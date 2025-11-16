I Make Fantastic-Looking Animals Out Of Velvet Clay And Casting Resin (50 New Pics)

I have been doing sculptures since 2006. I love fantastic animals, nature, and aliens. I admire life from all worlds, both real and fantastic.
I like to experiment with colors and images. I believe that the main thing in creative work is pleasure in the process and the result. If it doesn’t bring joy and pride to the author, how will other people believe it?
When I started my career as a sculptor, I made very simple and not very perfect pieces. But there were people who loved it, and it gave me the strength to continue. Now I have a small studio and assistants. I make master models myself and develop painting schemes for sculptures. All sculptures in this collection are painted by me personally.
#1 Winged Cat
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#2 Cute Ridiculous Fox
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#3 Oak Dragons
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#4 Night Spirit Fox
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#5 Fantasy Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#6 Winged Red Fox
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#7 Bonsai Rabbit
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#8 Great Phoenix
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#9 Fluff Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#10 Little Howling Wolf
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#11 Eastern Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#12 Coral Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#13 Winged Ermine
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#14 Cat Mom With Kitten
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#15 Ravens
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#16 Open Work Elephant
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#17 Anubis
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#18 Jumping Fox
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#19 Hyena
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#20 Sleeping Fox
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#21 Dark Butterfly Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#22 Dialogues About Flight
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#23 Cute Xenomorph With Jonsey Cat
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#24 Occamy Fantastic Beast
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#25
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#26 Running Wolf With Raven
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#27 Raccoon Totem
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#28 Tiny Winged Mouse
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#29 Fire Owl
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#30 Thistle Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#31 Bird Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#32 Eastern Dragon Spirt
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#33 Plantelope
Illustration to the stories and fantasy worlds of my friend Lev Popov.
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#34 Tiny Bird Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#35 Great Tit And Blue Tit Dragons
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#36 Humpback Whale
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#37 Maple Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#38 Composition With Alien And Cat “My Hearth.”
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#39 Sea Turtle
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#40 Fantasy Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#41 Swift
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#42 Fairy Elephant
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#43 Steampunk Unicorn
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#44 Maned Snake Dragon
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#45 Winged Whale
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#46 Cat Scratcher
Horror, familiar to everyone who has a cat and a sofa! A cheeky shameless cat will sharpen its claws even on a xenomorph cocoon.
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#47 Narwhal Unicorn Dolphin
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#48 Easter Dragon Egg
This is the work of my friend and co-author Lev Popov using my technology. We exchange some items in our stores!
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#49 Cute Angler Fish
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
#50 Skafa Sea Slug
Image source: DemiurgusDreams
