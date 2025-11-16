35 Portraits Of Medical And Non-Medical Personnel Who Fought The Covid-19 Pandemic That We Turned Into A Billboard In The Center Of Warsaw

The joint project “Heroes” was created on the initiative of five photographers: Sławek Kamiński, Aleksander Majdański, Mirosław Pieślak, Marta Rybicka and Maciej Stanik, who make up the Nanga Pictures collective. It is a tribute to all those who fought and are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protagonists of the photos are employees of five Polish hospitals. These are portraits of medical and non-medical personnel. Among the photographed people there are, among others: room attendants, nurses, cleaners, physiotherapists, doctors, X-ray technicians, and paramedics. Each of the people risked their health to help the sick. And we wanted to thank them in such a simple way for their help and commitment.
A mosaic was created out of all the portraits and hung as a billboard in the center of Warsaw.
#1 Wiktoria – Nurse
#2 Tomasz – Paramedic
#3 Jolanta – Cleaner
#4 Zofia – Nurse
#5 Ewa – Electroradiologist
#6 Ewa – Medical Guardian
#7 Joanna – Nurse
#8 Joanna – Psychiatric Nurse
#9 Arkadiusz – Covid-19 Coordinator
#10 Oksana – Cleaner
#11 Izabela – Nurse Swab Collection Point
#12 Mykhailo – Paramedic
#13 Maciej – Paramedic
#14 Jolanta – Cleaner
#15 Andrzej – Physiotherapist
#16 Anna – Nurse
#17 Arkadiusz – Hospital Transport
#18 Iryna – Cleaner
#19 Fr. Arkadiusz – Hospital Chaplain
#20 Małgorzata – Nurse
#21 Bernadette – Maintenance Worker
#22 Bożena – Radiologist Technician
#23 Marek – Rehabilitator
#24 Patrycja – Cleaner
#25 Kamila – Doctor
#26 Elżbieta – Nurse
#27 Zygmunt – Service of Medical Gases and Technical Devices
#28 Jolanta – Medical Guardian
#29 Monika – Medical Secretary
#30 Jacek – Soldier, Volunteer Smear Collection Point
#31 Piotr – Conservator, Department of Medical Equipment
#32 Liudmyla – Doctor
#33 Monika – Maintenance Worker
#34 Ewa – Nurse
#35 Jolanta – Medical Guardian
