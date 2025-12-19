Young Black Men Are Participating In A New Trend And Transforming Their Looks

We talk a lot about women’s fashion and personal style, but this time, the fashion glow-up belongs to the guys, and the internet is loving it.
A viral trend online is showing young men finally saying goodbye to worn-out sweatpants and lazy, thrown-on outfits, and stepping into something much sharper. Think cleaner fits, better tailoring, and the now-iconic quarter-zip shirts doing most of the heavy lifting. It all started when one TikToker showed how a simple outfit change completely transformed his look, and suddenly everyone wanted in. What began as a single glow-up clip has turned into a full-on style movement, proving that a little effort really does go a long way.
Men’s fashion is clearly on the rise, with more men putting real effort into looking polished and presentable
A new TikTok trend highlights this shift, showing people transform from dressing sloppily to looking sharply styled
Millennial and Gen Z men are increasingly embracing fashion and putting more thought into how they dress and present themselves
For years, women’s fashion has dominated the spotlight, and it’s easy to see why. Walk into any store or scroll online, and you’re instantly met with endless options: different silhouettes, fabrics, colors, and trends that change with the seasons. Fashion has long been marketed as a playground for women, where experimentation is encouraged, and personal style is celebrated. From casual wear to high fashion, women have been given space to explore, reinvent, and express themselves through clothing. Naturally, this has shaped the perception that women are more fashion-forward. But that long-held idea is starting to shift.
Men’s fashion, once considered predictable and limited, is now catching up at full speed. The numbers tell the story clearly: the global menswear market was valued at $590.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach nearly $924 billion by 2030, growing at a steady 6.8% each year. Much of this growth is driven by millennial and Gen Z men, who are far more invested in how they look than previous generations. Men are no longer sticking to just “safe” choices; they’re exploring fashion with intention.
To better understand this shift, we spoke with Pankaj Kothari, owner of PKIN, a luxury destination for men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. He points out that for decades, fashion media and advertising largely framed women as the face of style. Fashion magazines, runway shows, and mainstream media overwhelmingly focused on women’s trends, leaving men’s fashion in the background. This imbalance shaped how society viewed fashion, reinforcing the idea that style was primarily a woman’s domain. But as the media evolves, that narrative is finally changing.
Pankaj explains, “Shopping habits play a big role in why women have long been seen as more fashion-forward. Women generally enjoy the shopping experience itself. They take their time, explore different options, and treat it as something creative or even therapeutic. It’s not just about buying clothes, it’s about the process. That patience and curiosity naturally lead to more experimentation with styles, colors, and fits.”
He adds, “For a long time, men didn’t really shop for themselves at all. Many simply wore whatever their wives bought for them, or whatever their mothers picked out. Clothing choices were practical and familiar, and rarely questioned. Fashion wasn’t about personal preference or self-expression, it was about convenience. Because of that, many men never developed a strong relationship with their own sense of style.”
Pankaj points out another key issue, saying, “The lack of options also held men back. Men’s fashion used to be extremely limited—just a few cuts, colors, and styles. Even men who wanted to dress differently didn’t have many choices. Today, that’s completely changed. There’s variety across price points, designs, and fits, which makes fashion much more exciting and accessible for men.”
When it comes to fashion, many men prioritize comfort, but they’re now finding ways to balance it with style
He continues, “Modern men are driven by two major things: individuality and comfort. They want clothes that feel good but also represent who they are. Comfort no longer means boring, and style no longer means uncomfortable. Men want pieces that fit their lifestyle while still making a statement.”
On the role of digital platforms, Pankaj says, “Social media has completely transformed men’s fashion. Men are exposed to global trends, real people, and relatable influencers. Fashion inspiration isn’t locked behind magazines or runways anymore. Seeing everyday men experiment with style makes it feel approachable and less intimidating.”
He concludes, “Men’s fashion today isn’t about following rigid rules. It’s about breaking them with confidence. Men are more open to trying new looks, mixing styles, and owning their choices. Fashion has become a form of self-expression rather than an afterthought, and the rapid growth of the industry proves this shift is here to stay.”
Pankaj is right—men’s fashion has come a long way, and it’s exciting to watch the shift unfold. This TikTok trend perfectly shows how something as simple as a better fit or sharper styling can completely transform a look. From sloppy to stylish in seconds, these glow-ups prove that effort really does pay off. Which one of these transformations did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.
Viewers praised the makeovers, calling the new looks impressive and confidence-boosting
