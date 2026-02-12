60 Times Parents Brought Joy To Their Children’s Lives And Deserved To Go Viral (New Pics)

As you’ve likely read in many of our published pieces here at Bored Panda, parenting isn’t a walk in the park. It comes with its fair share of challenges that can make or break a person. 

However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t be a fun parent while you’re at it. You can definitely find the enjoyable and rewarding side of having kids, much like what these people did. As you will see in these photos, they have brought joy and good vibes to those around them, which is always a beautiful thing. 

Scroll through for your wholesome content for the day, and a much-needed timeline cleanse.

#1 My Apartment Lost Power For Two Days. I Complained To My Dad, And Minutes Later, I Got A Text: “They’re On The Case!”

Image source: woofles_wednesday

#2 My Dad Had Eye Surgery And My Mom Asked Where He Wanted To Go For Lunch After, So Here We Are

Image source: McWitt

#3 My Dad Asked Me If I Wanted An Egg Sandwich. I’m Not Even Mad, This Is Genius

Image source: SamManiac1998

Whether we’ve had fun parents of our own or not, we’ve all seen the happy-go-lucky mom with the perpetual smile on her face, or the dad who loved to belly laugh at every chance. 

They’re the beloved parents everyone loves to be around. And as you may have also noticed, they appear to have a healthy influence on their children.

#4 My Boyfriend Moved Out Of His Parents’ House Last Year, He’s Been Replaced Already

Image source: dryback1486

#5 My Parents’ Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box

Image source: Sam_Jackson_Beer

#6 Friend Went To Disney World And Posted This Pic. His Parents Responded

Image source: boomdeyada

Experts have deemed humor as an effective parenting tool. According to Dr. Benjamin Levi, a pediatrics and humanities professor at Penn State University, it has a positive effect on the quality of their relationships with their children. 

“Humor can teach people cognitive flexibility, relieve stress, and promote creative problem solving and resilience,” Dr. Levi said.

#7 Just A Pennsylvania Mama Waiting To Embarrass Her Children At The Bus Stop

Image source: jessica_lynne_reed

#8 My Third Day As A Dad And Thanks To Bunch Of Snow I Got To Enjoy It With Our Foster-To-Adopt Kids As A “Snow Day” From Work. Forts, Crafts, Fun In The Snow

Image source: SoDakZak

#9 My Dad Thinks He’s Pretty Clever

Image source: queenpersephone

To further examine the effect of humor on children, Dr. Levi conducted a study that surveyed 312 people aged 18 to 35. More than half of respondents raised by parents who used humor (71.8%) agreed that it was an effective child-rearing tool. 

Most of the respondents also stated that they planned to use humor with their own children and deemed it to have “more potential benefit than harm.”

#10 My Parents Found Out That My Girlfriend Likes Puzzles. They Thought They Were Being Funny. 48 Hours Later

Image source: brsmits

#11 My Dad Said My Dog Took Over My Room After I Left For College. He Sent Me This

Image source: Bwrighterp

#12 My Sister & Her Friends Challenged My Father & His

Image source: imgur.com

Social psychologist Dr. Susan Newman further noted that humor protects the parent-child bond. This is especially true during frustrating moments when you can turn brewing tension into laughter. 

“Sprinkling in humor along with your scolding can balance feelings of shame that your child will likely have already,” Dr. Newman wrote.

#13 Me, My Brothers, And Mom On Mother’s Day. She Said She Was Tired Of Our Inside Jokes And Laughter On Her Special Day

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Parents Sent Me A Selfie… In The Mail

Image source: reddit.com

#15 My Dad Put Googly Eyes On Everything In Our Refrigerator

Image source: w0rmholes

Dr. Newman also suggested quirky activities to embrace humor and include it more in one’s approach to parenting. One of her tips was to laugh at yourself when you make a mistake or do something deemed as “dumb.” Another would be to act silly and use it as a signalling tool when you disapprove of your child’s actions, instead of yelling. 

“The more you can call up your sense of humor and put the problem in perspective, the more likely it is that the parent-child bond will be strengthened,” Dr. Newman said.

#16 My Dad Has An Old Fire Truck Which Is Still Fully Functional And Last Sunday I Got To Play With It

Image source: ilostmycapo

#17 A Gag My Father Pulled At A Basketball Game In College

Image source: bubblesandstuff

#18 My Dad And His Morbid Sense Of Humor Make Their Way To The Family Reunion

Image source: ohbear64

#19 Very Overprotective Father

Image source: slippinjimmy

#20 Every Time My Dad Visits He Hides A $20 Bill Before He Leaves. This Spot Is By Far The Best. I’ve Been Making Coffee Like This For A Week Before I Noticed

Image source: sweetpeachesforme

#21 My Dog And The Pillow With Her Picture My Parents Got Me To Take To College

Image source: Meh55252

#22 My Dad Is A Huge Golden State Fan, My Husband Is Not. This Is What My Father Woke Up To This Morning After A Raptors Win

Image source: emdot19

#23 My Dad Made Me A Homemade Barney Cake. I’m 34. Masterpiece Or Fail?

