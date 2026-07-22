73 Functional And Cool Things People Created Using Only A 3D Printer

What a time to be alive. We’re living in an age where all kinds of information is right at our fingertips, where it is possible to work a full-time job from anywhere in the world, and where one can create instant sculptures using a printer.
Indeed, 3D printing has been all the craze in recent years, and understandably so. And just like any art form, a creative mind can easily come up with something masterful, mesmerizing, and functional enough to be part of daily life.
Here are some examples that may inspire you to get into this endeavor yourself. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that captivated you the most.
#1 My Wife Breeds Mini Lop Rabbits, And To Give Them A Bit Of Entertainment, I Created A Slow Feeder Which Is Also A Rattle Toy
Image source: Kuba Hendrych
#2 Turn Treat Time Into An Engaging Puzzle With This Piano-Themed Interactive Treat Dispenser For Cats And Other Small Pets
Image source: Fanis Katmadas
#3 A Simple Self-Watering Globe Designed To Slowly Deliver Water Directly To Your Plant’s Roots, Helping Maintain Consistent Soil Moisture With Minimal Effort
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
3D printing may have been in the public consciousness since the 2010s, but there remains a number of misconceptions about it. Engineering.com addressed some of those, beginning with the most common one: “3D printers are difficult to operate.”
While the article did clarify that 3D printers have more calibration parameters, having a deep enough understanding of the materials involved and how it works makes operating them much easier.
#4 A Practical Hanger For Organizing Ties And Belts While Saving Closet Space
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#5 Just Dropped: The Ultimate Modular Stackable Tray System!
Image source: Konstantin Radchenko
#6 Cat Ladder To Keep My Landlord Happy
Image source: Nikola Tlášek
Another common myth is that 3D printing will replace other manufacturing processes. But much like the prevalence of AI, 3D printers won’t be able to do a full takeover. Rather, they will serve as a supplement to current manufacturing applications.
#7 Hi! This Is My First 3D Printed Car. It Is Volvo 760 Gle Rallye
Image source: Matěj Bartoš
#8 Calcifer Keycap
Image source: Gilbert Laurora Borromeo
#9 This Is Mitre Protractor Model Is The Perfect Tool For Both Internal And External Corner Measurement
Image source: Matthew Davey
“In any case, the relative costs, production speeds and size constraints of 3D printing make it unlikely to replace other manufacturing processes completely in the foreseeable future,” an excerpt from the article reads.
#10 Design And Printed My Wife This Planter. What Do You Guys Think?
Image source: Chris McNeal
#11 I Created A Parametric Customizable Shelf – You Can Customize The Shelf Size, Pattern And Thickness
Image source: Leah Mackin Konapelsky
#12 I Printed This Pound Coin Trolley Token That Only Took 14 Minutes To Print
Image source: Decland Holland
When 3D printers came out over a decade ago, several companies had a common goal: to allow the common person to explore their creativity through their devices.
In a 2013 interview with Smithsonian Magazine, Elisa Richardson, then PR and social media manager of 3D printing company Shapeways, shared how they are “giving people access to million-dollar machines.”
#13 A Simple Carrying Handle For Large Sheet Materials Such As Drywall, Plywood, Osb, Mdf, And Plastic Panels
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#14 A Tiny Whistle With Four Sound Chambers That Produce Different Frequencies For An Exceptionally Loud, Distinctive Sound
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#15 Makeup Organiser. Keeps All The Brushes Separate And Has Many Different Size Compartments To Easily Organise Different Products
Image source: Decland Holland
Richardson added that everyday folks with access to 3D printers have created far more functional, practical pieces to improve their lives.
“We’re enabling them to run businesses through our company,” Richardson said. “It’s amazing how unsurprising the stuff we make is. It’s a doorknob or a crib part from a mom in suburbia.”
#16 A Simple Radiator Bleeding Tool That Catches Water Released From The Bleed Valve, Helping Keep Floors And Walls Dry
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#17 A Compact Drilling Guide For Fast And Accurate Hole Positioning
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#18 I Needed A Hygrometer Stand. 1 Hour Later, And Here It Is
Image source: Andreas Komočar
#19 A Practical Drying Hanger For Socks, Underwear, And Other Small Garments, Holding Up To 21 Items
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#20 If You’re Looking To Make A 5 Gallon Bucket Mosquito Trap, These Spacers Make It Easy
Image source: Frank Fatato
#21 Hi Everyone, I Created A 3D Printed Folding Wall Shelf That Folds Up When Not In Use
Image source: Shawn Wise
#22 I Created This Nosework Challenge For My Havanais Puppy, To Entertain Him, And He Is Chosing This Challenge Over The Easy Food In Hes Bowl
Image source: Michael Draabe
#23 Created This Wrap Around Base/Holder
Image source: Mark Mortier
#24 A Simple Way To Store A Garden Hose Without Drilling Into Walls Or Using Bulky Hose Reels
Image source: Fanis Katmadas
#25 Hi! New, Fruit Washer With Relief, Without Supports
Image source: David Vajčner
#26 Am I Doing It Right? Fdm Airbox, Mjf Tube Adapter And Tube
Image source: Chris Camp
#27 Voronoi Knife Block For A Modern Looking Kitchen!
Image source: Robert Pakosyan
#28 I Designed A Universal Container Lid Storage To Settle An Ongoing Household Debate!
