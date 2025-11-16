Bosses Mishandle Employee’s Notice, He Gets Pro Revenge By Forcing Them To Collect The Company’s Truck Before It’s Towed Away

The majority will agree that if there was an opportunity to weed out infamous workplace toxicity, our society would be a tad bit happier.
Imagine not having to worry about being surrounded by anxiety-inducing higher-ups who micromanage your every move, bully on every possible occasion, and overwork you to the point where you feel like you aren’t allowed to take a break?
Enduring an environment where your boss’s mood swings determine whether you’ll be able to have at least a semi-relaxed day at the office is not an option for most; however, not every employee has the luxury of quitting on the spot.
This online user decided to cut his mental health some slack and hand in his 2 weeks’ notice after tolerating his job for a couple of months – and his management’s reaction is a prime example of how not to treat your beloved staff members.
Sometimes being petty is the only way to deal with a toxic boss
Image source: Hannah and Simon
“Put in 2 weeks on Friday. Management went apes**t and fired me. Forced them to come pick up their truck on a Sunday” – this netizen turned to Reddit’s r/antiwork community to blast his now former management for handling his voluntary dismissal so unprofessionally. The post has managed to receive over 71K upvotes in just a matter of a day, as well as 2.3K comments discussing the audacity of some employers.
Management went ballistic over 2 weeks’ notice, so this guy declared the company’s truck abandoned and gave them 24 hours to pick it up instead of returning it himself
Image source: Brilliant-Parking359
The author began his story by sharing that he started the job two months ago. It was “field plumbing service work” – however, it didn’t go that well and the man eventually decided to hand in his 2 weeks’ notice, which resulted in a rather unpleasant reaction from the higher-ups.
Image source: Brilliant-Parking359
The OP’s now ex-direct boss allegedly caused a scene after the man informed him of his resignation in a “calm” and “professional” manner; he told the worker to get lost and hung up the phone – however, the man still had the company’s truck.
He informed the higher-ups that he had the police come over and declare the vehicle abandoned
Image source: Brilliant-Parking359
Image source: JOHN LLOYD
Naturally, the higher-ups demanded him to bring it to a stated location that was a 3-hour drive away, but since their goodbye was quite terrible, he decided to declare the vehicle as abandoned and gave them a total of 24 hours until it would get towed.
Both bosses uttered some profanities but eventually traveled down to the author’s property to collect the truck before police got to it first.
Fellow Reddit users shared their thoughts on this situation
Image source: RL GNZLZ
Most Reddit users expressed their amazement, saying that the situation was handled perfectly – but one of the readers was pleasantly surprised, as he admitted that while he was reading the story, he thought that the author’s bosses were going to call the authorities and accuse him of stealing the vehicle.
A few folks also suggested that the man could potentially be eligible for unemployment since he handed in his notice but was told to leave.
Others shared their own stories: For instance, a Redditor was told that they didn’t work enough to get vacation pay, even though they worked full-time for 9 out of 12 months. So, when management told them that they didn’t get their vacation, they apologized to a colleague that worked with them that night and simply left.
Most netizens expressed their amazement, saying that the OP handled the situation like a pro
