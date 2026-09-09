80 Times Bakers Proved That Their Treats Can Both Look Amazing And Taste Delicious (New Pics)

There are few things more comforting than a warm chocolate chip cookie or a freshly baked croissant. And it takes a very skilled baker to create something that will make people’s mouths water just by thinking about it. Meanwhile, it takes a baker whose talents are on an entirely different level to create cakes, pies, and more that both taste and look amazing.
If you’re looking for some inspiration from these skilled bakers, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited the Baking subreddit and compiled a list of their most impressive posts below. From cookies that look too cute to eat to pastries that belong on the cover of a magazine, enjoy scrolling through these gorgeous pics! And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to put on your apron and whip up some banana bread ASAP.
#1 30th Birthday Construction Cake For My Fiancé
Image source: bettyblueglitter
#2 I Made A Snoopy Apple Pie
Image source: sheqermami
#3 My Attempt On The Eye Of Sauron Cheesecake
Image source: Playful_Soup_6007
Baking is often perceived as a relaxing, leisurely activity. Waking up on Sunday at 11 a.m. and whipping up some blueberry muffins can be the perfect way to start the week. But baking can also be a bit stressful. It is a science, after all, so if you don’t get the ingredients just right, that chocolate cake can easily turn into a dense mess.
That’s why it’s so impressive when people can not only create masterpieces that taste delicious, but ones that look incredible too. And if you too are interested in creating baked goods that impress with both their appearance and their flavor, Liz at Sugar Geek Recipes has some advice. When it comes to decorating cakes specifically, the first thing to know is which tools you’ll need. An offset spatula, a serrated knife, a turntable, a piping bag, and a piping tip are the most important tools for beginners to start with.
#4 I Made Blueberry Lemon Sheep Cake For Eid Al Adha
Image source: pinkastrogrill
#5 The Most Decadent Vanilla Cake I’ve Ever Made And Tasted
Image source: flyingginge
#6 Character Buns
Image source: sheqermami
Once you’ve chosen what type of cake you want to bake, you’ll have to decide on what kind of frosting you want to decorate it with. Liz warns that whipped cream may be more difficult to use as a beginner, so you might want to start with something more stable, like a buttercream or cream cheese frosting.
Now, once you’re ready to frost the cake, you’ll want to start by making sure the layers of the cake are level. This may require slicing a little off the top if the cake looks like a dome. Then you’ll start with a thin layer of frosting over the entire cake, or the “crumb coat.” This will seal in all of the crumbs so they don’t start popping up on the outside later. Then you can add a final layer of frosting before getting to the real decorations.
#7 Hogwarts Acceptance Letter Fortune Cookies!
Image source: Total-Music-8924
#8 The Only Acceptable Cake To Make When Your Sister Turns 39
Image source: wizrdo_ash
#9 My Cousin Ordered This Cake Wanting It To Say “Go Steelers”
Image source: riiitaxo
Once you’re ready to get to the real decor on a cake, you can start with a drip layer going around the border of the top. This can be chocolate ganache, hot fudge, fruit sauce, or anything else thick that will create beautiful drips. Then, you can add some swirls of buttercream along the top and bottom border of the cake, ideally in a fun color if you really want it to pop. And, of course, every adorable cake needs some sprinkles for crunch and pizzazz!
#10 My Wife Is An Amazing Baker
Image source: NoStage1181
#11 The Cake I Made For A Beloved Mentor And Plant Enthusiast
Image source: goodwater42
#12 I Made Key Lime Cloud Entremets
Image source: inspiredtotaste
Now, if cake isn’t really your thing, there are countless other items that you could bake with style. For example, focaccia is a great canvas for making beautiful bread creations. With olives, onions, peppers, tomatoes, herbs, and more, you can easily transform a loaf of focaccia into a work of art. You can even make a dessert focaccia and decorate it with slices of fruit or pieces of chocolate or candy. The possibilities are endless, but your guests are guaranteed to be impressed!
