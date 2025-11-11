128 Animals Enjoying The Magic Of Autumn

Autumn is a magical season for photographers, especially when those magical golden colors are complemented by an often unwitting animal model. These are some of the best autumn animal photos we’ve ever seen, but we’re sure that there are plenty out there that we’ve missed for you to share with us!
Autumn is a busy season for animals that don’t migrate. They are in a hurry to stock up on food for their hibernation to weather the harsh winter.
Vote for your favorite photo or submit your own if you’ve got one!
#1 Curious Hedgehog
Image source: Edwin Kats
#2 Lion Cub Loves Playing With Autumn Leaves
Image source: Dailymail
#3 Fox Playing With Leaves
Image source: Serdiveal
#4 Realm Of The Deer
Image source: Alex Saberi
#5 Thirsty Squirrel
Image source: Edwin Kats
#6 Snails Enjoying Sunlight Atop Mushrooms
Image source: Vyacheslav Mishchenko
#7 Deer And Its Fawn
Image source: Andrew Evans
#8 Autum Cat
Image source: applejak
#9 Whitetail Deer Hiding In Teasel
Image source: D. Robert Franz
#10 Garden Hedgehog
Image source: Edwin Kats
#11 Owl Hidden In Autumn Leaves
Image source: mlkshk.com
#12 Mouse Climbing Grass
Image source: Kaloyan Hristov
#13 Deer
Image source: Mark Bridger
#14 Autumn Meerkats
Image source: Huffington Post
#15 Great Horned Owl
Image source: Peter Krejzl
#16 Sleeping Hedgehog
Image source: Miroslav Hlavko
#17 Fox
Image source: Robert Adamec
#18 Harvest Mouse
Image source: Adam Hough
#19 Barn Owl
Image source: Mark Bridger
#20 Squirrel With A Bucket Of Nuts
Image source: Edwin Kats
#21 Wolf
Image source: Jirina Bilkova
#22 Barred Owl
Image source: Michael Whittaker
#23 Mighty Wolf In Forest
Image source: wallpapersis
#24 Young Squirrel
Image source: Edwin Kats
#25 Little Boar Playing With Leaves
Image source: wallpapers-in-hd
#26 Dog In Autumn
Image source: wallpapers4u.net
#27 Autumn Dog
Image source: top1walls.com
#28 Cute Puppy In Autumn
Image source: hdscreen.me
#29 Harvest Mouse
Image source: Jerry Harwood
#30 Harvest Mouse
Image source: Benjamin Joseph Andrew
#31 Happy Puppy Im Autumn
Image source: wallpapers4u.net
#32 Deers In Autumn
Image source: top1walls.com
#33 Squirrel On A Fence
Image source: wallpaper2u.net
#34 Autumn Puppies
Image source: wallpapers4u.net
#35 White Dog In Autumn
Image source: top1walls.com
#36 Dog In Autumn Leaves
Image source: wall4all.me
#37 Autumn Squirrel
Image source: hdscreen.me
#38 Cute Squirrel
Image source: Miroslav Hlavko
#39 Autumn Dog
Image source: wall4all.me
#40 Kitten In Autumn Scenery
Image source: Warren Photographic
#41 Pack Of Wolves
Image source: wallpaper2u.net
#42 Sparrow
Image source: Якшин Виктор
#43 Chipmunk
Image source: Ryu Jong Soung
#44 Young Red Fox
Image source: Oscar Dewhurst
#45 Hiding Raccoon
#46 Floating Gecko
Image source: weasilb
#47 White Tiger
Image source: Julia Bénard
#48 Tengmalm´s Owl
Image source: Milan Zygmunt
#49 Bear Dining In A Tree
Image source: Jacques Andre Dupont
#50 Happy Dog
Image source: Kelly Wolfe
#51 Goats
Image source: Дмитрий Мельников
#52 Golden Retriever With A Leaf On His Head
Image source: wall4all
#53 Deer In An Autumn Afternoon
Image source: Just Smile Photography
#54 Look At Me
#55 Autumn Hamster
#56 Deer And Its Fawn Playing In The Leaves
Image source: Andrew Evans
#57 Wild Horse
Image source: Evgeni Dinev
#58 Cat
Image source: Alex Greenshpun
#59 Wolf
Image source: Corina Näf
#60 Majestic Owl In Autumn
Image source: artfile
#61 Curious Squirrel
#62 Gilbert In The Fall
#63 Squirrel With Walnut
#64 Climb A Tree, They Said…
#65 The Fancy Wayfarer
#66 Cat
Image source: Jane Bjerkli
#67 Cheetah
Image source: Julia Bénard
#68 Fall Golden
#69 Hungry Sqirrel
#70 Cute Squirrel
Image source: Diana Zlamalik
#71 Frog
Image source: Romain Descamps
#72 Autumn’s Happy Dog
Image source: google.co.in
#73 Red Setter Puppy
#74 Autumn Dog
Image source: hdwallpaper.net
#75 Stray Love
#76 Woody
#77 2 Cute!
#78 Alpha Male
#79 Beautiful Bird
#80 Raccoon In Autumn
#81 Bunny
#82 Scottish Red Squirrel
#83 Last Fall
#84 Good Morning.
#85 Taking A Break
#86 Cat
Image source: Sergey Shatskov
#87 Karis, An 11-week-old Lion Cub At Blair Drummond Safari Park Near Stirling, Scotland
Image source: huffingtonpost.com
#88 Autumn Mallard
#89 Boring Photo Session!
#90 German Shepherd Couple
#91 Almost Stepped On It!
#92 A Pause In My Travels
#93 Apateu, Bihor, Romania
#94 Let Me Check My Feathers
#95 Chamois On Scorota, Retezat
#96 Sneaky Squirrel
#97 Small Garter Snake At Cincinnati Nature Center In Ohio
#98 Equine Autumn
#99 Now Entering: Fall
#100 The Bird
#101 Rutting Stags, Wollaton Park Nottingham.
#102 The Memory
#103 Fall Fox & Deer
#104 Moose Near Our Cabin On Columbine Lake, Co
#105 Hooty Says “what Are You Doing”
#106 Willow And Her Pheasant
#107 Gray In The Colorful
#108 Dachshund Exploring A Hollow Tree
#109 Standing Proud
#110 Autumn Just Flies By…
#111 Buddies
#112 Misty Deer
#113 Elk Bugling On Trail Ridge Road, Co
#114 Weather Observer
#115 Partridge…
#116 Tree Deer
#117 Together With The Last Sunbeams Of The Day
#118 The Adventurer Snail
#119 Spider On A Washing Line
#120 Noisy Meeting On The Fields
#121 The Leader
#122 Arabic
#123 Quala Is Power!
#124 Colorgia
#125 Poop Smells Better On The Other Side If The Fall Fence