Image source: RocketshipRalph

#24 Went To My Parents House The Other Day. My Dad Labeled His Phone

Image source: McMilto

#25 I Make Card Games With My Dad And I Often Go To Local Events To Demo Them. For The First Time Today, I Brought My Son Along To Help

The show is really slow, but it’s been so fun to watch my son explain the games and officially join in the family business.

Image source: JephriB

#26 This Dad

Image source: iadorewomen_

#27 High School Graduation Allowed Parents To Send Personalized Messages On The Ticker In The Arena. This Rotated Through Every 8 Minutes

Image source: father_boognish

#28 My Kiddos First Sleepover At My House

Growing up an only child, I found comfort and excitement in sleepovers with my friends. My daughter had her first friend over for a sleepover for the first time tonight. I have 3 daughters, and they are my entire world. I had so much fun catering to them tonight. Whatever they wanted, I made happen. I love being a mom. I grew up without one, and this has been the highlight of my entire life in my 30s. The first sleepover has been a success.

Image source: Life_Roll8667

#29 This Is What Happens When Your 2,088 Week Old Mother Loves To Push Buttons In Her New Car

Image source: rizabove

#30 I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled

Image source: Precogvision

#31 I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door

Image source: JustAnotherAviatrix

#32 This Is How My Friend’s Dad Greeted Her At The Airport Yesterday. Best Dad Ever

Image source: rhapsodyinpoo

#33 My Father-In-Law Bird Watching In Central Park

Image source: COmarmot

#34 My Dad Calls It My Virginity Protection Blanket Or “VPB” For Short

Image source: RuggedlyHandsome

#35 Was Sitting On The Toilet At My Parents Home And Browsing On My Phone, Looked Up And Saw This

Image source: SiKK42

#36 All I Wanted Was One Nice Picture Of My Father

Image source: divorah92

#37 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

Image source: uncleseeth

#38 My Mother Just Told Everyone, “This Is The Vegan Option”

Image source: Obecalp1mg

#39 My Dad Sent Me This

Image source: OutlandishnessHour19

#40 I’m A Bad Father, I Convinced My Kids This Is An Eyeball Remover

Image source: Pyr0teknix

#41 My Daughter Loves To Practice Her Makeup Application On Dad

Image source: pinecone_avalanche

#42 I Was At My In-Laws For Christmas And My Father In Law Had This Sweater. He Wouldn’t Let Me Have It

Image source: sdemat

#43 Dad Making Sure My New Boyfriend Is Competent

60 Times Parents Brought Joy To Their Children’s Lives And Deserved To Go Viral (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#44 My Buddy Wins Father’s Day Today. “I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later It Has Been Broken”

Image source: ObieUno

#45 So My Dad Calls Me The Other Day, Says He Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horse’s Hair And Everyone Is Angry. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother

Image source: btssmgss32412

#46 My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of My Cat Today

Image source: Inside-Reception-179

#47 The Card My Father Gave My Niece For Her 2nd Birthday

Image source: reddit.com

#48 My Father-In-Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Some Fun Father And Daughter Time Today

Image source: chriswalas

#50 Mother Has Only Been Retired Two Months And Has Resorted To Laminating Leaves

Image source: _Euphemian_

#51 My Mum Got This Valentine’s Card For My Dad Without Realising It Was For A Gay Couple… She Tried To Make Up For It By Giving One Of The Men Long Hair

Image source: Cinn4monSynonym

#52 My Mom Gave Me This

Image source: ceroteka

#53 That One Time I Let My Kids Dress Me Up In Costumes While I Cleaned The House

Image source: nataliejforte

#54 I Haven’t Talked To My Dad In A Couple Days After An Argument We Had. He Left This At My Door. He’s 60. What Does It Mean?

Image source: Open_Profit_Close

#55 My Dad’s Request, Posted On Fridge. The Management Means Business

Image source: aliasaka007

#56 My Dad Making A Silly Face After Surgery

Image source: reddit.com

#57 My Mom Says Our Neighbour’s Dog Looks Like Ryan Gosling

Image source: Great-Beautiful-6383

#58 My Mom Just Made A 67 Joke

I made a mistake on the amount of time left waiting on her to pick me up early from school and i corrected myself by saying an hour and 7 minutes.

Image source: ziascuriosity

#59 An Interesting Placement For A Nativity Scene At My Mom’s House

Image source: jlmmlj

#60 Not Sure What 67 Means But We’re Gonna Act Like We Do

Image source: workingmama_style

