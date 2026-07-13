Ken Jeong: Bio And Career Highlights

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Ken Jeong: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ken Jeong

July 13, 1969

Detroit, Michigan, US

57 Years Old

Cancer

Ken Jeong: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Ken Jeong?

Ken Jeong is an American actor and comedian, known for his energetic performances and scene-stealing roles. His unique blend of humor and background as a physician sets him apart in Hollywood.

He burst into the public eye with his memorable portrayal of Leslie Chow in The Hangover film series. This breakthrough role propelled him to global recognition, making his character an instant fan favorite.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong grew up in a household that valued education, with his father, D.K. Jeong, working as an economics professor. He was an active student, playing violin in the orchestra and participating in the regional quiz bowl.

Jeong graduated from Walter Hines Page High School at age sixteen and pursued higher education, earning his undergraduate degree from Duke University. He later obtained his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, laying the groundwork for his unexpected career transition.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Tran Ho, Ken Jeong shares two twin daughters, Alexa and Zooey, with his wife. Their enduring relationship is a quiet cornerstone of his public life.

The physician and actor prioritizes his family, with Ho often making appearances at industry events alongside him.

Career Highlights

Ken Jeong achieved widespread acclaim for his breakthrough performance as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film series, a role that earned him an MTV Movie Award. He further solidified his comedic presence as Ben Chang in the NBC sitcom Community, showcasing his versatility in both film and television.

Beyond acting, Jeong expanded his reach as a popular television personality, notably serving as a panelist on the hit reality competition show The Masked Singer. He also hosts and executive produces the music game show I Can See Your Voice, demonstrating his engaging on-screen charisma.

Signature Quote

“I’m just living proof of doing what you love.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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