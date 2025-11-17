50 True Yet Hilarious Posts That Perfectly Sum Up What Parenting Is Like (October Edition)

Parenting is one of those games where you will never truly win with a bitter attitude. So, it is important to have a bit of a more laid-back approach to it and focus on all the positives in it. You know, like, introduce jokes and laughs into it.
At least this is what parents have been doing on X (formerly Twitter) this month (actually, many, many months prior to it too)—sharing stories of the most or least random things their kids did, said, or otherwise expressed themselves that made the internet laugh.
And do be sure to read on as we discuss creativity in children with mother, preschool teacher, and creator of Stuff Tiny Humans Say, Kristen Varley, BPHE, RECE further in the listicle.
#1
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#2
Image source: kristabellerina
#3
Image source: mom_needsalife
#4
Image source: GrahamKritzer
#5
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#6
Image source: pro_worrier_
#7
Image source: RodLacroix
#8
Image source: sewistwrites
#9
Image source: sewistwrites
#10
Image source: CerromeRussell
#11
Image source: ib_2cute
#12
Image source: lyzl
#13
Image source: missmulrooney
#14
Image source: momsense_ensues
#15
Image source: kristabellerina
#16
Image source: maryfairybobrry
#17
Image source: missmulrooney
#18
Image source: House_Feminist
#19
Image source: TheMomHack
#20
Image source: missmulrooney
#21
Image source: clhubes
#22
Image source: kristabellerina
#23
Image source: clhubes
#24
Image source: LadyHawkins
#25
Image source: oneawkwardmom
#26
Image source: deloisivete
#27
Image source: MetteAngerhofer
#28
Image source: dadmann_walking
#29
Image source: sarcasticmommy4
#30
Image source: itssherifield
#31
Image source: clhubes
#32
Image source: pro_worrier_
#33
Image source: sewistwrites
#34
Image source: thedad
#35
Image source: dadmann_walking
#36
Image source: Dad_At_Law
#37
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#38
Image source: KatieDeal99
#39
Image source: KatieDeal99
#40
Image source: Dad_At_Law
#41
Image source: dadmann_walking
#42
Image source: lmcc149
#43
Image source: alissacaliente
#44
Image source: deloisivete
#45
Image source: kristabellerina
#46
Image source: milifeasdad
#47
Image source: momsense_ensues
#48
Image source: OyVeyLady
#49
Image source: itssherifield
#50
Image source: kevinthedad
Follow Us