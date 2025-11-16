35 Portraits Of Medical And Non-Medical Personnel Who Fought The Covid-19 Pandemic That We Turned Into A Billboard In The Center Of Warsaw

The joint project “Heroes” was created on the initiative of five photographers: Sławek Kamiński, Aleksander Majdański, Mirosław Pieślak, Marta Rybicka and Maciej Stanik, who make up the Nanga Pictures collective. It is a tribute to all those who fought and are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protagonists of the photos are employees of five Polish hospitals. These are portraits of medical and non-medical personnel. Among the photographed people there are, among others: room attendants, nurses, cleaners, physiotherapists, doctors, X-ray technicians, and paramedics. Each of the people risked their health to help the sick. And we wanted to thank them in such a simple way for their help and commitment.

A mosaic was created out of all the portraits and hung as a billboard in the center of Warsaw.

More info: nangapictures.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Wiktoria – Nurse

#2 Tomasz – Paramedic

#3 Jolanta – Cleaner

#4 Zofia – Nurse

#5 Ewa – Electroradiologist

#6 Ewa – Medical Guardian

#7 Joanna – Nurse

#8 Joanna – Psychiatric Nurse

#9 Arkadiusz – Covid-19 Coordinator

#10 Oksana – Cleaner

#11 Izabela – Nurse Swab Collection Point

#12 Mykhailo – Paramedic

#13 Maciej – Paramedic

#14 Jolanta – Cleaner

#15 Andrzej – Physiotherapist

#16 Anna – Nurse

#17 Arkadiusz – Hospital Transport

#18 Iryna – Cleaner

#19 Fr. Arkadiusz – Hospital Chaplain

#20 Małgorzata – Nurse

#21 Bernadette – Maintenance Worker

#22 Bożena – Radiologist Technician

#23 Marek – Rehabilitator

#24 Patrycja – Cleaner

#25 Kamila – Doctor

#26 Elżbieta – Nurse

#27 Zygmunt – Service of Medical Gases and Technical Devices

#28 Jolanta – Medical Guardian

#29 Monika – Medical Secretary

#30 Jacek – Soldier, Volunteer Smear Collection Point

#31 Piotr – Conservator, Department of Medical Equipment

#32 Liudmyla – Doctor

#33 Monika – Maintenance Worker

#34 Ewa – Nurse

#35 Jolanta – Medical Guardian

