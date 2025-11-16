150 Fun Team Names For Trivia To Be The Coolest Team In Town

by

Suppose you’ve finally managed to plan a trivia game night and assemble your squad together. That’s a grand feat to accomplish in itself, but now you have another problem—naming the teams. But don’t worry, that’s where we come in! Today, here on this list, we gathered some really fun team names for a trivia game night (or day!)

To pick an original yet funny trivia team name, it only takes some inspiration. Like with most hilarious band names, all it takes is sitting down with your best friends and brainstorming it. Usually, it’s some sort of an inside joke that takes the spotlight, but the inspiration can also come from famous TV shows, movies, or even company slogans.

So, if you’re still unsure which direction to go, check out this collection of funny team names for trivia nights. Vote for your favorites, and don’t forget to bring out your best trivia questions!

#1

Dumb, Dumb, and Dumbledore.

#2

Sherlock Homies.

#3

The Three Must Get Beers.

#4

The Team Who Must Not Be Named.

#5

Cereal Killers.

#6

The Quizard of Oz.

#7

Pinky and the Brains.

#8

Les Quizérables.

#9

I Am Smarticas.

#10

Wookie Mistake.

#11

That’s So Ravenclaw.

#12

Dumbledorks Army.

#13

Quiz Khalifa.

#14

Let’s Get Ready to Stumble!

#15

Quiz Me Baby One More Time.

#16

Kids Who Can’t Read Good.

#17

My Drinking Team Has A Trivia Problem.

#18

Not Great Expectations.

#19

The Force Is With Us.

#20

Nerd Herd.

#21

One Team To Rule Them All.

#22

Mischief Managers.

#23

Googling Everything.

#24

The Red Hot Trivia Peppers.

#25

We Know Nothing.

#26

You’re a Quizard, Harry!

#27

We Shall Not Pass Out.

#28

Alternative Facts.

#29

The Smartinis.

#30

Let’s Get Quizzical.

#31

Run You Clever Team.

#32

Walt Quizney.

#33

Quiz Pro Quo.

#34

Menace II Sobriety.

#35

Quiztopher Walken.

#36

Quizanthemums.

#37

We Drink And We Know Things.

#38

We Have A Hobbit Of Winning.

#39

Princess Consuela Banana Hammock.

#40

Jar Jar Drinks.

#41

Accio Answers.

#42

In Dog Beers, We’ve Only Had One.

#43

Geek Tragedy.

#44

Beer Is My Patronus.

#45

Jedi Mind Tricks.

#46

You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Brain.

#47

Get Locked Down, Get Back Up Again.

#48

Whiskeypedia.

#49

Granger Zone.

#50

E=MC Hammer.

#51

Agatha Quiztie.

#52

The Quizly Bears.

#53

Quarenteams.

#54

Eddie Quizzard.

#55

You’re A Quizzard.

#56

10 Pints to Gryffindor!

#57

Quizzie McGuire.

#58

Ruth Bader Winsburg.

#59

Alex Quizbec.

#60

Victourious Secret.

#61

The Smarty Pints.

#62

Born to Runner-Up.

#63

Mischief Management.

#64

Whiskey Quizness.

#65

The Right Guess.

#66

Risky Quizness.

#67

Don Quizote.

#68

Quizipedia.

#69

Never Gonna Quix You Up.

#70

Fake Facts.

#71

Professor Trivialawney.

#72

Snitches Get Stitches.

#73

Lets Longbottom This.

#74

Alice In Winnerland.

#75

Just Finished Netflix.

#76

Gollums Geeks.

#77

We’re Just Guessing!

#78

Slytherin It to Win It.

#79

Quizness Up Front, Party in the Back.

#80

Haus Arrest.

#81

Quizly Bears.

#82

Quiz In My Pants.

#83

Herd Of Nerds.

#84

Keep Calm And Quiz On.

#85

Nacho Winners.

#86

Wingardium Leviousa.

#87

Tweedle Dee And Tweedle Drunk.

#88

Cool Cats And Kittens.

#89

Beer Pressure.

#90

No Eye Deer.

#91

QuizTeama Aguilera.

#92

Apple — Bottomed Geniuses.

#93

Stay At Homies.

#94

Google Geeks.

#95

Buzz Alwins.

#96

Trebek’s Trekkers.

#97

Forrest Grumps.

#98

Zoom And Gloom.

#99

Quyzffindor.

#100

Seakers.

#101

Snitch Snatchers.

#102

Better Than The Prequals.

#103

Make Trivia Great Again.

#104

Dracaquiz.

#105

Last Alliance Of Geeks And Men.

#106

Question Heirs.

#107

You Cant Quiz With Us.

#108

Quizmas Carolers.

#109

Reese Winnerspoon.

#110

Quiztopher Columbus.

#111

John Trivolta.

#112

The A Team.

#113

Quiz Kings.

#114

Home Aloners.

#115

Lockdown Ladies.

#116

Khal Dragoons.

#117

Game of Phones.

#118

Quentin Quarentino.

#119

Quarantina Turner.

#120

Honey I Shrunk The Quiz.

#121

Our Game Is Afoot!

#122

The Butter Faces.

#123

Winistry Of Magic.

#124

We Mermaid For Each Other.

#125

Know It Ales.

#126

Weirwood Winners.

#127

Tolkien Right Guys.

#128

Just Kidding! They’re in First.

#129

Couch Winners.

#130

Al Koholics.

#131

Taco Belle.

#132

Pond Jumpers.

#133

Lady Quizheart.

#134

Arya Ready To Rumble.

#135

The Fellowship Of The Team.

#136

Zoom Zealots.

#137

Gilligans I-win.

#138

Quizton Stewart.

#139

National Trivia.

#140

Trivialand.

#141

Anakin Win.

#142

Hodont.

#143

Balrog And Rollers.

#144

Victorious Secret.

#145

Beyoncé Knows.

#146

Skype Scoundrels.

#147

Loser Launchers.

#148

Whining Winners.

#149

Jorah Jokers.

#150

Bingo Wings.

Patrick Penrose