#13 My Daughter Requested A Pineapple “Pudding (Her Hamster” Cake For Her Birthday
Image source: Wootsypatootie
#14 Buff Bear Bread
Image source: sheqermami
#15 I Made A Birthday Pie For My Dad, Retelling One Of His Childhood Escapades In Edible Format
Image source: inspiredtotaste
When it comes to creative ways to decorate desserts, there are really no limits to how creative you can get with holiday treats. For Christmas, you can turn cookies or cupcakes into reindeer with some eye candies, red M&Ms as noses, and pretzels as antlers. For Halloween, you can transform brownies into spider webs with marshmallows or frosting. And for Easter, you can make adorable no-bake peanut butter eggs that look just like a robin’s egg. None of these recipes require much skill, but they’ll all impress guests!
#16 My Sister Wanted To Make Her Own Birthday Cake
Image source: RIBBROKEN_OW
#17 Chocolate Pear Frangipane Tart
Image source: ez-bake-coven
#18 Back To School Cupcakes For My Kids’ School! I Had So Much Fun Making These
Image source: ForMartha
Now, we all know that taste is the most important factor when it comes to baked goods. So when decorating something, you want to ensure that the decor doesn’t compromise the flavor. I’ll never forget the ruby red slipper cake that my parents had custom-made for my Wizard of Oz-themed birthday party as a child. It was absolutely stunning, with red frosting and red glitter all over it. However, it tasted absolutely terrible. And even as a sugar-obsessed child, I refused to eat any of it!
#19 My Husband Baked Our Daughter A Cake For Her Birthday. She Wanted Beach Theme
Image source: alee0224
#20 I Made My Friend’s Graduation Party Cake!
Image source: Barbi0za
#21 My Stained Glass Cake With Sugar Flowers And A Sugar Butterfly
Image source: cagethehornytoad
As for decorations that actually taste great, Taste of Home says that sprinkle blends are usually well-liked. Their flavor isn’t strong, but the crunch that they add can be wonderful. Freeze-dried marshmallows can also add a pop of color and nice flavor. If you don’t mind the taste of fondant, that can be wonderful for decorating desserts as well. And pearl dust can make any cake look extremely elegant with minimal effort.
#22 First Time Trying A Vintage Style Cake!
Image source: ladymo0n
#23 Jelly Cat Cinnamon Rolls
Image source: CozyTiramisu
#24 Baby’s First Cupcakes
Image source: Hungry-Store-260
Is your mouth watering from looking at all of these gorgeous baked goods, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most impressive, and let us know in the comments below what you’d like to bake next. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring incredible baked creations, look no further than right here!
#25 Raspberry, Pistachio, White Chocolate Cookies To Celebrate The End Of My Root Canal
Image source: anon
#26 Why Make Muffins When You Can Make Skuffins?
Image source: justinfinity64
#27 I Made A Tomato Entremet!
Image source: bakecassiebake
#28 My Daughter Made Cookies
Image source: codfishcakes
#29 These Cookies Look Like Tiny Pb&j Sandwiches
Image source: LetsCookie
#30 Made My First Wedding Cake, For My Own Wedding
Image source: c_c186
#31 Soft & Chewy Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies! Not Too Flashy Or Exciting But They’re The Type Of Cookies That Somehow Slowly Disappear Before You Realize It
Image source: ForMartha
#32 My Wife Sent Me Picture Of These Teddy Bear Cookies She Made At Work. This Was My Response. She Wasn’t Amused
Image source: LetsCookie
#33 My Wife And I Made My Daughter A Hungry Caterpillar Cake
Image source: calexi3
#34 Cornbread Cupcakes *iced* With Garlic Mashed Potato And Topped With Fried Chicken
Image source: cappuccino-8000
#35 Cookie Monster Cake
Image source: Hot_Calligrapher_900
#36 I Made Cookies For My Wedding
Image source: skaletons
#37 Red Velvet Oreo. My Son’s Request
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#38 He Ate An Entire Frosted Bundt Cake… And He Was Still Hungry!!
Image source: jaonan
#39 Peach Cobbler That Me And My Grandmother Made Together. I’m 15 And Am Trying To Get Better At Baking
Image source: _PastelPetals_
#40 Week 16 Of Not Buying Any Store Bought Baked Goods
Image source: MASTER-0F-NONE
#41 Happy Pride!!