Image source: Leo Evans
#29 A Compact Shoe Horn That Helps Guide Your Foot Into A Shoe More Easily
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#30 A Compact Miter Box For Cutting Small Rods, Dowels, Strips, And Similar Materials
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#31 A Remote Control Holder For My Rv
Image source: Chris Poole
#32 Newest Addition To The Edgemount System
Image source: Dalton Corman
#33 A Reusable Wasp Trap Attachment That Screws Onto A Standard Bottle Like A Regular Cap
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#34 A Sturdy Drink Holder For Balcony Railings
Image source: Mario Gamm
#35 Just Finished This Shelf And Wanted To Share!
Image source: The RJ Effect
#36 Charger Stand For Iwatch
Image source: Leonid Mytrofanov
#37 I Just Printed My Latest Can Cooler Design, And This Just Might Be My Favorite Print So Far
Image source: Riley Harrison
#38 Dragon Mug Protector
Image source: Hamza Başaran
#39 Upgrade Your Coffee Setup With This Practical 51mm Coffee Station Organizer!
Image source: Murilo Brito
#40 Caulk Gun Organizer
Image source: IntelligentMouse7946
#41 Wall Plug Holder Cable Organizer EU Socket
Image source: Mark Stickz Woestenburg
#42 Modular Rotating Speaker Stand With Mix & Match Sizes, Adjustable Height, And Smooth 45° Rotation
Image source: TD StudioLab
#43 New Wallet Ready
Image source: Daniel Erdmann
#44 Hey I Just Modeled This Universal Clog Remover—an Eco-Friendly, High-Strength Tool Designed To Clear Hair And Debris In Seconds
Image source: Augustas Kazlauskas
#45 Dekstop Organisers For Ssd,hdd,sd,msd,usb And Chargers
Image source: Juraj Donster Donauer
#46 Full Week Pillbox
Image source: Layerdream Lay
#47 Necklace Travelcase
Image source: Layerdream Lay
#48 Made A Simple Label Holder
Image source: IntelligentMouse7946
#49 This Is A Pill Box With One, Two, Or Three Compartments Per Day
Image source: Mario Gamm
#50 Latest Side-Project: A Phone Mount For Showers
Image source: The Scientific Hobbyist
#51 Hello, I Created A 2 In 1 (Both A Bird Drinker And A Feeder In The Winter)
Image source: Edijs Strazds
#52 Fresh Off The Printer 😎✨ A Sleek Honeycomb Sunglasses Stand That Keeps Your Shades Safe, Organized, And Looking Awesome On Display
Image source: Kaspars Liepins
#53 Hi, I Created This Spinning 😵💫 Desk Organiser
Image source: Kaspars Liepins
#54 My Secret Library With Satisfying Snap Mechanism
Image source: Misa Turcan
#55 I Was Tired Of Having All My Ladles Thrown In A Box, So I Designed My Own Ladle Holder
Image source: Mikael Borgh
#56 My New Battery Holder Model, According To The Wishes, It Can Accommodate Several Battery Types, As It Consists Of Modular Holders
Image source: Imre Szili
#57 I Made A Handle For The Reusable Starbucks Cups
Image source: Nathan Bloedel
#58 Hate Mushy Soap? 🧼 Designed These Modular Soap Dishes To Keep Things Dry And Clean
Image source: Michal Král
#59 I’m Putting Together A Tool Wall At Work And Needed Some Bits To Hang Some Of The Tools
Image source: James Tongue
#60 My New Skadis Modular Storage Organizer
Image source: Matěj Duchoň
#61 Hey Everyone! 👋 I’d Like To Show You My Adjustable Phone Stand Or Adjustable Lamp
Image source: Matěj Duchoň
#62 I Made Modular Shelf For A Colleague Who Wanted Something For His Keys
Image source: Andreas Dahlin
#63 They Are Finally Completed 23 Hours Later
Image source: Christina Chaney
#64 A Custom-Designed, Rugged Protective Case For The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Image source: Konstantin Radchenko
#65 A Compact Hanger Attachment For Organizing Belts Directly On A Standard Coat Hanger
Image source: Filip Drcmánek
#66 I Created A Modular Organizer Some Time Ago And Have Now Added An Alternative Divider
Image source: IntelligentMouse7946
#67 I Just Finished Designing This New Magsafe Phone Stand And I’m Really Happy With How The “Pipe” Aesthetic Turned Out
Image source: Kaspars Liepins
#68 Just A Simple Pen Holder To Keep The Writing Instruments Neat And Ready
Image source: Thomas E Flick
#69 Simple But Effective
Image source: Brandon Reed
#70 I Couldn’t Find A Medal Holder That Really Worked For Me, So After Many Weeks Of Design And Iteration, This Is How It Turned Out!!
Image source: Juan González
#71 It’s A Compact Phone, Pen, USB & Microsd Desk Organiser That Helps Keep Your Desk Tidy Without Taking Up Much Space
Image source: Craig Logan
#72 One Of My Latest Designs,a Thermal Mug Featuring A Modern Look And A Unique Textured Grip For Both Style And Comfort
Image source: Marcos Fonseca
#73 Just Printed The Cutest Little Farm Set ! You Can’t Say No To Little Highland Cows
Image source: Samuel Drummond
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