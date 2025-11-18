Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing Unique About Your Culture?

by

I am a girl that lives in the USA. Obviously, I see a mix of culture around me, so I would like to see your viewpoints.

#1

Chinese culture is contradictory and diverse. Any viewpoint can find support in what ancient people said.

#2

Hungarians are the masters of pessimism, hate small talk, love paprika A LOT (also the word ‘paprika’ is Hunagarian),not taking your shoes off when you enter their house and sniffing is considered rude. They are also very generous hosts.

Patrick Penrose