Image source: midnighttoker1742
#42 Rainbow Trout Cookies I Made For My Stepfathers Birthday
Image source: Kekebunny420
#43 Birthday Cake I Made For My Niece
Image source: Hot-Ambassador-7677
#44 Spooky Brownies
Image source: apfelrhabarber
#45 My Daughter Asked Me To Make A Field Of Unicorns For Her And I Think I Pulled It Off! They Were Easy To Catch, Not A Very Bright Mythical Creature At All
Image source: anon
#46 I Made A Swiss Roll Cake For The First Time In A Long Time. It’s For My Daughter’s Birthday.”
Image source: Accomplished_Low_265
#47 Made A Mousse Cake. Any Photography Tips?
Image source: Doctorcutiepatootie
#48 Brought A Funfetti-Fied White Velvet Cake To A Friend’s Gender Reveal Yesterday
Image source: 7breadlysins
#49 I Am Trying To Empty My Fridge & Freezer Cause I Am Moving Out, So I Made A Strawberry & Vanilla Mousse Cake :3
Image source: Marozzo_Espa
#50 I Made Peach-Jasmine Cheesecake Entremets With Lychee-Yuzu Gelée
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#51 Super Proud Of This Carrot Cake!
Image source: Odd-Ducky1192
#52 My Friend Said She Wanted Something Special For Her 30th Birthday. So I Made My First Cookie Cake!
Image source: rough_muffins
#53 I Made A Lemon Cartoon Cake 🍋
Image source: jlallen0518
#54 Passion Fruit Mousse On A Sable Cookie
Image source: LetsCookie
#55 Did My Best To Impress My Kid
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#56 Cinnamon Roll Cake!
Image source: reinakun
#57 Lemon Curd, Raspberry Jam Cake
Image source: sowhatelsee
#58 My Best Friend Got Dumped.. So I Made Her Cheesecake
Image source: Happy_Accountant_624
#59 This Was My Very First Time Baking Something. I Tried Making Macarons
Image source: AVwritesstuff
#60 What Do You Think This Is?
Image source: tumozo
#61 Brownie With Crackly Shiny Top
Image source: plantsnflats
#62 Macarons
Image source: Zeddy1444
#63 Assorted Cupcakes I’ve Made Recently! Lemon, Strawberry, Churro And Cookies & Cream
Image source: ForMartha
#64 Moss Cake To Celebrate Nature
Image source: OneTwoOrangeJuice
#65 I’m Going To Keep Baking Lemon Flavored Things This Summer Until Someone Forces Me To Stop 🍋☀️ Creamy Lemon Cheesecake & More!
Image source: ForMartha
#66 “Ice Cream” Cupcakes For A Summer Birthday
Image source: Antique_Mood_4268
#67 Homemade Cosmic Brownies
Image source: thegablab_
#68 Home Made Baklava!! It’s So Expensive To Buy So I Thought Why Note Make It Myself!
Image source: brownpuffcorn
#69 Chocolate Ganache Cookies
Image source: sheqermami
#70 Was Proud Of My Tower So Thought I’d Show It Off :)
Image source: Clementine1234567
#71 My 12 Year Old Made This Peach Pie Today
Image source: Iossoflimb
#72 I Cannot Stop Making Caneles
Image source: Temporary-Bite-4040
#73 My First Successful Cream Puffs Today
Image source: Strong_Astronomer_97
#74 7yo Daughter Wanted To “Give Me A Challenge” With Her Birthday Cake Request. My First Ever Rainbow Cake!
Image source: cookie_mumster
#75 My Bakes So Far
Image source: Prestigious_Value_67
#76 2 Months Sobriety Celebration ! No Bake Mini Berry Pie And No Bake Chocolate Fudge Bites
Image source: Equivalent_Ride_3381
#77 Black Forest Cake
Image source: violeta_bakes
#78 A Little Bit Of Whimsy This Morning
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#79 Simple Black Forest Cake
Image source: lloydbakes
#80 Strawberry Shortbread
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
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