128 Animals Enjoying The Magic Of Autumn

Autumn is a magical season for photographers, especially when those magical golden colors are complemented by an often unwitting animal model. These are some of the best autumn animal photos we’ve ever seen, but we’re sure that there are plenty out there that we’ve missed for you to share with us!

Autumn is a busy season for animals that don’t migrate. They are in a hurry to stock up on food for their hibernation to weather the harsh winter.

Vote for your favorite photo or submit your own if you’ve got one!

#1 Curious Hedgehog

Image source: Edwin Kats

#2 Lion Cub Loves Playing With Autumn Leaves

Image source: Dailymail

#3 Fox Playing With Leaves

Image source: Serdiveal

#4 Realm Of The Deer

Image source: Alex Saberi

#5 Thirsty Squirrel

Image source: Edwin Kats

#6 Snails Enjoying Sunlight Atop Mushrooms

Image source: Vyacheslav Mishchenko

#7 Deer And Its Fawn

Image source: Andrew Evans

#8 Autum Cat

Image source: applejak

#9 Whitetail Deer Hiding In Teasel

Image source: D. Robert Franz

#10 Garden Hedgehog

Image source: Edwin Kats

#11 Owl Hidden In Autumn Leaves

Image source: mlkshk.com

#12 Mouse Climbing Grass

Image source: Kaloyan Hristov

#13 Deer

Image source: Mark Bridger

#14 Autumn Meerkats

Image source: Huffington Post

#15 Great Horned Owl

Image source: Peter Krejzl

#16 Sleeping Hedgehog

Image source: Miroslav Hlavko

#17 Fox

Image source: Robert Adamec

#18 Harvest Mouse

Image source: Adam Hough

#19 Barn Owl

Image source: Mark Bridger

#20 Squirrel With A Bucket Of Nuts

Image source: Edwin Kats

#21 Wolf

Image source: Jirina Bilkova

#22 Barred Owl

Image source: Michael Whittaker

#23 Mighty Wolf In Forest

Image source: wallpapersis

#24 Young Squirrel

Image source: Edwin Kats

#25 Little Boar Playing With Leaves

Image source: wallpapers-in-hd

#26 Dog In Autumn

Image source: wallpapers4u.net

#27 Autumn Dog

Image source: top1walls.com

#28 Cute Puppy In Autumn

Image source: hdscreen.me

#29 Harvest Mouse

Image source: Jerry Harwood

#30 Harvest Mouse

Image source:  Benjamin Joseph Andrew

#31 Happy Puppy Im Autumn

Image source: wallpapers4u.net

#32 Deers In Autumn

Image source: top1walls.com

#33 Squirrel On A Fence

Image source: wallpaper2u.net

#34 Autumn Puppies

Image source: wallpapers4u.net

#35 White Dog In Autumn

Image source: top1walls.com

#36 Dog In Autumn Leaves

Image source: wall4all.me

#37 Autumn Squirrel

Image source: hdscreen.me

#38 Cute Squirrel

Image source: Miroslav Hlavko

#39 Autumn Dog

Image source: wall4all.me

#40 Kitten In Autumn Scenery

Image source: Warren Photographic

#41 Pack Of Wolves

Image source: wallpaper2u.net

#42 Sparrow

Image source: Якшин Виктор

#43 Chipmunk

Image source: Ryu Jong Soung

#44 Young Red Fox

Image source: Oscar Dewhurst

#45 Hiding Raccoon

#46 Floating Gecko

Image source: weasilb

#47 White Tiger

Image source: Julia Bénard

#48 Tengmalm´s Owl

Image source: Milan Zygmunt

#49 Bear Dining In A Tree

Image source: Jacques Andre Dupont

#50 Happy Dog

Image source: Kelly Wolfe

#51 Goats

Image source: Дмитрий Мельников

#52 Golden Retriever With A Leaf On His Head

Image source: wall4all

#53 Deer In An Autumn Afternoon

Image source: Just Smile Photography

#54 Look At Me

#55 Autumn Hamster

#56 Deer And Its Fawn Playing In The Leaves

Image source: Andrew Evans

#57 Wild Horse

Image source: Evgeni Dinev

#58 Cat

Image source: Alex Greenshpun

#59 Wolf

Image source: Corina Näf

#60 Majestic Owl In Autumn

Image source: artfile

#61 Curious Squirrel

#62 Gilbert In The Fall

#63 Squirrel With Walnut

#64 Climb A Tree, They Said…

#65 The Fancy Wayfarer

#66 Cat

Image source: Jane Bjerkli

#67 Cheetah

Image source: Julia Bénard

#68 Fall Golden

#69 Hungry Sqirrel

#70 Cute Squirrel

Image source: Diana Zlamalik

#71 Frog

Image source: Romain Descamps

#72 Autumn’s Happy Dog

Image source: google.co.in

#73 Red Setter Puppy

#74 Autumn Dog

Image source: hdwallpaper.net

#75 Stray Love

#76 Woody

#77 2 Cute!

#78 Alpha Male

#79 Beautiful Bird

#80 Raccoon In Autumn

#81 Bunny

#82 Scottish Red Squirrel

#83 Last Fall

#84 Good Morning.

#85 Taking A Break

#86 Cat

Image source: Sergey Shatskov

#87 Karis, An 11-week-old Lion Cub At Blair Drummond Safari Park Near Stirling, Scotland

Image source: huffingtonpost.com

#88 Autumn Mallard

#89 Boring Photo Session!

#90 German Shepherd Couple

#91 Almost Stepped On It!

#92 A Pause In My Travels

#93 Apateu, Bihor, Romania

#94 Let Me Check My Feathers

#95 Chamois On Scorota, Retezat

#96 Sneaky Squirrel

#97 Small Garter Snake At Cincinnati Nature Center In Ohio

#98 Equine Autumn

#99 Now Entering: Fall

#100 The Bird

#101 Rutting Stags, Wollaton Park Nottingham.

#102 The Memory

#103 Fall Fox & Deer

#104 Moose Near Our Cabin On Columbine Lake, Co

#105 Hooty Says “what Are You Doing”

#106 Willow And Her Pheasant

#107 Gray In The Colorful

#108 Dachshund Exploring A Hollow Tree

#109 Standing Proud

#110 Autumn Just Flies By…

#111 Buddies

#112 Misty Deer

#113 Elk Bugling On Trail Ridge Road, Co

#114 Weather Observer

#115 Partridge…

#116 Tree Deer

#117 Together With The Last Sunbeams Of The Day

#118 The Adventurer Snail

#119 Spider On A Washing Line

#120 Noisy Meeting On The Fields

#121 The Leader

#122 Arabic

#123 Quala Is Power!

#124 Colorgia

#125 Poop Smells Better On The Other Side If The Fall Fence

