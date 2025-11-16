150 Fun Team Names For Trivia To Be The Coolest Team In Town

Suppose you’ve finally managed to plan a trivia game night and assemble your squad together. That’s a grand feat to accomplish in itself, but now you have another problem—naming the teams. But don’t worry, that’s where we come in! Today, here on this list, we gathered some really fun team names for a trivia game night (or day!)
To pick an original yet funny trivia team name, it only takes some inspiration. Like with most hilarious band names, all it takes is sitting down with your best friends and brainstorming it. Usually, it’s some sort of an inside joke that takes the spotlight, but the inspiration can also come from famous TV shows, movies, or even company slogans.
So, if you’re still unsure which direction to go, check out this collection of funny team names for trivia nights. Vote for your favorites, and don’t forget to bring out your best trivia questions!
#1
Dumb, Dumb, and Dumbledore.
#2
Sherlock Homies.
#3
The Three Must Get Beers.
#4
The Team Who Must Not Be Named.
#5
Cereal Killers.
#6
The Quizard of Oz.
#7
Pinky and the Brains.
#8
Les Quizérables.
#9
I Am Smarticas.
#10
Wookie Mistake.
#11
That’s So Ravenclaw.
#12
Dumbledorks Army.
#13
Quiz Khalifa.
#14
Let’s Get Ready to Stumble!
#15
Quiz Me Baby One More Time.
#16
Kids Who Can’t Read Good.
#17
My Drinking Team Has A Trivia Problem.
#18
Not Great Expectations.
#19
The Force Is With Us.
#20
Nerd Herd.
#21
One Team To Rule Them All.
#22
Mischief Managers.
#23
Googling Everything.
#24
The Red Hot Trivia Peppers.
#25
We Know Nothing.
#26
You’re a Quizard, Harry!
#27
We Shall Not Pass Out.
#28
Alternative Facts.
#29
The Smartinis.
#30
Let’s Get Quizzical.
#31
Run You Clever Team.
#32
Walt Quizney.
#33
Quiz Pro Quo.
#34
Menace II Sobriety.
#35
Quiztopher Walken.
#36
Quizanthemums.
#37
We Drink And We Know Things.
#38
We Have A Hobbit Of Winning.
#39
Princess Consuela Banana Hammock.
#40
Jar Jar Drinks.
#41
Accio Answers.
#42
In Dog Beers, We’ve Only Had One.
#43
Geek Tragedy.
#44
Beer Is My Patronus.
#45
Jedi Mind Tricks.
#46
You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Brain.
#47
Get Locked Down, Get Back Up Again.
#48
Whiskeypedia.
#49
Granger Zone.
#50
E=MC Hammer.
#51
Agatha Quiztie.
#52
The Quizly Bears.
#53
Quarenteams.
#54
Eddie Quizzard.
#55
You’re A Quizzard.
#56
10 Pints to Gryffindor!
#57
Quizzie McGuire.
#58
Ruth Bader Winsburg.
#59
Alex Quizbec.
#60
Victourious Secret.
#61
The Smarty Pints.
#62
Born to Runner-Up.
#63
Mischief Management.
#64
Whiskey Quizness.
#65
The Right Guess.
#66
Risky Quizness.
#67
Don Quizote.
#68
Quizipedia.
#69
Never Gonna Quix You Up.
#70
Fake Facts.
#71
Professor Trivialawney.
#72
Snitches Get Stitches.
#73
Lets Longbottom This.
#74
Alice In Winnerland.
#75
Just Finished Netflix.
#76
Gollums Geeks.
#77
We’re Just Guessing!
#78
Slytherin It to Win It.
#79
Quizness Up Front, Party in the Back.
#80
Haus Arrest.
#81
Quizly Bears.
#82
Quiz In My Pants.
#83
Herd Of Nerds.
#84
Keep Calm And Quiz On.
#85
Nacho Winners.
#86
Wingardium Leviousa.
#87
Tweedle Dee And Tweedle Drunk.
#88
Cool Cats And Kittens.
#89
Beer Pressure.
#90
No Eye Deer.
#91
QuizTeama Aguilera.
#92
Apple — Bottomed Geniuses.
#93
Stay At Homies.
#94
Google Geeks.
#95
Buzz Alwins.
#96
Trebek’s Trekkers.
#97
Forrest Grumps.
#98
Zoom And Gloom.
#99
Quyzffindor.
#100
Seakers.
#101
Snitch Snatchers.
#102
Better Than The Prequals.
#103
Make Trivia Great Again.
#104
Dracaquiz.
#105
Last Alliance Of Geeks And Men.
#106
Question Heirs.
#107
You Cant Quiz With Us.
#108
Quizmas Carolers.
#109
Reese Winnerspoon.
#110
Quiztopher Columbus.
#111
John Trivolta.
#112
The A Team.
#113
Quiz Kings.
#114
Home Aloners.
#115
Lockdown Ladies.
#116
Khal Dragoons.
#117
Game of Phones.
#118
Quentin Quarentino.
#119
Quarantina Turner.
#120
Honey I Shrunk The Quiz.
#121
Our Game Is Afoot!
#122
The Butter Faces.
#123
Winistry Of Magic.
#124
We Mermaid For Each Other.
#125
Know It Ales.
#126
Weirwood Winners.
#127
Tolkien Right Guys.
#128
Just Kidding! They’re in First.
#129
Couch Winners.
#130
Al Koholics.
#131
Taco Belle.
#132
Pond Jumpers.
#133
Lady Quizheart.
#134
Arya Ready To Rumble.
#135
The Fellowship Of The Team.
#136
Zoom Zealots.
#137
Gilligans I-win.
#138
Quizton Stewart.
#139
National Trivia.
#140
Trivialand.
#141
Anakin Win.
#142
Hodont.
#143
Balrog And Rollers.
#144
Victorious Secret.
#145
Beyoncé Knows.
#146
Skype Scoundrels.
#147
Loser Launchers.
#148
Whining Winners.
#149
Jorah Jokers.
#150
Bingo Wings.
