Artist Creates New Stories By Adding Cutouts To Various Landmarks (34 New Pics)

Paperboyo is an artist who can elevate any scenery, from landscapes to table settings, by adding paper cutouts to the mix.

As paperboyo himself wrote on Instagram, he invites you to “see things differently,” and he does that by cutting out paper shapes just right so that when the artist overlays them with the scenery in front, it matches perfectly and creates a new story. Simply put, Paperboyo offers a new perspective on ordinary places, transforming the mundane into the extraordinary.

Beyond entertaining his audience, Paperboyo has also inspired a new wave of artists to explore the medium of paper cutouts. So, without further ado, we invite you to see what this creative has reimagined this time.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: paperboyo

#2

Image source: paperboyo

#3

Image source: paperboyo

#4

Image source: paperboyo

#5

Image source: paperboyo

#6

Image source: paperboyo

#7

Image source: paperboyo

#8

Image source: paperboyo

#9

Image source: paperboyo

#10

Image source: paperboyo

#11

Image source: paperboyo

#12

Image source: paperboyo

#13

Image source: paperboyo

#14

Image source: paperboyo

#15

Image source: paperboyo

#16

Image source: paperboyo

#17

Image source: paperboyo

#18

Image source: paperboyo

#19

Image source: paperboyo

#20

Image source: paperboyo

#21

Image source: paperboyo

#22

Image source: paperboyo

#23

Image source: paperboyo

#24

Image source: paperboyo

#25

Image source: paperboyo

#26

Image source: paperboyo

#27

Image source: paperboyo

#28

Image source: paperboyo

#29

Image source: paperboyo

#30

Image source: paperboyo

#31

Image source: paperboyo

#32

Image source: paperboyo

#33

Image source: paperboyo

#34

Image source: paperboyo

Patrick Penrose
