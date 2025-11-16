I Make Fantastic-Looking Animals Out Of Velvet Clay And Casting Resin (50 New Pics)

I have been doing sculptures since 2006. I love fantastic animals, nature, and aliens. I admire life from all worlds, both real and fantastic.

I like to experiment with colors and images. I believe that the main thing in creative work is pleasure in the process and the result. If it doesn’t bring joy and pride to the author, how will other people believe it?

When I started my career as a sculptor, I made very simple and not very perfect pieces. But there were people who loved it, and it gave me the strength to continue. Now I have a small studio and assistants. I make master models myself and develop painting schemes for sculptures. All sculptures in this collection are painted by me personally.

#1 Winged Cat

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#2 Cute Ridiculous Fox

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#3 Oak Dragons

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#4 Night Spirit Fox

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#5 Fantasy Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#6 Winged Red Fox

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#7 Bonsai Rabbit

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#8 Great Phoenix

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#9 Fluff Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#10 Little Howling Wolf

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#11 Eastern Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#12 Coral Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#13 Winged Ermine

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#14 Cat Mom With Kitten

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#15 Ravens

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#16 Open Work Elephant

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#17 Anubis

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#18 Jumping Fox

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#19 Hyena

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#20 Sleeping Fox

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#21 Dark Butterfly Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#22 Dialogues About Flight

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#23 Cute Xenomorph With Jonsey Cat

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#24 Occamy Fantastic Beast

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#25

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#26 Running Wolf With Raven

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#27 Raccoon Totem

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#28 Tiny Winged Mouse

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#29 Fire Owl

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#30 Thistle Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#31 Bird Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#32 Eastern Dragon Spirt

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#33 Plantelope

Illustration to the stories and fantasy worlds of my friend Lev Popov.

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#34 Tiny Bird Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#35 Great Tit And Blue Tit Dragons

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#36 Humpback Whale

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#37 Maple Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#38 Composition With Alien And Cat “My Hearth.”

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#39 Sea Turtle

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#40 Fantasy Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#41 Swift

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#42 Fairy Elephant

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#43 Steampunk Unicorn

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#44 Maned Snake Dragon

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#45 Winged Whale

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#46 Cat Scratcher

Horror, familiar to everyone who has a cat and a sofa! A cheeky shameless cat will sharpen its claws even on a xenomorph cocoon.

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#47 Narwhal Unicorn Dolphin

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#48 Easter Dragon Egg

This is the work of my friend and co-author Lev Popov using my technology. We exchange some items in our stores!

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#49 Cute Angler Fish

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

#50 Skafa Sea Slug

Image source: DemiurgusDreams

