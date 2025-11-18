From Silly To Seriously Useful: 18 Office Essentials That Are Anything But Ordinary

Let’s face it, sometimes the office can feel a little… meh. Endless spreadsheets, conference calls that could’ve been emails, and the same old boring desk decor. But fear not, cubicle dwellers! We’re about to inject a healthy dose of fun into your 9-to-5 with a collection of 18 office finds that are anything but ordinary.
From quirky desk accessories that’ll spark conversations to stress-busting gadgets that’ll have you laughing out loud, these finds are guaranteed to brighten up even the dullest workday. So, put down that boring pen and get ready to embrace the playful side of productivity.
#1 Doodling Just Got A Whole Lot More Hypnotic With These Liquid Motion Bubbler Pens
Review: “These pens are mesmerizing. They are as much fun to watch as they are to write with.
I couldn’t stop watching the bubbles, colors seemingly mixing….” – Nita Poland
Image source: amazon.com, Megan
#2 Your Morning Coffee Just Got A Whole Lot More Sarcastic (And We’re Here For It) With This ‘Have A Nice Day’ Coffee Mug
Review: “This coffee cup is perfect! I work from home and often have Zoom meetings with my boss. I am a coffee drinker, and if I’m unhappy about something being said, I just take a drink of coffee with the camera pointed right at me. I love it! It’s a very subtle way of saying how I feel. The coffee cup holds a lot of coffee and washes well in the dishwasher.” – LoLeGa
Image source: amazon.com, Priscilla C.
#3 Your Glasses Are Feline Fine Resting On This Purr-Fectly Adorable Glasses Stand And Pencil Holder
Review: “This is so functional and looks so cute! Now I always know where my reading glasses are! And every time someone new comes into my office, they compliment it.” – E
Image source: amazon.com, Terry Hosaka
#4 Queue The Fun! This Tiny Ticket Dispenser Brings Order To The Chaos, Whether You’re Running A Lemonade Stand Or Just Tired Of Your Roommates Cutting In Line For The Bathroom
Review: “Bought this gift for administrators day for my Manager. She thought it was the greatest funniest gift ever. It put a smile on her face, considering managers have a lot on their plate or management.” – Courtney Pellerin
Image source: amazon.com, Karmale
#5 Carpal Tunnel Got You Feeling Crumby? This Bread Wrist Rest Will Give Your Wrists The Support They Knead
Review: “It is the perfect size. Very realistic. Gets laughs from my coworkers. This is the second one I have ordered. The one in my home office is pretty worn out. Too cute to pass up a new one.” – Mehigh
Image source: amazon.com, EL
#6 Embrace Your Inner Dad Bod With This Hilarious 3D Beer Belly Waist Pack
Review: “It’s very real looking and pretty hideous. It was perfect to use as a gift bag for a gag birthday “old man” gift. Quality is just fine for this. It got a lot of laughs :)” – Mamachele
Image source: amazon.com, carol
#7 This Busy Light Indicator Lets Everyone Know You’re In The Zone, Even If That Zone Is Just Binge-Watching Netflix
Review: “This little flag is perfect when on calls and stops me from getting interrupted constantly asking if I’m on a call. Super easy to set up too!” – Morgan
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Turn Any Boring Meeting Into A Barnyard Brawl With This Hilarious Flying Chicken Slingshot
Review: “10/10 would recommend for new ceiling decor” – Kendayl
Image source: amazon.com, Marisin Montenegro
#9 Need To Remind Your Roommate To Do The Dishes? This Knock Knock Wtf Notes Memo Pad Will Get The Message Across Loud And Clear
Review: “This is for a woman who works in an all male (and totally clueless) office. I can see her putting these notes on dirty dishes left all over the kitchen, to the coffee pot when they left it boil down to nothing, to the refrigerator where what’s inside might just kill you or cute you, hard telling. Great gag gift.” – Kat Ryker
Image source: amazon.com, plaksin
#10 When Your Inbox Is Overflowing And Your Deadlines Are Looming, This Mouse Pad Is The Perfect Reminder That Everything’s Fine… Ish
Review: “Ordered this to use at work and every single person who’s seen it has commented on how funny it is. The quality is great, color is bold, and the printed lines/edges are clear (no blurring of the image). It’s slightly larger than a standard mouse pad, which I kind of like. Definitely a great buy and worth the cost.” – K. Kuykendall
Image source: amazon.com, lighten_up_already
#11 This Strawberry Computer Mouse Is So Cute, You’ll Want To Take A Bite Out Of It
Review: “Very cute. A little smaller than we expected. But still cute.” – Brenda
Image source: amazon.com, Jacqueline
#12 This Umbrella Hat Is The Perfect Conversation Starter – Just Be Prepared For Some Stares
Review: “The ceiling above my desk at work leaks. The cheap company refuses to fix it so i bought this hat as a joke. But it works pretty good so now they will never fix the leak and they just bought more of these hats” – David Zak
Image source: amazon.com, Bryan
#13 Prank Wars Just Got A Whole Lot Smellier With This Wet Farts Stink Spray – Use With Caution (And Maybe A Gas Mask)!
Review: “I bought this to play a prank on my boss. I decided to do a test spray first. it smells so bad that I ended up not doing the prank. It’s incredible how bad this smells, I keep thinking of ways that I would like to use it but dont have the guts to do it… I will however use it on my brother :-p” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Kaylonnie Tipton
#14 These Crazy Funny Chicken Leg Socks Will Have You Strutting Your Stuff Like A Poultry Superstar!
Review: “I bought this as a gift for my dad and he laughed so hard. He instantly put them on and modeled! Definitely a gift for laughs! They are super soft too!” – Katie
Image source: amazon.com, Jamie
#15 Forget Boring Office Supplies, This Hot Dog Stapler Is The Real Wiener!
Review: “I knew I was gonna love the stapler, the way it looked anyway, it was funny and practical! I had no idea it was gonna be so well made and solid, it’s actually quite heavy. Everyone that has seen it has fell in love with it and they all beg for it. It also works really well, ive not had a staple jam on me yet!!” – Michelle S
Image source: amazon.com, Joanna
#16 Who Needs A Green Thumb When You Have This Funny Desk Plant Decor? It’s The Perfect Low-Maintenance Way To Add Some Life To Your Workspace
Review: “These Artificial Plant Emojis are so cute, fun and and whimsical. They fit in well with the various items on my corner bookshelf and they make a great gift. I like this product and I am pleased with it.” – Carla
Image source: amazon.com, Delphia
#17 Who Needs A Country Club Membership When You Can Have This Toilet Golf Game?
Review: “Absolutely perfect gift idea for anyone that golfs and enjoys a laugh. I mean c’mon, this thing is perfect for practicing your short game, especially in time demanding work environments. No more excuses for the shanked put! I’ve known the perfect person for this gift for years and simply couldn’t be happier to have found it. I suppose he might assume that I’m suggesting his game stinks, but then again it won’t if he uses this set on the daily. Just saying, gotta love it.” – Markus
Image source: amazon.com, Kimball
#18 This Extendable Back Scratcher Is The Only ‘Personal Assistant’ You Need For Those Hard-To-Reach Itches
Review: “This is the best invention for grumpy men. When they complain about needing a back scratch when you’re not home and they have this, it definitely comes in handy.” – Brooke
Image source: amazon.com, Timothy C.
