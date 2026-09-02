33 Times Photographers Were In The Right Place At The Funniest Possible Moment, As Shared By This Page

Founded in 2020 by photographers Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao, Pure Street Photography is a global platform dedicated to celebrating the art of street photography. Through awards, exhibitions, grants, and curated online showcases, it brings together photographers capturing everyday life in creative and unexpected ways. Its 2026 awards received 1,582 photographs from 50 countries, resulting in an impressive collection of images from around the world.
The platform also has a playful side, including Pure Comedy Photography, a social media account dedicated to images that find humor in unexpected moments. A perfectly timed interaction, an amusing coincidence, or a scene seen from just the right angle can turn an ordinary photograph into something genuinely funny.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest shots. Scroll down, enjoy the unexpected moments, and let us know which one made you laugh the most.
More info: Instagram | purephotographyawards.com
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