Is An Absolute Unit And The Last Line Of Defence

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Absolute Unit Of A Peregrine Falcon

Image source: reddit.com

#25 The Goliath Tiger Fish

Image source: reddit.com

#26 This Eagle Has Not Missed Any Meals

Image source: reddit.com

#27 This Absolute Unit Of Bullfrog

Image source: reddit.com

#28 This Doggo At 2 Years

Image source: reddit.com

#29 This Fluffy Unit Of A Cat

Image source: reddit.com

#30 This Unit Of An Echidna Came Into The Wildlife Sanctuary. She Got Clipped By A Car But She’s Fine

Image source: reddit.com

#31 This Absolute Unit Blocks The Way Into The Submarine

Image source: CJF12300

#32 Hulk, The World’s Biggest Pitbull

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Was Told To Share This Pic Of Mr Puddly Here

Image source: The-Puddinator1

#34 This Weapon Of A Pony

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Ah Lawd He ‘Bout To Come Back!

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Elvis From Australian Reptile Park Is An Absolute Unit Of A Saltwater Crocodile

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Biggest Mulberries I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: reddit.com

#38 I Was Told This Sub Would Appreciate This Absolute Unit Of French Macaron I Made

Image source: idk2u

#39 A Wandering Albatross. Absolute Unit!

Image source: reddit.com

#40 This Mighty Steed

Image source: reddit.com

#41 You’re Telling Me That’s Not A Polar Bear

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Got An Absolute Unit Of A Carrot In My Weekly Food Delivery Box Today!

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Absolute Unit Of A Grolar Bear (Polar Bear/Grizzly Hybrid)

Image source: reddit.com

#44 This Breed Of Dog Is Called A Borzoi. It Has An Absolute Unit Of A Sniffer

Image source: Lolu9

#45 Pumpkin Growing Contest Winner

Image source: dylanjones12341234

#46 Absolute Unit

Image source: reddit.com

#47 In The Deep Blue Sea

Image source: reddit.com

#48 T H I C C

Image source: reddit.com

#49 This Absolute Unit Of A Squirrel In My Back Yard

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Easily The Largest Toilet Seat I Have Ever Encountered In My Bathroom Using Career. Just Tremendous

Image source: reddit.com

