Woman’s Chilling 911 Call After Brutally Attacking Sleeping Boyfriend Stuns Police

A 52-year-old woman from Arizona reportedly slit her boyfriend’s throat on Thanksgiving and confessed to the attack to a 911 operator.
According to court documents, Tamala Rudeseal called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday (November 27) and told the operator, “Today is my Independence Day.”
She confessed to severely injuring boyfriend and was heard saying, “I did just try to m*rder you.”
Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some
When police arrived at the Mesa apartment complex near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive, they found a man suffering from a deep cut extending from his left ear to the center of his neck.
The victim, whose identity has not been publicly released, said his girlfriend often became depressed around the holidays and that they had argued earlier in the day.
Image credits: dreamhomestudio
He and Rudeseal had reportedly been together for 11 years.
The man told authorities that he was asleep when Rudeseal attacked him and that he woke to a sharp pain in his neck.
He said he thought he wouldn’t survive the attack but was able to control the bleeding with his shirt until the police arrived.
Tamala Rudeseal, 52, was arrested after calling 911 about the crime
Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery.
Rudeseal was taken into custody. Police recovered a large folding hunting knife from the scene, local outlets reported.
The 52-year-old showed no remorse during questioning, expressing that she wished the attack had been fatal and that she intended to take her boyfriend’s life.
Image credits: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
Image credits: www.facebook.com
She allegedly said she wanted to stab him on the other side of the neck and in the heart, according to court documents.
“God, I hope he is d*ad,” she said. “It’d be a favor to me, his wife, and his children.”
She allegedly claimed the victim didn’t “do anything around the house,” according to 12 News.
Rudeseal was arrested at the Maricopa County jail. She was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $1 million.
The victim is her boyfriend of 11 years, according to court documents
Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
According to FBI data, Arizona’s homicide rate has declined by 8% compared to April 2022, while the national homicide rate has plummeted by 31%.
When it comes to aggravated assault, the state moved in the opposite direction compared to nationwide numbers. While the national rate decreased by 5% compared to April 2022, Arizona saw a 22% increase.
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
Social media users reacted to the crime and to Rudeseal’s disturbing comments to police, writing, “Independence while in prison. Her elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top floor.”
“Her face looks black and blue,” another noted, referring to the perpetrator’s mugshot.
“Umm not sure how free you’re going to be in jail but ok 👌,” someone else said.
“This is why I live alone,” another person added.
A spokesperson from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told People that Rudeseal’s case is “currently under review by our office.”
The 52-year-old showed no remorse for the attack, saying she intended to take her boyfriend’s life
Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Officials said the victim is expected to survive. They did not reveal what led up to the incident.
Also on Thanksgiving Day, a Florida man named Christian Vargas Pagan fatally sh*t Victor Alexander Aldana Perez, 38, and Pagan’s estranged wife, Sharon Bonilla, 41.
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
Pagan reportedly went to Bonilla’s home because he was angry that she was seeing another man. He asked Aldana Perez to come outside and then committed the crime. When Bonilla ran outside, Pagan sh*t her too.
Image credits: maricopacounty
Pagan, 47, was arrested in Orlando on a warrant for first-degree murder and has since admitted to the double homicide. He remains in the Orange County Jail without bond, WESH 2 reported.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.
Social media users reacted to the news of Tamala Rudeseal’s arrest
